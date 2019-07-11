Why This Oil Rally Won’t Last

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 60.41 +0.21 +0.35%
Brent Crude 2 hours 66.52 -0.49 -0.73%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.406 -0.010 -0.41%
Mars US 56 mins 62.90 -0.83 -1.30%
Opec Basket 2 days 66.10 +1.75 +2.72%
Urals 19 hours 63.05 +2.20 +3.62%
Louisiana Light 2 days 65.28 +2.96 +4.75%
Louisiana Light 2 days 65.28 +2.96 +4.75%
Bonny Light 19 hours 67.69 +0.64 +0.95%
Mexican Basket 2 days 62.32 +3.14 +5.31%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.406 -0.010 -0.41%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 19 hours 65.87 +2.14 +3.36%
Murban 19 hours 67.33 +1.86 +2.84%
Iran Heavy 19 hours 60.24 +0.74 +1.24%
Basra Light 19 hours 67.81 -0.32 -0.47%
Saharan Blend 19 hours 66.04 +0.81 +1.24%
Bonny Light 19 hours 67.69 +0.64 +0.95%
Bonny Light 19 hours 67.69 +0.64 +0.95%
Girassol 19 hours 68.23 +0.86 +1.28%
Opec Basket 2 days 66.10 +1.75 +2.72%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 49 mins 42.23 -0.64 -1.49%
Western Canadian Select 1 hour 48.78 +2.70 +5.86%
Canadian Condensate 24 days 56.08 +2.60 +4.86%
Premium Synthetic 1 hour 60.93 +2.60 +4.46%
Sweet Crude 1 hour 56.28 +2.50 +4.65%
Peace Sour 1 hour 54.43 +2.35 +4.51%
Peace Sour 1 hour 54.43 +2.35 +4.51%
Light Sour Blend 1 hour 56.43 +2.60 +4.83%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 hour 61.38 +2.55 +4.33%
Central Alberta 1 hour 55.93 +2.60 +4.88%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 65.28 +2.96 +4.75%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 56.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 19 hours 50.50 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 2 days 69.71 +2.30 +3.41%
West Texas Sour 19 hours 54.15 -0.23 -0.42%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 58.10 -0.23 -0.39%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 58.10 -0.23 -0.39%
Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 56.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Kansas Common 2 days 50.75 +2.75 +5.73%
Buena Vista 2 days 71.31 +2.60 +3.78%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Will We Ever See 100$+ OIL?
  • 7 minutes Oil Price Could Fall To $30 If Global Deal Not Extended
  • 12 minutes Iran downs US drone. No military response . . Just Destroy their economy. Can Senator Kerry be tried for aiding enemy ?
  • 12 hours Powell Signals That Rate Cut Could Be Coming Soon
  • 2 hours Why Natural Gas is Natural
  • 1 hour NYT: Mass Immigration Roundups in U.S. to Start Sunday
  • 1 day Tension: Japan Is Open to Talks With South Korea On Export Curbs
  • 1 day Magic of Shale: EXPORTS!! Crude Exporters Navigate Gulf Coast Terminal Constraints
  • 8 hours He Saved Maduro? Putin Says He Hopes Venezuela Talks Will Normalize Situation
  • 1 day Wonders of Shale - Gas, bringing investments and jobs to the US
  • 14 hours Calculating the CO2 reduction by using Solar Home Systems
  • 1 day CACTUS II PIPELINE: Permian to Corpus Christi Export Terminals started LINE FILL. Commercial Operation before end Quarter. Major shippers Trafigura, Concho and Anadarko. Looks like all 670K bbls/day will be EXPORTED
  • 7 mins Norway's Already In Future: Electric Cars Grab Almost Half Of Sales
  • 22 hours Petroteq issues shares to insider, dilutes the common stock again
  • 14 hours Maximizing solar cells on a Prius
  • 33 mins LA Solar Power/Storage Contract

Breaking News:

Consumer Groups Want California Oil Regulators Fired Over Conflict Of Interest

Alt Text

A Red Flag For Oil? China’s Crude Consumption Is Faltering

A rough estimate of actual…

Alt Text

Latin American EV Sales Jump 90%

The electric vehicle revolution is…

Alt Text

South Korean Tech Breakthrough Could Change Biofuels Forever

Scientists have just made a…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Why This Oil Rally Won’t Last

By Nick Cunningham - Jul 11, 2019, 6:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Keihin Refinery

After weeks of gloom, the oil market is tightening up once again. But it’s not clear how long the upward cycle will last. OPEC admitted this week that it may need to keep the production cuts in place, perhaps beyond the latest extension, because of soaring production from U.S. shale.

