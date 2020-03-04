Short Positions In Oil Have Tripled Since Beginning Of The Year

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 47.39 +0.61 +1.30%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 51.91 +0.78 +1.53%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.824 -0.003 -0.16%
Graph down Mars US 5 hours 47.58 -0.50 -1.04%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 52.65 +1.00 +1.94%
Graph up Urals 1 day 47.30 +0.40 +0.85%
Graph down Louisiana Light 9 days 53.08 -1.53 -2.80%
Chart Louisiana Light 9 days 53.08 -1.53 -2.80%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 52.42 -0.57 -1.08%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 42.02 +0.17 +0.41%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.824 -0.003 -0.16%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 50.79 -0.99 -1.91%
Graph down Murban 1 day 52.82 -0.92 -1.71%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 44.24 -0.38 -0.85%
Graph down Basra Light 1 day 51.97 -0.74 -1.40%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 52.78 -0.24 -0.45%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 52.42 -0.57 -1.08%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 52.42 -0.57 -1.08%
Chart Girassol 1 day 52.20 -0.29 -0.55%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 52.65 +1.00 +1.94%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 7 hours 32.10 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 1 min 31.38 -0.40 -1.26%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 1 min 47.63 -0.40 -0.83%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 1 min 47.18 -0.40 -0.84%
Graph down Sweet Crude 1 min 42.53 -0.40 -0.93%
Graph down Peace Sour 1 min 36.78 -0.40 -1.08%
Chart Peace Sour 1 min 36.78 -0.40 -1.08%
Chart Light Sour Blend 1 min 41.03 -0.40 -0.97%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 min 45.78 -0.40 -0.87%
Chart Central Alberta 1 min 37.28 -0.40 -1.06%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 9 days 53.08 -1.53 -2.80%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 43.25 -0.50 -1.14%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 37.00 -0.50 -1.33%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 50.85 +2.54 +5.26%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 40.73 -0.40 -0.97%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 44.68 -0.40 -0.89%
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 44.68 -0.40 -0.89%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 43.25 -0.50 -1.14%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 37.50 +0.50 +1.35%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 54.91 +0.43 +0.79%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Natural gas is crushing wind and solar power
  • 7 minutes Is Pete Buttigieg emerging as the most likely challenger to Trump?
  • 9 minutes China Communist Party holding back key virus data. Put world and own people at increased risk.
  • 12 minutes Don't sneeze. Coronavirus is a threat to oil markets and global economies
  • 1 hour Interesting Question: What if Iran Develops a Drone Army Like Turkey?
  • 3 hours House Republicans call on Trump to promote fossil fuel exports to curb climate change
  • 11 hours Pompeo Confirms US-Taliban Deal Has Secret Elements
  • 5 hours Instinct Saying "Hills"
  • 45 mins What Is Holding Back Geothermal Heating and Cooling?
  • 1 hour Oil up Market Up-Band Aid or Cure
  • 4 hours Trump Orders Biofuel Boost
  • 22 hours Investments worthy in versatile and clean natural gas
  • 1 day Syria conflict
  • 11 hours China's Dreams of World Leadership are Fading
  • 16 hours On Venezuela
  • 16 hours Chinese Supply Chain Considerations
  • 20 hours Peak Shale Will Send Oil Prices Sky High

Breaking News:

Venezuela Seizes Assets From Six Shipping Companies

Alt Text

Deal Or No Deal: OPEC Heads Back To The Drawing Board

The Joint Technical Committee of…

Alt Text

Has U.S. Electricity Lost Its Spark?

US utilities have hardly seen…

Alt Text

Is This Oil Rally Justified?

Oil prices rallied once again…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Short Positions In Oil Have Tripled Since Beginning Of The Year

By Alex Kimani - Mar 04, 2020, 6:00 PM CST
Join Our Community
Offshore

Hedge funds are clearly bracing for even harder times for the battered oil market as bearish bets keep piling on. According to data from research firm S3 Partners, short sellers have added more than $460 million to their short-interest positions since the start of February, with short positions tripling since the beginning of the year. 

This represents the largest move of its kind in the sector since June 2019 when the oil market first sunk into bear territory. 

