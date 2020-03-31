Trump Proposes A $2 Trillion Infrastructure Intervention

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 20.20 -0.28 -1.37%
Graph down Brent Crude 55 mins 26.35 -0.07 -0.26%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 1.645 +0.005 +0.30%
Graph up Mars US 1 hour 13.23 +2.64 +24.93%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 21.66 -2.60 -10.72%
Graph down Urals 18 hours 17.85 -1.75 -8.93%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 5.850 -5.130 -46.72%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 5.850 -5.130 -46.72%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 20.84 -1.64 -7.30%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 10.37 -2.64 -20.29%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.645 +0.005 +0.30%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 23.13 -1.95 -7.78%
Graph down Murban 2 days 24.15 -2.18 -8.28%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 13.71 -1.22 -8.17%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 32.55 +0.67 +2.10%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 18.06 -2.86 -13.67%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 20.84 -1.64 -7.30%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 20.84 -1.64 -7.30%
Chart Girassol 2 days 21.26 -1.77 -7.69%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 21.66 -2.60 -10.72%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 9.390 +0.000 +0.00%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 17 hours 4.690 -1.420 -23.24%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 17 hours 20.94 -1.42 -6.35%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 17 hours 20.49 -1.42 -6.48%
Graph down Sweet Crude 17 hours 15.84 -1.42 -8.23%
Graph down Peace Sour 17 hours 10.09 -1.42 -12.34%
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 10.09 -1.42 -12.34%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 14.34 -1.42 -9.01%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 19.09 -1.42 -6.92%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 10.59 -1.42 -11.82%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 5.850 -5.130 -46.72%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 16.75 +0.25 +1.52%
Graph up Giddings 18 hours 10.50 +0.25 +2.44%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 25.50 -1.23 -4.60%
Graph up West Texas Sour 18 hours 14.43 +0.39 +2.78%
Graph up Eagle Ford 18 hours 18.38 +0.39 +2.17%
Chart Eagle Ford 18 hours 18.38 +0.39 +2.17%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 16.75 +0.25 +1.52%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 10.25 -1.50 -12.77%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 25.57 -1.42 -5.26%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Covid-19 logarithmic growth
  • 8 minutes Why Trump Is Right to Re-Open the Economy
  • 12 minutes Charts of COVID-19 Fatality Rate by Age and Sex
  • 14 minutes China Takes Axe To Alternative Energy Funding, Slashing Subsidies For Solar And Wind
  • 6 hours WE have a suicidal player in the energy industry
  • 11 hours Washington doctor removed from his post, over covid
  • 58 mins The Most Annoying Person You Have Encountered During Lockdown
  • 4 hours Real Death Toll In CCP Virus May Be 12X Official Toll
  • 36 mins How to Create a Pandemic
  • 4 hours TRUMP pushing Hydroxychloroquine + Zpak therapy forward despite FDA conservative approach. As he reasons, "What have we got to lose ?"
  • 12 hours Which producers will shut in first?
  • 2 hours Saudi Aramco struggling to raise money for this year's dividend of $75 billion. Now trying to sell their pipelines for $10 billion.
  • 10 hours Shale Legs
  • 10 hours KSA taking Missiles from ?
  • 22 mins Death Match: Climate Change vs. Coronavirus
  • 16 hours Trump eyes massive expulsion of suspected Chinese spies

Breaking News:

Traders Scramble To Be First In Line To Ditch Crude Oil

Alt Text

Shale’s Comeback Could Be Better And Bigger Than Ever Before

US shale drillers are facing…

Alt Text

Why This Is Not The Right Time To Buy Energy Stocks

After a strong three-day rally,…

Alt Text

The U.S. Is About To Lose Its Place As The World’s Largest Oil Producer

The U.S. is set to…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com, Oilprice.com, and a writer at Macro-Investing.com. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Trump Proposes A $2 Trillion Infrastructure Intervention

By Michael Kern - Mar 31, 2020, 11:20 AM CDT
Join Our Community
Trump Infrastructure

As the United States continues to grapple with a growing number of coronavirus cases, President Donald Trump is calling on yet another trillion-dollar spending plan to help bolster the economy.

On Tuesday morning, U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted that Congress should pass a $2 trillion spending plan to revitalize the country's roads, bridges and other critical infrastructure, calling for it to be included in "Phase 4" of the country's measures to combat the impact of the COVID-19 crisis.

President Trump has been pushing for a major infrastructure bill since taking office four years ago. The President's tweet comes as lawmakers in both Congress and the Senate are weighing different plans to provide relief for Americans, though some have voiced concern about simply throwing money at the problem.

Related: Texas Oil Drillers Prepare To Halt Production

Democrat Nancy Pelosi, and two other house committee chairmen informed reporters that they would like the new plan to include measures to boost broadband accessibility, water infrastructure, and bolster health care options to better protect essential workers in the field. They also called for an extension of direct payments to Americans in this time of crisis.

A Trillion Here, A Trillion There...

Trump recently signed the $2.2 trillion economic relief package into legislation, targeting local businesses and employees impacted by the economic fallout of the COVID-19 crisis.

The 880-page, $2.2 trillion coronavirus stimulus package, which was passed and signed into law by President Trump last Friday, was one of the largest financial interventions the United States has ever seen, with significant amounts of money allocated to individuals, large corporations and local business-- and its approval in the Senate came despite issues on both sides of the aisle.

By Michael Kern for Oilprice.com 

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage






Previous Post

Oil Markets Are On The Brink Of Armageddon

Next Post

Shale’s Comeback Could Be Better And Bigger Than Ever Before
Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com, Oilprice.com, and a writer at Macro-Investing.com. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Russia’s Plan To Bankrupt U.S. Shale Could Send Oil To $60

Russia’s Plan To Bankrupt U.S. Shale Could Send Oil To $60
Goldman Sachs: Prepare For A Massive Oil Demand Shock

Goldman Sachs: Prepare For A Massive Oil Demand Shock

 Canadian Drillers Face Nightmare Scenario As Oil Crashes To $5

Canadian Drillers Face Nightmare Scenario As Oil Crashes To $5

 Iran Is Preparing For An Oil Export Boom

Iran Is Preparing For An Oil Export Boom

 Refiners Are Having To Pay To Produce Gasoline

Refiners Are Having To Pay To Produce Gasoline



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com