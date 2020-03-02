The $4 Trillion Carbon Capture Opportunity

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 47.92 +1.17 +2.50%
Graph up Brent Crude 1 hour 51.90 +2.23 +4.49%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.774 +0.018 +1.03%
Graph up Mars US 2 hours 47.35 +2.14 +4.73%
Graph down Opec Basket 4 days 50.16 -1.73 -3.33%
Graph down Urals 18 hours 44.90 -1.70 -3.65%
Graph down Louisiana Light 7 days 53.08 -1.53 -2.80%
Chart Louisiana Light 7 days 53.08 -1.53 -2.80%
Chart Bonny Light 18 hours 52.42 +1.94 +3.84%
Chart Mexican Basket 4 days 39.76 -2.29 -5.45%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.774 +0.018 +1.03%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 18 hours 50.55 +1.55 +3.16%
Graph up Murban 18 hours 52.47 +1.47 +2.88%
Graph up Iran Heavy 18 hours 44.22 +2.18 +5.19%
Graph up Basra Light 18 hours 52.45 +1.13 +2.20%
Graph up Saharan Blend 18 hours 52.56 +1.69 +3.32%
Graph up Bonny Light 18 hours 52.42 +1.94 +3.84%
Chart Bonny Light 18 hours 52.42 +1.94 +3.84%
Chart Girassol 18 hours 51.95 +2.00 +4.00%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 50.16 -1.73 -3.33%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 33.40 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 17 hours 29.36 -2.33 -7.35%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 17 hours 45.61 -2.33 -4.86%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 17 hours 45.16 -2.33 -4.91%
Graph down Sweet Crude 17 hours 40.51 -2.33 -5.44%
Graph down Peace Sour 17 hours 34.76 -2.33 -6.28%
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 34.76 -2.33 -6.28%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 39.01 -2.33 -5.64%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 43.76 -2.33 -5.06%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 35.26 -2.33 -6.20%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 7 days 53.08 -1.53 -2.80%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 43.00 +2.00 +4.88%
Graph up Giddings 18 hours 36.75 +2.00 +5.76%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 50.37 -1.50 -2.89%
Graph up West Texas Sour 18 hours 40.70 +1.99 +5.14%
Graph up Eagle Ford 18 hours 44.65 +1.99 +4.66%
Chart Eagle Ford 18 hours 44.65 +1.99 +4.66%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 43.00 +2.00 +4.88%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 35.00 -2.25 -6.04%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 52.49 -2.33 -4.25%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Natural gas is crushing wind and solar power
  • 7 minutes Is Pete Buttigieg emerging as the most likely challenger to Trump?
  • 9 minutes China Communist Party holding back key virus data. Put world and own people at increased risk.
  • 12 minutes Don't sneeze. Coronavirus is a threat to oil markets and global economies
  • 5 hours Gold.
  • 2 hours Syria conflict
  • 44 mins Oil up Market Up-Band Aid or Cure
  • 1 hour What Is Holding Back Geothermal Heating and Cooling?
  • 6 hours Chinese Supply Chain Considerations
  • 12 hours On Venezuela
  • 6 hours OPEC and Russia could discuss emergency cuts
  • 5 hours Oil and gas producers fire back at Democratic presidential candidates.
  • 14 hours Norway horrified as new rates make EV charging prices higher than petrol
  • 1 day "Criticism of migration will become a criminal offense.  And media outlets that give room to criticism of migration, can be shut down." - EU Official to the Media.
  • 18 hours WTI are we seeing the perfect storm
  • 23 hours Charts of COVID-19 Fatality Rate by Age and Sex

Breaking News:

Sinopec Sends London Staff On Home Office On Coronavirus Scare

Alt Text

The Rise Of Resource Nationalism

The world is becoming increasingly…

Alt Text

The World’s Largest Oil Companies Are At A Crossroads

International oil companies are feeling…

Alt Text

Global Economy Slows As Hopes Of OPEC Cuts Keep Oil Price Afloat

This year, we are likely…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The $4 Trillion Carbon Capture Opportunity

By Alex Kimani - Mar 02, 2020, 3:00 PM CST
Join Our Community
Carbon Capture

The consequences of climate change are becoming increasingly visible. Rising sea levels, wild-fires, heatwaves, and extreme weather events are already wreaking havoc everywhere and could cost the global economy a staggering $1 trillion dollars over the next five years in crumbling infrastructure, reduced crop yields, health problems, and lost labor as per the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP).

A big part of climate change is being wrought by global warming, thanks to rising carbon levels in the atmosphere. Industrial activity has spewed out some 2,200 gigatons of CO2 since the 19th-century industrial revolution and continues to emit another 40 GT every year. At this rate, we could exceed the 2,620 GT limit in just over a decade, leading to irreversible damage to entire ecosystems, economies and communities. 

Yet, despite this very real existential threat, there are few incentives to limit carbon emissions and a dearth of policies that could either encourage or regulate the industry. 

