Coronavirus Panic Is Causing A Worst-Case Scenario For Oil

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 2 hours 44.76 -2.33 -4.95%
Graph down Brent Crude 1 hour 49.67 -2.06 -3.98%
Graph down Natural Gas 2 hours 1.684 -0.068 -3.88%
Graph down Mars US 2 hours 45.21 -2.28 -4.80%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 51.89 -2.12 -3.93%
Graph down Urals 18 hours 46.60 -2.75 -5.57%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 53.08 -1.53 -2.80%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 53.08 -1.53 -2.80%
Chart Bonny Light 18 hours 50.48 -1.88 -3.59%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 42.05 -1.41 -3.24%
Chart Natural Gas 2 hours 1.684 -0.068 -3.88%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 18 hours 49.00 -1.52 -3.01%
Graph down Murban 18 hours 51.00 -1.59 -3.02%
Graph down Iran Heavy 18 hours 42.04 -1.83 -4.17%
Graph down Basra Light 18 hours 51.32 -2.24 -4.18%
Graph down Saharan Blend 18 hours 50.87 -1.52 -2.90%
Graph down Bonny Light 18 hours 50.48 -1.88 -3.59%
Chart Bonny Light 18 hours 50.48 -1.88 -3.59%
Chart Girassol 18 hours 49.95 -1.67 -3.24%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 51.89 -2.12 -3.93%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 31.43 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 17 hours 31.69 -1.64 -4.92%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 17 hours 47.94 -1.64 -3.31%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 17 hours 47.49 -1.64 -3.34%
Graph down Sweet Crude 17 hours 42.84 -1.64 -3.69%
Graph down Peace Sour 17 hours 37.09 -1.64 -4.23%
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 37.09 -1.64 -4.23%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 41.34 -1.64 -3.82%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 46.09 -1.64 -3.44%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 37.59 -1.64 -4.18%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 53.08 -1.53 -2.80%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 41.00 -2.50 -5.75%
Graph down Giddings 18 hours 34.75 -2.50 -6.71%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 51.87 -1.72 -3.21%
Graph down West Texas Sour 18 hours 38.71 -2.33 -5.68%
Graph down Eagle Ford 18 hours 42.66 -2.33 -5.18%
Chart Eagle Ford 18 hours 42.66 -2.33 -5.18%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 41.00 -2.50 -5.75%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 37.25 -1.75 -4.49%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 54.82 -1.64 -2.90%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Natural gas is crushing wind and solar power
  • 7 minutes OPEC and Russia could discuss emergency cuts
  • 10 minutes Peak Shale Will Send Oil Prices Sky High
  • 13 minutes Don't sneeze. Coronavirus is a threat to oil markets and global economies
  • 19 mins On Venezuela
  • 2 hours WTI are we seeing the perfect storm
  • 16 hours Cheap natural gas is making it very hard to go green
  • 36 mins CCP holding back virus data . . . . . . Spanish Flu 1918 MUTATED, Came back in 3 waves, Lasted 14 months and killed upward 5% World population
  • 11 hours "Criticism of migration will become a criminal offense.  And media outlets that give room to criticism of migration, can be shut down." - EU Official to the Media.
  • 21 hours Oil and gas producers fire back at Democratic presidential candidates.
  • 6 hours I Love Hills
  • 23 hours Saudi Aramco launches largest shale gas development outside U.S.
  • 20 hours Investments worthy in versatile and clean natural gas
  • 1 day Is Pete Buttigieg emerging as the most likely challenger to Trump?
  • 1 day CDC covid19 coverup?

Breaking News:

Total Shortlisted For $7 Billion Wind Project

Alt Text

Oil Prices Set For Worst Weekly Plunge In Four Years

Oil prices sank for a…

Alt Text

3 Rare Metals Every Investor Must Watch At This Critical Time

The world’s most valuable and…

Alt Text

Oil Falls Below $50 On Demand Fears

Oil prices continue to fall…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Coronavirus Panic Is Causing A Worst-Case Scenario For Oil

By Julianne Geiger - Feb 28, 2020, 5:00 PM CST
Join Our Community
Coronavirus

As the World Health Organization on Friday upgraded its global risk assessment for the coronavirus to “very high”, anxious oil markets are wondering when might be a good time to panic about the oil demand and its effect on inventories, investment dollars, and ultimately, oil prices.

Now could be as good of a time as any.

Where We Stand

So far, the coronavirus has infected more than 80,000 people worldwide, claiming nearly 3,000 lives. It has spread to 49 different countries in just a few short weeks, and continues to disrupt airline travel on a massive scale. In California, one possible case of community transmission reared its head—bringing awareness of what the virus can do to a whole new level.

And make no mistake, there is more pain coming.  

Already, COVID-19 is disrupting manufacturing and industrial output, specifically in China, and the FDA said this week that the world is experiencing its first drug shortage from these coronavirus-induced manufacturing disruptions.

