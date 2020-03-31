Shale’s Comeback Could Be Better And Bigger Than Ever Before

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 20.20 -0.28 -1.37%
Graph down Brent Crude 55 mins 26.35 -0.07 -0.26%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.645 +0.005 +0.30%
Graph up Mars US 1 hour 13.23 +2.64 +24.93%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 21.66 -2.60 -10.72%
Graph down Urals 18 hours 17.85 -1.75 -8.93%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 5.850 -5.130 -46.72%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 5.850 -5.130 -46.72%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 20.84 -1.64 -7.30%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 10.37 -2.64 -20.29%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.645 +0.005 +0.30%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 23.13 -1.95 -7.78%
Graph down Murban 2 days 24.15 -2.18 -8.28%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 13.71 -1.22 -8.17%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 32.55 +0.67 +2.10%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 18.06 -2.86 -13.67%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 20.84 -1.64 -7.30%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 20.84 -1.64 -7.30%
Chart Girassol 2 days 21.26 -1.77 -7.69%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 21.66 -2.60 -10.72%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 9.390 +0.000 +0.00%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 17 hours 4.690 -1.420 -23.24%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 17 hours 20.94 -1.42 -6.35%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 17 hours 20.49 -1.42 -6.48%
Graph down Sweet Crude 17 hours 15.84 -1.42 -8.23%
Graph down Peace Sour 17 hours 10.09 -1.42 -12.34%
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 10.09 -1.42 -12.34%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 14.34 -1.42 -9.01%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 19.09 -1.42 -6.92%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 10.59 -1.42 -11.82%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 5.850 -5.130 -46.72%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 16.75 +0.25 +1.52%
Graph up Giddings 18 hours 10.50 +0.25 +2.44%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 25.50 -1.23 -4.60%
Graph up West Texas Sour 18 hours 14.43 +0.39 +2.78%
Graph up Eagle Ford 18 hours 18.38 +0.39 +2.17%
Chart Eagle Ford 18 hours 18.38 +0.39 +2.17%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 16.75 +0.25 +1.52%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 10.25 -1.50 -12.77%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 25.57 -1.42 -5.26%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Covid-19 logarithmic growth
  • 8 minutes Why Trump Is Right to Re-Open the Economy
  • 12 minutes Charts of COVID-19 Fatality Rate by Age and Sex
  • 14 minutes China Takes Axe To Alternative Energy Funding, Slashing Subsidies For Solar And Wind
  • 6 hours WE have a suicidal player in the energy industry
  • 11 hours Washington doctor removed from his post, over covid
  • 58 mins The Most Annoying Person You Have Encountered During Lockdown
  • 4 hours Real Death Toll In CCP Virus May Be 12X Official Toll
  • 36 mins How to Create a Pandemic
  • 4 hours TRUMP pushing Hydroxychloroquine + Zpak therapy forward despite FDA conservative approach. As he reasons, "What have we got to lose ?"
  • 12 hours Which producers will shut in first?
  • 2 hours Saudi Aramco struggling to raise money for this year's dividend of $75 billion. Now trying to sell their pipelines for $10 billion.
  • 10 hours Shale Legs
  • 10 hours KSA taking Missiles from ?
  • 22 mins Death Match: Climate Change vs. Coronavirus
  • 16 hours Trump eyes massive expulsion of suspected Chinese spies

Breaking News:

Traders Scramble To Be First In Line To Ditch Crude Oil

Alt Text

The Worst Is Still To Come For Oil Markets

There isn’t any incentive to…

Alt Text

An Oilman’s Plea To President Trump

Oil markets are reeling from…

Alt Text

Natural Gas Prices Could Double Next Year

Shale gas production could start…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Shale’s Comeback Could Be Better And Bigger Than Ever Before

By Haley Zaremba - Mar 31, 2020, 12:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Shale

Earlier this month global oil prices fell more sharply in one day than they have in nearly 30 years. The cause was a snowball effect driven by a series of unfortunate events: as coronavirus stalled the global economy, oil demand fell sharply, which pushed Saudi Arabia and Russia, the two leaders of OPEC+, to meet to decide on a strategy plan, which failed spectacularly, ending in an oil price war. Now, nearly a month later, things are still looking grim.  Oil prices have fallen so sharply that they have given coal the unexpected distinction of being the most expensive fossil fuel in the world. Instead of giving a boost to the competition, however, the failing oil market has brought biofuels down with it, and the renewable energy industry is begging for a bailout in the face of bankruptcy along with the rest of the energy industry. 

Most experts say that we shouldn’t expect a rebound any time soon. Here’s just a sampling of recent headlines: “Oil crash only a foretaste of what awaits energy industry” from the Financial Times, “Few U.S. shale firms can withstand prolonged oil price war,” from Reuters, “Shale plays, oil patch see tens of thousands of layoffs across the industry” from World Oil, and “Not Even The $2 Trillion Stimulus Package Can Save Oil Markets” from yours truly right here at Oilprice. Despite this echo chamber of doom and gloom, however, there are still some industry insiders who don’t take such a negative outlook. 

