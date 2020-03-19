Oil Crash Could Destroy Global Biofuels Market

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 25.51 +4.68 +22.47%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 29.93 +3.24 +12.14%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.724 +0.077 +4.68%
Graph down Mars US 22 hours 16.62 -6.63 -28.52%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 27.31 -3.05 -10.05%
Graph down Urals 2 days 24.65 -2.75 -10.04%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 20.63 -6.48 -23.90%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 20.63 -6.48 -23.90%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 23.88 -4.90 -17.03%
Chart Mexican Basket 3 days 18.78 -5.41 -22.36%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.724 +0.077 +4.68%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 28.54 -2.00 -6.55%
Graph down Murban 2 days 29.77 -2.14 -6.71%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 14.61 -3.87 -20.94%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 38.13 -4.89 -11.37%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 23.68 -4.73 -16.65%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 23.88 -4.90 -17.03%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 23.88 -4.90 -17.03%
Chart Girassol 2 days 23.99 -4.89 -16.93%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 27.31 -3.05 -10.05%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 13.39 +4.73 +54.62%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 15 hours 5.430 -6.120 -52.99%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 15 hours 21.68 -6.12 -22.01%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 15 hours 21.23 -6.12 -22.38%
Graph down Sweet Crude 15 hours 16.58 -6.12 -26.96%
Graph down Peace Sour 15 hours 10.83 -6.12 -36.11%
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 10.83 -6.12 -36.11%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 15.08 -6.12 -28.87%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 19.83 -6.12 -23.58%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 11.33 -6.12 -35.07%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 20.63 -6.48 -23.90%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 16.75 -6.75 -28.72%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 10.50 -6.75 -39.13%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 27.73 -1.57 -5.36%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 14.32 -6.58 -31.48%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 18.27 -6.58 -26.48%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 18.27 -6.58 -26.48%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 16.75 -6.75 -28.72%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 10.50 -6.75 -39.13%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 25.85 -6.58 -20.29%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Analysis into the Iran Outbreak
  • 6 minutes Government Bailout of Oil Industry
  • 8 minutes Death Match: Climate Change vs. Coronavirus
  • 10 minutes OPEC EXPECTED TO CUT - WHERES THE CUT FROM UNCLE SAM
  • 14 minutes So. Who's for Universal Basic Income?
  • 1 hour Did Trump start the oil price war?
  • 22 mins French Doctor treats 24 Covad-19 patients with Hydroxychloroquine (HCQ) and gets great results. The worst of this virus could be over in a couple of months
  • 34 mins Rip. S&P.
  • 1 hour Cure for ChinaVirus/Coronavirus/Clovid 19 ?
  • 28 mins Saudi ARAMCO earnings conference call. Said will continue production increases. Cost $2.80 bbl to lift oil. Upstream capex $4.75 bbl.
  • 20 hours Oil biz 2020 and beyond
  • 11 hours trump to issue massive wealth transfer policy
  • 19 hours Hong Kong Pharma Company developed a Covad-19 Vaccine. The CCP trying to take credit. Human trials in Wuhan start today.
  • 23 hours COVID-19 Bailing out Bankers
  • 9 hours COVID19: evidence USA origin
  • 1 day Poland closes all schools and kindergartens for 2 weeks. Children are the most efficient, stealth spreaders of coronavirus.

Breaking News:

European Gas Demand Growth To Crash On 'Lockdown' Fears

Alt Text

Why Is The U.S. Military Funding This New Biofuel Breakthrough?

While the biofuel industry has…

Alt Text

Cheaper, Cleaner Biofuel May Be Right Around The Corner

Researchers At Worcester Polytechnic Institute…

Alt Text

‘’Biofuels Haven’t Cut Gasoline Prices Or Emissions’’

The Renewable Fuel Standard (RFS)…

  1. Home
  2. Alternative Energy
  3. Biofuels
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Crash Could Destroy Global Biofuels Market

By Haley Zaremba - Mar 19, 2020, 3:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Ethanol

This month’s unprecedented oil crash has sent shockwaves through the entire energy industry and beyond. It’s even gotten to industries that, in theory should be dancing on oil’s grave, but, in reality could be going down with it. Biofuels markets across the world are reeling from the oil crash this week, from Brazil to Malaysia.  In Brazil, the corn ethanol industry has been a historically resilient one. “It withstood a downward currency spiral, economic malaise, a jump in raw-material costs and political upheaval,” said a report earlier this week from Bloomberg Green, a “new multiplatform editorial brand focused on climate change news, analysis, and solutions” which debuted in January. “Now one of Brazil’s booming industries has finally met the foe that could take it down: the oil crash.”