And now one expert says that any hope for averting catastrophic climate change lies in carbon capture, storage, and utilization (CCSU) technologies. Wal van Lierop of Chrysalix Venture Capital and an investor in Canada-based carbon capture startup Svante has proposed creating policies that will make carbon markets not only feasible but profitable.

$4 Trillion Carbon Marketplace

What is the cost of carbon emissions? It depends on whom you ask. 

The Trump administration estimates that a ton of CO2 causes $1 to $7 worth of domestic social damage. 

That seems like a very conservative figure considering that Morgan Stanely estimates that climate change has already cost the world more than $650 billion over the past three years while Moody’s Analytics predicts that 2° C of warming could cost the global economy $69 trillion by 2100.

The true cost of climate change could be closer to at least $50 per ton, while the global social cost is more like $417 per ton.  Related: This Supermajor Is Diving Into The Green Hydrogen Game

Lierop argues that carbon pricing, CCSU technology, and policies need to be such that capturing, repurposing or permanently storing carbon dioxide becomes more profitable than emitting it into the atmosphere. If policymakers were to price CO2 at $100 per ton, the 40 GT of CO2 that the world emits annually represents a $4 trillion opportunity for carbon capture firms. If that figure seems monstrous, consider that it represents just 5% of the global economy and is certainly lower than the nearly $70 trillion in damages that the economy would otherwise suffer in the face of a full-blown climate disaster.

It’s not such a far-fetched idea, either.

Here in the United States, Section 45Q(a)(1) allows a credit of $20 per metric ton of qualified carbon oxide captured by the taxpayer using carbon capture equipment which is originally placed in service at a qualified facility before the date of the enactment of the Bipartisan Budget Act (DOE). It’s essentially a tax code that provides a performance-based tax credit for carbon capture projects that can be claimed when an eligible project has:

- securely stored the captured carbon dioxide (CO2) in geologic formations, such as oil fields and saline formations; or

- beneficially used captured CO2 or its precursor carbon monoxide (CO) as a feedstock to produce fuels, chemicals, and products such as concrete in a way that results in emissions reductions as defined by federal requirements.

Today, 45Q pays $35/ton for using captured CO2 in Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) or synthetic fuels and $50/ton for sequestering CO2 in geological storage. A bill under consideration might amend 45Q to pay an even higher credit for direct air capture: $43.75/ton for EOR or fuels and $65.50/ton for geological storage.

Still, that might be too low to encourage carbon capture firms whose breakeven point is higher than $50/ton. Coupling 45Q with a Fee and Dividend system could be a more effective solution. This system is currently under consideration in the U.S. House of Representatives H.R.763. The fees collected under H.R.763 would be distributed as dividends to all U.S. citizens to offset higher gas prices and elevated costs for hydrocarbon-based goods.

Paying for carbon capture

In case you are wondering whether the idea will have any takers, there is already an encouraging precedent. 

Last year, online payment firm Stripe announced that it will pay $1 million every year for companies to take tons of carbon off the atmosphere. Stripe claims that it already fully offsets its greenhouse gas emissions and plans to invest in green projects that reduce emissions elsewhere. Related: Shale Decline Inevitable As Oil Prices Crash

Microsoft has also set a goal to become carbon negative by 2030, meaning that it plans to remove more carbon dioxide from the atmosphere than it emits. The company's ultimate goal is to remove from the environment by 2050 all of the carbon the company has emitted since it was founded in 1975.

Meanwhile, ride-hailing firm Lyft has committed to full carbon neutrality by offsetting the carbon impact of every one of its rides. In the 12 months to May 2019, the company bought 2,062,500 metric tons of carbon offsets, a costly investment to underpin its green credentials. Further, the company is purchasing renewable energy for each office space, driver hub, and electric vehicle mile on its platform.

Media giant Sky has been carbon neutral since 2006; multinational conglomerate Siemens has pledged to become carbon neutral by 2030 while furniture maker IKEA has targeted ‘carbon positive’ status by 2030.

Sadly, energy companies - some of the biggest offenders as far as carbon emissions go - are conspicuous by their absence in this list of more than 100 companies that have committed to lowering their carbon footprint using carbon capture and other technologies.

By Alex Kimani for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage




Previous Post

Russia’s Oil Production Rises Ahead Of OPEC+ Meeting

Next Post

Global Economy Slows As Hopes Of OPEC Cuts Keep Oil Price Afloat
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

EV Battery Breakthrough: Twice The Range, Five Minutes To Charge

EV Battery Breakthrough: Twice The Range, Five Minutes To Charge
The Holy Grail Of Clean Energy Is Closer Than Ever

The Holy Grail Of Clean Energy Is Closer Than Ever

 Oil Prices In Freefall As Pandemic Fears Grow

Oil Prices In Freefall As Pandemic Fears Grow

 Coronavirus Panic Is Causing A Worst-Case Scenario For Oil

Coronavirus Panic Is Causing A Worst-Case Scenario For Oil

 Saudi Arabia Aims For Additional Cuts As Oil Plunges Below $50

Saudi Arabia Aims For Additional Cuts As Oil Plunges Below $50



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com