“The American shale industry shocked the world with its rebound after the 2014-2016 bust, setting records for output that pushed the U.S. to the top spot among oil-producing countries,” reported Bloomberg earlier this week. “A handful of experts is saying that will happen again.” 

Related: Natural Gas Prices Could Double Next Year

It wouldn’t be an easy comeback, however. The issues that led to the crash in the first place -- coronavirus and its economic destruction in conjunction with the glut still being exacerbated by Russia and Saudi Arabia -- are still very much in play. And this crash is simply much worse than its predecessors. “Everybody agrees U.S. production will take a bigger hit than last time [in the 2014-2016 bust], when it dipped before soaring,” says Bloomberg. “As many as 70 percent of the 6,000 shale drillers may go bankrupt, and one-third of shale-patch workers are expected to lose their jobs. Wall Street, which financed the last boom, has cut off the cash spigot.”

But there are still some experts who are keeping an optimistic outlook. While things won’t get better right away, they say, we will recover eventually. “They’re echoing a widespread view that’s mostly unspoken during the market meltdown: Yes, America can shock the world again. The boom-and-bust cycle will shift, and shale is in a position, with its infrastructure, its ability to ramp-up quickly and its plentiful reserves, to rise from the ashes stronger than ever.”

Daniel Yergin, a Pulitzer Prize-winning oil historian and vice chairman of IHS Markit Ltd. told Bloomberg that when U.S. shale does make a comeback, it will be better than ever. Think of it as natural selection. The oil companies left standing will be more efficient, more tech-savvy, more experienced, and more prepared for challenges and market failures than they are today. And the oil that gave the U.S. the great shale revolution will still be gushing. “Companies go bankrupt, but rocks don’t go bankrupt,” Yergin said in an interview with Bloomberg. “When this all shakes out, there will be other people to develop shale.”

Yergin doesn’t speak for everyone, however. Far from it. Even if shale does make an incredible comeback, with the best and the brightest companies reviving the shale patch, oil’s dominance as a fuel is facing continued demand side challenges as the world continues to diversify away from crude.

By Haley Zaremba for Oilprice.com 

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage






Previous Post

Trump Proposes A $2 Trillion Infrastructure Intervention

Next Post

The U.S. Can’t Afford To Let Shale Fail
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment
  • PaulMc on March 31 2020 said:
    Shale will come storming back for sure so let’s not let the socialists featherbed their bank loan friends and provide a bailout for the weak promotional oil plays that make up much of the shale industry.

    Time to let the oil players do what they do best!
  • Mamdouh Salameh on March 31 2020 said:
    The US shale oil industry was on the verge of bankruptcy long before the onset of the coronavirus outbreak. The outbreak and its atrocious impact on the global economy, the global oil demand and oil prices has made life unbearable for everyone particularly the shale industry.

    The shale industry could emerge from this ordeal leaner with very few drillers who may stay alive slightly longer on a life support machine provided by the Trump administration and bailed out for the time being until its outstanding debts start to mount again.

    When Daniel Yergin referring to the shale oil industry says that “Companies go bankrupt, but rocks don’t go bankrupt, he isn’t strictly accurate because once the oil beneath the rocks is depleted, they are abandoned.

    Daniel Yergin’s utterance in this instance reminds me of an often quoted statement attributed to the former Saudi oil minister Sheikh Ahmad Zaki Yamani that “the Stone Age came to an end not for lack of stone and the Oil Age will end long before we run out of oil”. Equally Sheikh Yamani is not strictly accurate. The Stone Age has never ended. It is still with us to this very minute in the form of the stones we continue to use to build houses, bridges and monuments. What has ended is only an aspect of the Stone Age, namely tool-making from stone, which has been substituted for practicability by bronze and metal tool-making with the advent of metalworking, namely, smelting of Bronze and Iron. The same logic applies to oil.

    Dr Mamdouh G Salameh
    International Oil Economist
    Visiting Professor of Energy Economics at ESCP Europe Business School, London

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Russia’s Plan To Bankrupt U.S. Shale Could Send Oil To $60

Russia’s Plan To Bankrupt U.S. Shale Could Send Oil To $60
Goldman Sachs: Prepare For A Massive Oil Demand Shock

Goldman Sachs: Prepare For A Massive Oil Demand Shock

 Canadian Drillers Face Nightmare Scenario As Oil Crashes To $5

Canadian Drillers Face Nightmare Scenario As Oil Crashes To $5

 Iran Is Preparing For An Oil Export Boom

Iran Is Preparing For An Oil Export Boom

 Refiners Are Having To Pay To Produce Gasoline

Refiners Are Having To Pay To Produce Gasoline



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com