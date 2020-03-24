Oil Crash Makes Coal The World's Most Expensive Fossil Fuel

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 24.07 -0.42 -1.71%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 29.66 -0.33 -1.10%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.702 -0.012 -0.70%
Graph up Mars US 4 hours 20.84 +0.48 +2.36%
Graph up Opec Basket 2 days 26.53 +1.81 +7.32%
Graph up Urals 22 hours 23.45 +2.20 +10.35%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 20.53 -2.30 -10.07%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 20.53 -2.30 -10.07%
Chart Bonny Light 22 hours 25.24 -0.55 -2.13%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 16.06 +0.73 +4.76%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.702 -0.012 -0.70%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 22 hours 27.19 +0.21 +0.78%
Graph up Murban 22 hours 28.52 +0.63 +2.26%
Graph down Iran Heavy 22 hours 17.11 -0.26 -1.50%
Graph down Basra Light 22 hours 33.28 -0.29 -0.86%
Graph down Saharan Blend 22 hours 24.13 -0.67 -2.70%
Graph down Bonny Light 22 hours 25.24 -0.55 -2.13%
Chart Bonny Light 22 hours 25.24 -0.55 -2.13%
Chart Girassol 22 hours 25.86 -0.26 -1.00%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 26.53 +1.81 +7.32%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 hours 11.36 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 21 hours 8.610 +0.650 +8.17%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 21 hours 24.86 +0.65 +2.68%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 21 hours 24.41 +0.65 +2.74%
Graph up Sweet Crude 21 hours 19.76 +0.65 +3.40%
Graph up Peace Sour 21 hours 14.01 +0.65 +4.87%
Chart Peace Sour 21 hours 14.01 +0.65 +4.87%
Chart Light Sour Blend 21 hours 18.26 +0.65 +3.69%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 21 hours 23.01 +0.65 +2.91%
Chart Central Alberta 21 hours 14.51 +0.65 +4.69%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 20.53 -2.30 -10.07%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 22 hours 21.00 +0.50 +2.44%
Graph up Giddings 22 hours 14.75 +0.50 +3.51%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 25.93 +1.15 +4.64%
Graph up West Texas Sour 22 hours 18.44 +0.48 +2.67%
Graph up Eagle Ford 22 hours 22.39 +0.48 +2.19%
Chart Eagle Ford 22 hours 22.39 +0.48 +2.19%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 22 hours 21.00 +0.50 +2.44%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 14.25 +0.75 +5.56%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 29.49 +0.65 +2.25%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Did Trump start the oil price war?
  • 6 minutes Charts of COVID-19 Fatality Rate by Age and Sex
  • 10 minutes Why Trump Is Right to Re-Open the Economy
  • 13 minutes Covid-19 logarithmic growth
  • 16 minutes China Takes Axe To Alternative Energy Funding, Slashing Subsidies For Solar And Wind
  • 1 hour >>The falling of the Persian Gulf oil empires is near <<
  • 14 hours "Criticism of migration will become a criminal offense.  And media outlets that give room to criticism of migration, can be shut down." - EU Official to the Media.
  • 5 mins TARIFF ON FOREIGN OIL
  • 52 mins Oversupply vs Storage (and when do we run out of it?)
  • 10 hours Fed starts helicopter money. Buying everything . . Treasuries, Bonds, Asset Backed Securities, Corporate Debt.(Won't buy stocks). Start with $650 Billion ! Also Fed "Mainstreet Lending Program" announced has access UP TO $6 Trillion if needed.
  • 9 hours Leadership
  • 13 hours French Doctor treats 36 Covid-19 patients with Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) + ZPAK and obtains great results. The worst of this virus could be over in a couple of months if U.S. could secure supply.
  • 53 mins OPEC EXPECTED TO CUT - WHERES THE CUT FROM UNCLE SAM
  • 22 hours Wait till America opens their Q1 401k Investment Statements and see they have lost 35% of their retirement savings. They can blame the Authoritarian Chinese Communist Party..
  • 8 hours Government Bailout of Oil Industry
  • 13 hours S&P Limit Down Within 5 Minutes of Open

Breaking News:

Can The U.S. Convince Saudi Arabia To End The Oil War?

Canada Prepares Multi-Billion Dollar Bailout For Its Oil Industry

Canada Prepares Multi-Billion Dollar Bailout For Its Oil Industry

The federal government of Canada…

The Permian Boom Is Going Bust

The Permian Boom Is Going Bust

Oil companies are already beginning…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Share

Related News

Oil Crash Makes Coal The World's Most Expensive Fossil Fuel

By Haley Zaremba - Mar 24, 2020, 2:30 PM CDT Coal

Coal has long been a staple of many of the world’s major economies because it’s always been cheap and abundant. Despite all the environmental and public health issues that are associated with the dirty fuel source, such as its high levels of carbon emissions and choking air pollution that has plagued industrial centers and cities like Beijing and New Delhi, coal has continued to be a mainstay in the world energy mix thanks to its efficiency and low price point.