A combination of geopolitical tension in the Persian Gulf, outages in Venezuela and Iran, a pending interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve, and the brewing storm in the Gulf of Mexico has led to strong price increases in oil over the last few days.

The rally might have “further to go,” as Standard Chartered put it in a recent note to clients. “We think the rally is likely to continue, allowing Brent to move well above USD 70/bbl and WTI to test above USD 65/bbl,” the investment bank wrote. “Fundamentals are supportive in Q3; we project a 0.5 million barrels per day (mb/d) global supply deficit,” while data from the IEA and OPEC suggests an even larger deficit, analysts with Standard Chartered said.

They are not alone. The EIA reported an enormous 9.5-million-barrel decline in inventories last week. “This fourth consecutive weekly decline in US crude oil stocks shows that the US oil market is now tightening too,” Commerzbank said. Storms in the Gulf of Mexico and rising tension in the Middle East are also bullish factors. “The overall situation points to further rising oil prices in the short term,” Commerzbank concluded.

But, some of these are temporary factors that could dissipate, especially with shale supply still growing quickly. In OPEC’s latest Oil Market Report, the group laid out the challenge facing oil exporters. Demand growth may only reach 1.14 million barrels per day (mb/d) this year, but supply growth from non-OPEC countries alone could top 2.05 mb/d. Next year, non-OPEC supply could jump by another 2.4 mb/d, with demand again only growing by 1.14 mb/d. Related: OPEC: This Is Where Most New Oil Will Come From In 2020

In other words, OPEC+ may be stuck with the production cuts, forced to perpetually extend them in a Sisyphean attempt to keep oil prices from collapsing. The supply curtailments do indeed put a floor beneath prices, but that only serves to prop up even more shale drilling.

“Infrastructure constraints – particularly pipeline capacity in the Permian, the downward trend in rig counts, lower activity by service companies and less fracking – indicate a growth slowdown in 2019,” OPEC wrote in its report. “However…[w]ith 2.5 mb/d of expected new pipeline capacity from the Permian to the USGC, production from the booming Permian Basin is forecast to grow without any constraints.” More pipelines means more drilling, which ultimately means more supply hits the global market.

New export terminals also come into play. “The pipeline expansion along with port enhancements for more exports – particularly in Corpus Christi – is expected to increase from a current level of about 1 mb/d to around 2.9 mb/d by the end of 2020,” OPEC said. Related: Oil Jumps On Hefty Crude Draw

OPEC’s conundrum is stark. Although written in the bland language of a typical forecast, OPEC’s July report offered a rather grim outlook for the cartel. “Demand for OPEC crude for 2019 was revised up by 0.1 mb/d from the previous report to stand at 30.6 mb/d, 1.0 mb/d lower than the 2018 level,” the report said. “Based on the first forecasts for world oil demand and non-OPEC supply for 2020, demand for OPEC crude for 2020 is projected at 29.3 mb/d, 1.3 mb/d lower than the 2019 level.”

In other words, as U.S. shale continues to grow at a brisk pace, OPEC is faced with the possibility that its production cuts are insufficient in balancing the market. Is OPEC suggesting that it might not only need to extend the production cuts, but that it might need to slash output even further in 2020? Time will tell, but the initial look into next year’s supply/demand figures are not encouraging if you are a member of the cartel.

By Nick Cunningham of Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage


Previous Post

Sen. Warren Proposes SEC Crackdown On Oil & Gas

Next Post

The No.1 Reason Why The Saudis Won’t Ditch The Aramco IPO
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

OPEC Plans Move To Seize Market Share From US Shale

OPEC Plans Move To Seize Market Share From US Shale
Persian Gulf Conflict Could Send Oil Beyond $325

Persian Gulf Conflict Could Send Oil Beyond $325

 Here’s Putin’s Answer To The U.S. Shale Boom

Here’s Putin’s Answer To The U.S. Shale Boom

 The World’s First Trillion Dollar Oil Company Has A Big Problem

The World’s First Trillion Dollar Oil Company Has A Big Problem

 Oil Jumps On Hefty Crude Draw

Oil Jumps On Hefty Crude Draw

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com