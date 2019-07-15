Shale Investors Fear Bloodbath As Earnings Season Kicks Off

Community OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 59.43 -0.15 -0.25%
Brent Crude 2 hours 66.48 -0.24 -0.36%
Natural Gas 15 mins 2.402 -0.006 -0.25%
Mars US 1 hour 63.28 -0.33 -0.52%
Opec Basket 4 days 67.36 +1.26 +1.91%
Urals 19 hours 63.50 -0.30 -0.47%
Louisiana Light 4 days 64.99 -0.29 -0.44%
Louisiana Light 4 days 64.99 -0.29 -0.44%
Bonny Light 19 hours 67.40 -0.11 -0.16%
Mexican Basket 4 days 61.68 -0.64 -1.03%
Natural Gas 15 mins 2.402 -0.006 -0.25%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 19 hours 65.15 -0.79 -1.20%
Murban 19 hours 66.58 -0.71 -1.06%
Iran Heavy 19 hours 59.92 -0.07 -0.12%
Basra Light 19 hours 67.96 +0.10 +0.15%
Saharan Blend 19 hours 65.66 -0.03 -0.05%
Bonny Light 19 hours 67.40 -0.11 -0.16%
Bonny Light 19 hours 67.40 -0.11 -0.16%
Girassol 19 hours 67.87 +0.05 +0.07%
Opec Basket 4 days 67.36 +1.26 +1.91%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 44 mins 41.47 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 hours 49.51 +0.01 +0.02%
Canadian Condensate 28 days 55.86 +0.01 +0.02%
Premium Synthetic 2 hours 60.71 +0.01 +0.02%
Sweet Crude 2 hours 55.96 +0.01 +0.02%
Peace Sour 2 hours 54.61 +0.01 +0.02%
Peace Sour 2 hours 54.61 +0.01 +0.02%
Light Sour Blend 2 hours 55.86 +0.01 +0.02%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 hours 60.51 +0.01 +0.02%
Central Alberta 2 hours 56.71 +0.01 +0.02%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 4 days 64.99 -0.29 -0.44%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 55.75 -1.00 -1.76%
Giddings 19 hours 49.50 -1.00 -1.98%
ANS West Coast 6 days 69.71 +2.30 +3.41%
West Texas Sour 19 hours 53.53 -0.63 -1.16%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 57.48 -0.63 -1.08%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 57.48 -0.63 -1.08%
Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 55.75 -1.00 -1.76%
Kansas Common 4 days 50.50 -0.25 -0.49%
Buena Vista 4 days 71.09 -0.22 -0.31%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Will We Ever See 100$+ OIL?
  • 8 minutes Iran downs US drone. No military response . . Just Destroy their economy. Can Senator Kerry be tried for aiding enemy ?
  • 11 minutes Energy Outlook for Renewables. Pie in the sky or real?
  • 2 hours Shale Oil will it self destruct?
  • 58 mins U.S. Administration Moves To End Asylum Protections For Central Americans
  • 16 mins White House insider who predicted Iran False Flag, David Goldberg found dead in his New York apartment
  • 7 hours NYT: Mass Immigration Roundups in U.S. to Start Sunday
  • 55 mins U.S.- Taiwan: China Says Will Freeze Out U.S. Companies That Sell Arms To Taiwan
  • 51 mins South Korea imports No Oil From Iran in June - First-Half Imports Fall 37%
  • 1 hour Starlink Internet Courtesy of Tesla
  • 1 day Panama revoked registrations of tankers flying under their flag that have not complied with sanctions. Most are Iranian tankers. Vessel seized in Gibraltar, Grace I, flying under Panamanian Flag. Registration revoked in May. England seizing justified
  • 20 hours Rising air pollution and green house effect
  • 1 day Is This The End of BBQ?
  • 23 hours Oil Price Could Fall To $30 If Global Deal Not Extended
  • 3 hours Trump vs. Xi Trade Battle, Running Commentary from Conservative Tree House
  • 12 hours Germany exits coal: A model for Asia?