As coal has fallen out of fashion in Europe--and to a lesser extent, the United States--it’s still going strong in much of the world. In fact, in Asia, coal consumption has even been on the rise. Even developed countries with lofty renewable energy goals have been unable or unwilling to wean themselves off of coal, with Japan as a particularly salient example of this trend. After the nation’s confidence in nuclear energy was shaken by 2011’s fukushima nuclear disaster, Japan surprised many by making a major return to coal. Australia has also remained a highly active player in the coal sector, and stands as the world’s biggest coal exporter--a distinction that they are loath to give up, even after this year’s devastating climate change-fueled bush fires.

But now, against all odds, coal has suddenly become the most expensive fossil fuel in the world. This in large part thanks to this month’s spectacular oil crash,which has sent oil prices far below their standard benchmark levels. Earlier this month oil prices suffered their biggest single-day drop since 1991, as the spread of coronavirus joined forces with Saudi Arabia and Russia’s oil price war to form a perfect storm of market-spooking headlines. 

That’s why, according to reporting by Bloomberg this week, “the global crude benchmark is now priced below the most widely traded coal contract on an energy-equivalent basis.” as of last friday, “Australia’s Newcastle coal on ICE Futures Europe settled at $66.85 a metric ton, [...] the equivalent of $27.36 a barrel of oil. Brent futures ended at $26.98 a barrel.” 

This means that coal is now the world’s most expensive fossil fuel as well as the dirtiest, “emitting about twice as much carbon dioxide as natural gas and 30% more than gasoline when burned.” Will this be what the world needs to finally kick its coal habit? Maybe. It all depends on whether this new price point reversal is here to stay.

Related: Saudi Arabia’s Oil Price War Is Backfiring

“The new top price ranking, which is more a function of the sudden drop in crude prices than a surge in coal demand, must be sustained to incentivize switching plants and investments away from coal,” says Bloomberg. “In the short term, coal use in Japan could fall marginally this summer in favor of cheaper LNG, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc.”

Coal isn’t just having trouble competing with other fossil fuels, however. In September of last year Oilprice was already reporting that solar and wind were more affordable than coal in two-thirds of the world, as costs plunged for renewable energies and the solar and wind sectors outgrew their subsidies. Now, just this month, Forbes reported that it’s now cheaper to build new renewable energy projects than building a new coal plant “in every major market in the world.” The article’s title says it all: “Clean Power Crowds Out Dirty Coal As Costs Reach Tipping Point.”

Forbes’ reporting is largely based on another strongly titled report by financial think tank Carbon Tracker, “How to waste over half a trillion dollars: The economic implications of deflationary renewable energy for coal power investments.” The report, as paraphrased by Forbes, makes a strong case for divesting from coal, as “even for coal power plants that are already built and in operation, it would be cheaper to build new clean power capacity than produce power from those coal facilities in 60% of cases.” What’s more, “by 2030 at the latest, it will be cheaper to build new wind or solar capacity than to continue operating coal in every single market in the world.”

All this is to say, that even if oil prices soon recover and once again overtake coal, making it a more affordable option once again, the writing is on the wall. It’s just a matter of time before coal just no longer makes sense by any metric. For that matter, when environmental and public health externalities are factored in, coal has never really made much sense. It’s time the market acts like it.

By Haley Zaremba for Oilprice.com 

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage




Previous Post

European Refiners Brace For Coronavirus Impact

Next Post

U.S. Goes Ahead With Oil, Gas Lease Sales Despite Price Crash

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

The Texas Shale Patch Is Considering The Unthinkable

The Texas Shale Patch Is Considering The Unthinkable
Oil Prices Jump On Surprise Crude Draw

Oil Prices Jump On Surprise Crude Draw

 US Goes After Iran’s Floating Oil Storage

US Goes After Iran’s Floating Oil Storage

 Mexico’s Pemex Widens Q4 Net Loss To $9 Billion   

Mexico’s Pemex Widens Q4 Net Loss To $9 Billion   

 The World’s Biggest Oil Trader Negotiates Venezuela Oil Purchase

The World’s Biggest Oil Trader Negotiates Venezuela Oil Purchase


Most Commented

Alt text

Saudi Arabia’s Oil Price War Is Backfiring

 Alt text

The Inevitable Outcome Of The Oil Price War

 Alt text

What Happens If Oil Prices Go Negative?

 Alt text

Trump’s Ultimate Weapon To End The Oil War
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com