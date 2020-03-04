How Fossil Fuels Power The Internet

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 50 mins 46.78 -0.40 -0.85%
Graph down Brent Crude 16 mins 51.13 -0.73 -1.41%
Graph up Natural Gas 50 mins 1.827 +0.027 +1.50%
Graph down Mars US 28 mins 47.58 -0.50 -1.04%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 52.65 +1.00 +1.94%
Graph up Urals 17 hours 47.30 +0.40 +0.85%
Graph down Louisiana Light 9 days 53.08 -1.53 -2.80%
Chart Louisiana Light 9 days 53.08 -1.53 -2.80%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 52.99 +0.57 +1.09%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 42.02 +0.17 +0.41%
Chart Natural Gas 50 mins 1.827 +0.027 +1.50%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 51.78 +1.23 +2.43%
Graph up Murban 2 days 53.74 +1.27 +2.42%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 44.62 +0.40 +0.90%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 52.71 +0.26 +0.50%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 53.02 +0.46 +0.88%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 52.99 +0.57 +1.09%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 52.99 +0.57 +1.09%
Chart Girassol 2 days 52.49 +0.54 +1.04%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 52.65 +1.00 +1.94%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 32.10 -0.88 -2.67%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 31.78 +0.43 +1.37%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 48.03 +0.43 +0.90%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 47.58 +0.43 +0.91%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 42.93 +0.43 +1.01%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 37.18 +0.43 +1.17%
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 37.18 +0.43 +1.17%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 41.43 +0.43 +1.05%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 46.18 +0.43 +0.94%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 37.68 +0.43 +1.15%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 9 days 53.08 -1.53 -2.80%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 43.25 -0.50 -1.14%
Graph down Giddings 17 hours 37.00 -0.50 -1.33%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 50.85 +2.54 +5.26%
Graph down West Texas Sour 17 hours 40.73 -0.40 -0.97%
Graph down Eagle Ford 17 hours 44.68 -0.40 -0.89%
Chart Eagle Ford 17 hours 44.68 -0.40 -0.89%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 43.25 -0.50 -1.14%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 37.50 +0.50 +1.35%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 54.91 +0.43 +0.79%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Natural gas is crushing wind and solar power
  • 7 minutes Is Pete Buttigieg emerging as the most likely challenger to Trump?
  • 9 minutes China Communist Party holding back key virus data. Put world and own people at increased risk.
  • 12 minutes Don't sneeze. Coronavirus is a threat to oil markets and global economies
  • 57 mins Interesting Question: What if Iran Develops a Drone Army Like Turkey?
  • 3 hours Pompeo Confirms US-Taliban Deal Has Secret Elements
  • 20 hours Norway horrified as new rates make EV charging prices higher than petrol
  • 20 hours OPEC+ says they can get oil to $60 bbl with 1 mm bbl/d cut. How, when by most accounts China's demand alone down 4 mm bbl/d ? The OPEC Smoke & Mirrors. It works ?
  • 18 hours Syria conflict
  • 14 hours Investments worthy in versatile and clean natural gas
  • 21 hours We're freezing! Isn't it great? The carbon tax must be working!
  • 3 hours Oil up Market Up-Band Aid or Cure
  • 8 hours Chinese Supply Chain Considerations
  • 11 hours Peak Shale Will Send Oil Prices Sky High
  • 18 hours What Is Holding Back Geothermal Heating and Cooling?
  • 3 hours China's Dreams of World Leadership are Fading
  • 3 hours Trump Orders Biofuel Boost

Breaking News:

Europe Looks To Pass 2050 Net Zero Carbon Goal Into Law

Alt Text

Global Economy Slows As Hopes Of OPEC Cuts Keep Oil Price Afloat

This year, we are likely…

Alt Text

Lukoil: 1 Million Bpd OPEC+ Cut Send Oil To $60

OPEC and its Russia-led non-OPEC…

Alt Text

What Happens When You Mix New Solar Tech And Artificial Intelligence?

Perovskite holds a lot of…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

How Fossil Fuels Power The Internet

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Mar 04, 2020, 2:00 PM CST
Join Our Community
Tech

Widespread digitalization and the Fourth Industrial Revolution have helped all industries to increase efficiencies and reduce costs. The energy industry is no exception, with a growing number of firms using all kinds of digital solutions as they seek cost cuts and higher profitability.

Yet, data analytics, predictive analytics, machine learning, and artificial intelligence (AI) for any industry require more and more data centers. Increased internet and cell phone use around the world and smart appliances and smart home solutions need more and more infrastructure.