And it’s a clear indication that money managers believe the energy market woes are far from over.

Investor disenchantment with the U.S. oil and gas sector is old news, though it now appears to have reached a fever pitch. Saddled with a high debt burden, which--coupled with its checkered record of paying back investors and the inability of many producers to spend within cash flows--has made the sector fall out of favor with investors.

Source: CNN Money

Record bearishness

To get an idea of just how negative investor sentiment has turned towards the sector, consider that its favorite benchmark, the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) is now down 24% in the year-to-date vs. -7% return by the broader market’s benchmark S&P 500 Index (SPX) with XLE is barely positive over the past decade. The Bank of America now reckons the energy sector has underperformed the broader market by the biggest margin in almost 80 years.

Meanwhile, VanEck Vectors Oil Services ETF (OIH) and S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (XOP), two exchange-traded funds considered proxies for US energy, have drawn particular attention from the shorts with 40% of their outstanding shares now sold short. 

Short interest in OIH, an ETF that tracks oilfield services companies, climbed 9% to $233 million, or almost 40 per cent of its shares. Meanwhile, bearish bets against XOP, an ETF that tracks oil and gas explorers and producers, have surpassed $1billion, or nearly half its float. Related: OPEC Source: No Wednesday Deal

According to S3 data, energy companies that have come into the crosshairs of the shorts in recent weeks include Range Resources and Southwestern Energy, both large producers of natural gas that have been left exposed by the plummeting prices of the commodity. Others with big short positions are Callon Petroleum and Matador Resources, two companies that operate in the prolific Permian shale oil play.

Short Squeeze

The extreme bearishness surrounding the sector has to do with persistently low fossil fuel prices as well as the ravages of the coronavirus outbreak. WTI crude oil, the US benchmark, fell below $45 a barrel on Friday to a four-year low and is now down more than 27% since the beginning of the year. Meanwhile, U.S. natural gas prices recently sunk to historic lows beneath $1.70/MMBtu.

Fears of a synchronized slowdown by the global economy have multiplied after an emergency cut in rates by the Fed failed to rally the market. On Tuesday,the Federal Reserve slashed interest rates by 0.50 percent to a range of 1-1.25 percent in an attempt to stay ahead of disruptions and economic slowdown caused by the rapidly spreading coronavirus. Still, the S&P 500 finished the day 2.8% down.

But the energy bears could soon find themselves in a world of pain. Related: How Fossil Fuels Power The Internet

Whereas the equity markets were indifferent to the rate cuts, the energy markets seem to have gotten the memo. 

WTI is up 2.16% on Tuesday’s session at 10.30 amET to $48.10/barrel while Brent crude has gained 1.75% to trade at $52.77/barrel. Meanwhile, natural gas prices are enjoying a rare rally, up 1.22% to $1.83/MMBtu.

The rally though might have little to do with the rate cuts but are likely the result of lower-than-expected inventory builds of 1.7 million barrels for the week ending February 28, compared to analyst expectations of a 3.333-million-barrel build in inventory. In the previous week, the API estimated a smaller than expected build in crude oil inventories of 1.3-million barrels, while the EIA’s estimates were more bullish, reporting a smaller build of 500,000 barrels for the week.

(Click to enlarge)

Source: Business Insider

By Alex Kimani for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage




Previous Post

The Risk For Oil Is Shifting To The Upside

Next Post

Will We Really See Negative Oil Demand Growth This Year?
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

EV Battery Breakthrough: Twice The Range, Five Minutes To Charge

EV Battery Breakthrough: Twice The Range, Five Minutes To Charge
The Holy Grail Of Clean Energy Is Closer Than Ever

The Holy Grail Of Clean Energy Is Closer Than Ever

 Oil Prices In Freefall As Pandemic Fears Grow

Oil Prices In Freefall As Pandemic Fears Grow

 Coronavirus Panic Is Causing A Worst-Case Scenario For Oil

Coronavirus Panic Is Causing A Worst-Case Scenario For Oil

 Shale Drillers Need A Miracle To Keep Production From Falling

Shale Drillers Need A Miracle To Keep Production From Falling

1
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com