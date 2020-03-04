OPEC Source: No Wednesday Deal

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 50 mins 46.78 -0.40 -0.85%
Graph down Brent Crude 16 mins 51.13 -0.73 -1.41%
Graph up Natural Gas 50 mins 1.827 +0.027 +1.50%
Graph down Mars US 28 mins 47.58 -0.50 -1.04%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 52.65 +1.00 +1.94%
Graph up Urals 17 hours 47.30 +0.40 +0.85%
Graph down Louisiana Light 9 days 53.08 -1.53 -2.80%
Chart Louisiana Light 9 days 53.08 -1.53 -2.80%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 52.99 +0.57 +1.09%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 42.02 +0.17 +0.41%
Chart Natural Gas 50 mins 1.827 +0.027 +1.50%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 51.78 +1.23 +2.43%
Graph up Murban 2 days 53.74 +1.27 +2.42%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 44.62 +0.40 +0.90%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 52.71 +0.26 +0.50%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 53.02 +0.46 +0.88%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 52.99 +0.57 +1.09%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 52.99 +0.57 +1.09%
Chart Girassol 2 days 52.49 +0.54 +1.04%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 52.65 +1.00 +1.94%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 32.10 -0.88 -2.67%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 31.78 +0.43 +1.37%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 48.03 +0.43 +0.90%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 47.58 +0.43 +0.91%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 42.93 +0.43 +1.01%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 37.18 +0.43 +1.17%
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 37.18 +0.43 +1.17%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 41.43 +0.43 +1.05%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 46.18 +0.43 +0.94%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 37.68 +0.43 +1.15%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 9 days 53.08 -1.53 -2.80%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 43.25 -0.50 -1.14%
Graph down Giddings 17 hours 37.00 -0.50 -1.33%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 50.85 +2.54 +5.26%
Graph down West Texas Sour 17 hours 40.73 -0.40 -0.97%
Graph down Eagle Ford 17 hours 44.68 -0.40 -0.89%
Chart Eagle Ford 17 hours 44.68 -0.40 -0.89%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 43.25 -0.50 -1.14%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 37.50 +0.50 +1.35%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 54.91 +0.43 +0.79%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Natural gas is crushing wind and solar power
  • 7 minutes Is Pete Buttigieg emerging as the most likely challenger to Trump?
  • 9 minutes China Communist Party holding back key virus data. Put world and own people at increased risk.
  • 12 minutes Don't sneeze. Coronavirus is a threat to oil markets and global economies
  • 57 mins Interesting Question: What if Iran Develops a Drone Army Like Turkey?
  • 3 hours Pompeo Confirms US-Taliban Deal Has Secret Elements
  • 20 hours Norway horrified as new rates make EV charging prices higher than petrol
  • 20 hours OPEC+ says they can get oil to $60 bbl with 1 mm bbl/d cut. How, when by most accounts China's demand alone down 4 mm bbl/d ? The OPEC Smoke & Mirrors. It works ?
  • 18 hours Syria conflict
  • 14 hours Investments worthy in versatile and clean natural gas
  • 21 hours We're freezing! Isn't it great? The carbon tax must be working!
  • 3 hours Oil up Market Up-Band Aid or Cure
  • 8 hours Chinese Supply Chain Considerations
  • 11 hours Peak Shale Will Send Oil Prices Sky High
  • 18 hours What Is Holding Back Geothermal Heating and Cooling?
  • 3 hours China's Dreams of World Leadership are Fading
  • 3 hours Trump Orders Biofuel Boost

Breaking News:

Europe Looks To Pass 2050 Net Zero Carbon Goal Into Law

Saudi Arabia Aims For Additional Cuts As Oil Plunges Below $50

Saudi Arabia Aims For Additional Cuts As Oil Plunges Below $50

Faced with a slump in…

Is This Oil Rally Justified?

Is This Oil Rally Justified?

Oil prices rallied once again…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Related News

OPEC Source: No Wednesday Deal

By Julianne Geiger - Mar 04, 2020, 2:30 PM CST OPEC

The OPEC meeting of ministers from OPEC, Russia, and other non-OPEC producers ended its meeting day without agreeing on a solution to the coronavirus problem, with Russia holding out, an OPEC source told Reuters on Wednesday afternoon, raising doubts that the group will get a bigger cut deal done after all.

While Saudi Arabia and a few others had pushed hard for additional cuts—some as much as 1.5 million barrels per day—through the second quarter, Russia, who sits in a better place budget-wise to withstand lower oil prices, instead lobbied to merely keep the existing cuts in place through the end of the second quarter.

And while President Vladimir Putin earlier this week said that Russia was willing to continue its cooperation with the OPEC+ group, it is no secret that the Russian oil companies were not eager to sign on to additional cuts.

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak left the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee meeting today after discussing the proposals for three hours.

Russia’s reluctance to sign on to cut even more oil production does not bode well for the oil markets, which have taken a severe beating by the coronavirus since the beginning of the year.  Analysts have surmised that the markets were already pricing in additional cuts by OPEC+, and any failure to fulfill market expectations could have a profound negative effect on oil prices.

OPEC has routinely pulled out a win in the eleventh hour, so all hope is not lost, and the bump in the road that is Russia may serve to successfully manage expectations in a market that was primed for a cut between 600,000 bpd and 1 million bpd.

Last week, rumors surfaced that Saudi Arabia and two other OPEC members would be willing to go it alone should Russia fail to jump on board with additional cuts.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage


Previous Post

Saudi-Led Coalition Thwarted Oil Tanker Attack

Next Post

Europe Looks To Pass 2050 Net Zero Carbon Goal Into Law

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Venezuela Declares An Energy Emergency

Venezuela Declares An Energy Emergency
950,000-Barrel Oil Cargo Returns To Venezuela After Year At Sea

950,000-Barrel Oil Cargo Returns To Venezuela After Year At Sea

 Mexico’s Pemex Widens Q4 Net Loss To $9 Billion   

Mexico’s Pemex Widens Q4 Net Loss To $9 Billion   

 US Fracking Ban Could Cost The Economy $7 Trillion

US Fracking Ban Could Cost The Economy $7 Trillion

 Large Crude Inventory Build Sends Prices Tumbling

Large Crude Inventory Build Sends Prices Tumbling


Most Commented

Alt text

Peak Shale Will Send Oil Prices Sky High

 Alt text

EV Battery Breakthrough: Twice The Range, Five Minutes To Charge

 Alt text

Russia Is Defeating The U.S. In The Middle East Oil Game

 Alt text

Are Large-Scale Solar Projects Doomed To Fail?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com