And all these new technologies and apps need a lot more energy. The growing number of social media users requires more and more electricity, and this electricity, for a very large part, comes from oil, natural gas, and coal. The Internet is 24/7 and right now, the world’s 24/7 electricity supply can be ensured only with fossil fuels dominating the power generation industries.

Ironically, all campaigns against fossil fuels on social media with calls to “keep it in the ground” are powered by… fossil fuels.  

And until renewable energy sources can be safely and reliably incorporated in the power grids around the world, there won’t be 100-percent renewable energy to power the Internet and its many uses by people and corporations.

The Internet is already sucking up a lot of fossil fuel-generated power

According to the U.S. Department of Energy, data centers are one of the most energy-intensive buildings. They suck up 10 to 50 times the energy per floor space of a typical commercial office building. Taken together, data centers account for around 2 percent of total U.S. electricity use.  

“As our country’s use of information technology grows, data center and server energy use is expected to grow too,” the DOE says.

The more data there is to process, the more energy it will require, is the logic applied to energy use for data centers. Related: Here’s Why Oil Prices Should Go Higher

But the most recent research on data centers’ energy use globally showed last week that efficiencies in processors and computing over the past decade have kept energy use basically flat.

Researchers at Northwestern University, Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory, and Koomey Analytics published a study in the journal Science on Friday, arguing that despite the dramatic surge in data center workloads, computation, traffic, and storage capacity, the electricity use of global data centers has remained flat.

“While the historical efficiency progress made by data centers is remarkable, our findings do not mean that the IT industry and policymakers can rest on their laurels,” Eric Masanet, who led the study, said in a statement.

Masanet is an adjunct professor in Northwestern’s McCormick School of Engineering and the Mellichamp Chair in Sustainability Science for Emerging Technologies at the University of California, Santa Barbara.  

“We think there is enough remaining efficiency potential to last several more years. But ever-growing demand for data means that everyone — including policy makers, data center operators, equipment manufacturers and data consumers — must intensify efforts to avoid a possible sharp rise in energy use later this decade,” Masanet noted.

So, the exponential growth in data and Internet use around the world—especially in emerging markets with booming Internet penetration as more people gain access to energy, the Internet, and technologies—is set to drive increased demand for electricity.

Tech Giants Pledge 100-Percent Renewables Use

To be sure, Big Tech is pledging 100-percent renewables use in their operations, and although they have made progress in this area, they are still far from this target.

Google, for example, acquired 100-percent renewable energy to match its annual electricity consumption for global operations, including data centers and offices, in both 2017 and 2018. Related: Oil Prices Rise As Market Expects Large OPEC+ Cut

But it admits that “Although our 100% renewable milestone signifies that we buy enough renewable energy over the course of a year to match our annual electricity consumption, it does not mean that our facilities are matched with renewable energy in every hour of every day.”

Amazon is committed to using 100-percent renewable energy across its global infrastructure as scaling up the use of renewable energy is a critical part of Amazon’s goal to reach net zero carbon by 2040.

Big Tech was the biggest buyer of corporate clean energy in 2019, with Google leading the pack and Facebook, Amazon, and Microsoft following as the next largest corporate buyers of clean energy, BloombergNEF (BNEF) said in a report in January.

Despite the commitments of the world’s largest technology corporations to use growing shares of renewable energy for operations, the grid’s stability, especially in the U.S., is still ensured by fossil-fueled power generation, which accounted for 62.7 percent of total U.S. utility-scale electricity generation. Renewables, including hydropower, held a share of 17.5 percent.

Data centers in China, however, are mostly powered by coal

The digital revolution needs energy and until power grids around the world can support all-renewable energy sources, the Internet will continue to need fossil fuels to operate 24/7.   

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com 

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage




Previous Post

Has U.S. Electricity Lost Its Spark?

Next Post

Iraq Plans Production Surge In The Face Of New OPEC Cuts
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

EV Battery Breakthrough: Twice The Range, Five Minutes To Charge

EV Battery Breakthrough: Twice The Range, Five Minutes To Charge
The Holy Grail Of Clean Energy Is Closer Than Ever

The Holy Grail Of Clean Energy Is Closer Than Ever

 Oil Prices In Freefall As Pandemic Fears Grow

Oil Prices In Freefall As Pandemic Fears Grow

 Coronavirus Panic Is Causing A Worst-Case Scenario For Oil

Coronavirus Panic Is Causing A Worst-Case Scenario For Oil

 Shale Drillers Need A Miracle To Keep Production From Falling

Shale Drillers Need A Miracle To Keep Production From Falling

1
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com