Breaking News:

Tesla And Disney Mashup May Soon Greenify Kiddie Speedway

Alt Text

Fracking Under Fire In California

Despite its shale reserves and…

Alt Text

Sen. Warren Proposes SEC Crackdown On Oil & Gas

Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) reintroduced…

Alt Text

IEA: Huge Oil Glut Coming In 2020

While oil supplies are set…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Shale Investors Fear Bloodbath As Earnings Season Kicks Off

By Nick Cunningham - Jul 15, 2019, 6:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
oil jack

The oil majors and shale E&Ps will soon begin publishing second quarter results, which will round out a picture of how the industry fared in the first half of 2019.

Shale drillers find themselves at a troubling crossroads. Since 2012, North American oil and gas companies have eviscerated $187 billion in cash flow. Production has soared but the profits have not materialized. For years investors shoveled more capital their way, and the money was dutifully injected into the ground. More oil came up, but again, the financial returns did not follow.

Wall Street is losing patience. “Investor sentiment continues to be negative heading into 2Q,” Goldman Sachs wrote in a note. “Meetings with investors this week indicated that generalist portfolio managers are largely hiding and not seeking.”

By “hiding,” the bank said that investors were sticking with midstream and integrated companies, and also clean energy. They are “not seeking” oilfield services companies, which are particularly out of favor. That doesn’t mean that they are shunning shale altogether, but Goldman’s assessment was that most investors are sticking with “quality,” and the bank cited EOG Resources, Pioneer Natural Resources, as well as the majors, including Chevron and ExxonMobil, as examples.

More notably, Goldman said that while analysts have a wide variety of opinions on things like oil production growth levels, “increasingly specialists are not debating whether stocks go up or down but are flat vs. go down.” In other words, if shale drillers do everything right – they keep capex in check and still produce as much as expected – their share prices will merely stay flat. Related: Fracking Under Fire In California

On the other hand, if companies need fresh capital injections, decide to spend more, or report disappointing production figures, then their stocks will sink, Goldman warned. There isn’t a huge upside to shale stocks; at best they will tread water.

To be sure, not all investors are of this view. Some see the forthcoming interest rate cut from the U.S. Federal Reserve, slowing oil production growth, “broad economic strength” and higher demand as bullish factors for oil prices and for stocks in the sector.

Goldman said that investors will particularly watch “whether companies that spend meaningfully more than 50% of annual budget in 1H will meaningfully reduce activity during 2H19 and whether this will be a drag on 1H20 production levels.” Also, they will focus on “shale decline rates and the impact on 2020 capex/cash flow.”

The industry is in the midst of a wave of consolidation. The decision by Callon Petroleum to buy Carrizo Oil & Gas is a telling example of the trouble that some shale drillers find themselves in. As Liam Denning at Bloomberg Opinion noted, Carrizo’s decision to sell out at a time when its share price was at a multi-year low suggests that it saw little chance that it would be able to drill its way out of its financial predicament. That’s a departure from the past, when companies sought fresh capital and another round of drilling. Related: Why Oil Tankers In The Middle East Shouldn’t Hire Mercenaries

t the same time, Callon’s shareholders weren’t pleased either, with its share down 15 percent on Monday after the news was announced. Shareholders have punished companies that take on new spending. The same dynamic was apparent when Occidental Petroleum succeeded in its quest to buy Anadarko Petroleum two months ago.

Unprofitable shale drillers are likely going to head for the exits one way or another, and investors are calling for consolidation, but the path forward is going to be rocky.

In the meantime, most energy forecasters still see huge increases in supply going forward. The IEA, EIA and even OPEC see trouble ahead for the market, with the “call on OPEC” declining in 2020 as yet another wave of shale production comes online. New Permian pipelines set to start up later this year will pave the way for more output.

However, a surge in production, and another supply glut, will not help out shale E&Ps or their tormented shareholders.

By Nick Cunningham of Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage


Previous Post

Fracking Under Fire In California
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The World’s First Trillion Dollar Oil Company Has A Big Problem

The World’s First Trillion Dollar Oil Company Has A Big Problem
IEA: Huge Oil Glut Coming In 2020

IEA: Huge Oil Glut Coming In 2020

 Oil Jumps On Hefty Crude Draw

Oil Jumps On Hefty Crude Draw

 OPEC: This Is Where Most New Oil Will Come From In 2020

OPEC: This Is Where Most New Oil Will Come From In 2020

 Iran Tries To Seize British Oil Tanker

Iran Tries To Seize British Oil Tanker

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com