It may seem counterintuitive that the oil crash would negatively impact biofuel, which in many cases is its direct competition. This is especially true in Brazil, where most drivers have flex-fuel vehicles, which means that their car could just as easily run on biofuel as it could on traditional gasoline. But most biofuel is blended in with regular gasoline or diesel, and low energy prices are causing turmoil across the board. 

“Margins for the grain-based biofuel have already turned negative in Goias state, where a third of the nation’s plants are based,” said Bloomberg Green, paraphrasing the words of Matheus Costa, an analyst at INTL FCStone. And the worst is yet to come if energy prices stay as low as they are now. Another industry expert, Guilherme Nolasco, president Unem, told Bloomberg Green that “as many as 60 per cent of planned expansion projects could be scrapped.”

Meanwhile, in Asia, things are looking similarly grim for the biofuel sector for all the same reasons. “Crude’s nosedive erases any chance of discretionary blending of palm oil with diesel, and drastically inflates the cost of government mandates,” reported Bloomberg’s main platform in a separate story last week. “Biofuels, such as a blend of diesel with palm, need to be attractively priced compared with fossil fuels to encourage consumption, and that often requires subsidies.”

Related: WTI Rallies 22% In Panic Stricken Markets

Last Monday, the Brent crude benchmark plummeted by a devastating near 25 per cent. This spelled out big problems for palm oil’s ability to compete. While oil has since recovered a bit after the initial shock (although it’s nowhere near where it was before the crash) “palm oil is still about US$200 a tonne more expensive than gasoil, as diesel is also known, the widest premium in more than three years.” This will have grave impacts on the demand for biofuel in Indonesia and Malaysia.

This crash is an abrupt change of pace for global biofuels markets, which have been in a huge upswing as of late. In Brazil, “money had been flooding into the sector as companies like Cargill Inc worked to increase capacity amid roaring demand for renewable fuel.” Production is high and was set to get much, mucher higher. “Earlier in 2020, FCStone predicted corn-ethanol output in the upcoming 2020-2021 season would jump to 2.5 billion litres. That would have been up more than 16-fold from about 150 million litres just five years ago.” But is a slowdown in biofuel production really an environmental tragedy?

As Bloomberg’s “Crude oil’s crash jeopardises Asia’s cleaner fuel ambitions” headline would suggest, some are seeing this as a major step back in the effort to curb greenhouse gas emissions. But the sustainability of biofuel is much more complicated than that. Palm oil’s track record in Indonesia and Malaysia is not a particularly positive one, where it is responsible for devastating amounts of deforestation and damage to important natural habitats. The situation in Brazil is not much better, where monocropping of corn, sugarcane, and soy, all of which are used for Brazilian biofuels, each contribute to deforestation of the Amazon rainforest, often referred to as the earth’s lungs. While reducing consumption of fossil fuels is all well and good, it’s a moot point if doing so is cutting down some of the most important sites of carbon sequestration that we have. 

By Haley Zaremba for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage






Previous Post

Does Exxon Know Something About Biofuel That Its Peers Don’t?
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Saudi Arabia’s Oil War Could Bankrupt The Kingdom

Saudi Arabia’s Oil War Could Bankrupt The Kingdom
The Real Oil Demand Shock Is Yet To Come

The Real Oil Demand Shock Is Yet To Come

 Prepare For Bankruptcies, Layoffs And A Drilling Slowdown

Prepare For Bankruptcies, Layoffs And A Drilling Slowdown

 Russia Makes Move On Antarctica’s 513 Billion Barrels Of Oil

Russia Makes Move On Antarctica’s 513 Billion Barrels Of Oil

 Is $10 Oil On The Horizon?

Is $10 Oil On The Horizon?



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com