China’s massive oil refiners have felt the pain too, scaling back their petroleum products output, resulting in a big gaping hole in the demand side of the now precarious supply and demand equation for crude oil. Some suggest that China’s fuel demand now has a 4-million-barrel-per-day hole, and China’s imports of crude oil is expected to have dropped by 160,000 bpd in February. March may be worse, if Saudi’s oil exports to China next month are any indication.

This decreased fuel demand has caused at least one trading arm of independent Chinese refiner Tianhong Chemical Co to go into receivership this week after feeling the coronavirus pinch. While this is just a single instance of an oil trader going under due unfavorable market conditions courtesy of COVID-19, the development is cause for alarm. Is this just the first of many in China’s independent oil arena to go under?   Related: The Perfect Storm Sends Natural Gas Crashing

This would spell disaster for China, and be painful for any of China’s many crude oil suppliers. After all, it is these independent refiners—the teapots—that have driven most of China’s oil import growth in recent years. Crude suppliers that would feel the pain of China’s refining industry meltdown would naturally be Russia, Saudi Arabia, Angola, and Iraq—who together represented 55% of all China’s crude oil imports as of 2018.

Saudi Arabia, for example, typically ships between 1.8 million bpd and 2 million bpd, but already for March the Kingdom is cutting its oil exports to China by 500,000 bpd as refineries are throttling output. 

But smaller suppliers, too, would be hit, particularly countries that ship most of their oil to China—countries like Iran, for example, which ships 50-70% of its oil to China.

Where We’re Headed

So things are bad, but surely the virus has run its course? 

Nothing could be further from the truth. US health officials warned Americans this week to roll up their sleeves, pull up their bootstraps and settle in, because the coronavirus is on its way.

“It’s not so much a question of if this will happen anymore but rather more of a question of exactly when this will happen,” Nancy Messonnier, director of the National center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases said in a press briefing this week.

And if you want a preview of what’s to come, you only need to look at how major institutions such as the federal reserve are behaving.  

The Federal Reserve and other central banks are expected to act soon—as early as this weekend—to staunch the market bleeding in the financial markets. The Fed’s have suggested that they will indeed cut rates “if” a global pandemic were to develop. Related: This Country Is A Safehaven In An Unstable Middle East

About that “if” scenario, Moody’s Analytics yesterday suggested that the risk of the current coronavirus outbreak turning into a pandemic has actually doubled from 20% to 40%, calling their previous assumptions that COVID-19 would be contained to China as “optimistic”.

This pandemic, Moody’s said, would result in a global recession during H1 2020.

““The economy was already fragile before the outbreak and vulnerable to anything that did not stick to script. COVID-19 is way off script,” Moody’s said.

And Moody’s isn’t the only one who is rethinking their former optimism about the deadly virus.

The IMF is likely to downgrade its global growth projections due to the virus, according to an IMF spokesperson on Thursday. And no doubt, because lethal viruses tend to scare people away from mingling among the potentially sick at places such as malls and other public areas—a situation that naturally lends itself to serious stifling of economic activity. And all that economic stifling will have a profound effect on industry, and industry in turn will have an effect on oil demand. 

The IMF is now warning that there is the potential for greater economic fallout, and it is cutting its forecast for 2020 global growth by 0.1%.

Rystad, too, stepped into the doom-spreader game on Friday, warning that the virus outbreak could cut oil and gas industry investments by $30 billion and could delay oil platform deliveries slated for Asia by three to six months. Those hit hardest would likely be shale operators in the US, and offshore E&P companies, according to Rystad. 

Rystad doesn’t see the situation on the road to improvement. In fact, it sees the situation worsening in March, and affecting the entire global service industry.

Overall, travel restrictions, reduced industrial throughput, people staying home because they’re scared—these factors have not peaked, and when they do, they will dent oil demand even further. Already WTI has sunk below $45, with Brent below $50. And OPEC may lack the fortitude to cut enough production to offset the major demand losses.

It’s not out of the realm of possibility to suggest that more pain is on its way to the oil industry in the months that follow. The only question is, how painful will it be.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage




Previous Post

Coronavirus Meltdown Continues As Brent Drops Below $50
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

UAE’s Latest Natural Gas Discovery Is A Gamechanger

UAE’s Latest Natural Gas Discovery Is A Gamechanger
Oil Prices In Freefall As Pandemic Fears Grow

Oil Prices In Freefall As Pandemic Fears Grow

 The Dark Side Of Hydropower

The Dark Side Of Hydropower

 This Country Could Soon Become The Biggest Buyer Of U.S. Oil

This Country Could Soon Become The Biggest Buyer Of U.S. Oil

 Shale Decline Inevitable As Oil Prices Crash

Shale Decline Inevitable As Oil Prices Crash



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com