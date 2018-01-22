Saudis Unmoved By Oil Price Surge

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 63.84 +0.27 +0.42%
Brent Crude 1 hour 69.03 +0.42 +0.61%
Natural Gas 12 mins 2.951 +0.020 +0.68%
Mars US 1 hour 63.34 -0.13 -0.20%
Opec Basket 4 days 66.48 -0.72 -1.07%
Urals 18 hours 66.69 -0.14 -0.21%
Louisiana Light 4 days 67.98 -0.58 -0.85%
Louisiana Light 4 days 67.98 -0.58 -0.85%
Bonny Light 18 hours 69.69 +0.82 +1.19%
Mexican Basket 4 days 58.39 -0.64 -1.08%
Natural Gas 12 mins 2.951 +0.020 +0.68%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 18 hours 65.83 +0.20 +0.30%
Murban 18 hours 68.93 +0.20 +0.29%
Iran Heavy 18 hours 66.51 +0.97 +1.48%
Basra Light 18 hours 64.28 +0.11 +0.17%
Saharan Blend 18 hours 70.14 +0.98 +1.42%
Bonny Light 18 hours 69.69 +0.82 +1.19%
Bonny Light 18 hours 69.69 +0.82 +1.19%
Girassol 18 hours 69.19 +0.82 +1.20%
Opec Basket 4 days 66.48 -0.72 -1.07%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 37.74 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 101 days 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 101 days 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 101 days 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 101 days 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 101 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Peace Sour 101 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 101 days 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 101 days 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 101 days 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 67.98 -0.58 -0.85%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 60.00 +0.25 +0.42%
Giddings 18 hours 53.75 +0.25 +0.47%
ANS West Coast 5 days 69.27 -0.17 -0.24%
West Texas Sour 18 hours 57.44 +0.12 +0.21%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 61.39 +0.12 +0.20%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 61.39 +0.12 +0.20%
Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 59.94 +0.12 +0.20%
Kansas Common 4 days 53.50 -0.75 -1.38%
Buena Vista 4 days 71.13 -0.58 -0.81%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 20 mins Oklahoma Rig Explodes, Leaving Five Missing
  • 2 hours Lloyd’s Sees No Room For Coal In New Investment Strategy
  • 5 hours Gunmen Kidnap Nigerian Oil Workers In Oil-Rich Delta Area
  • 7 hours Libya’s NOC Restarts Oil Fields
  • 9 hours US Orion To Develop Gas Field In Iraq
  • 3 days U.S. On Track To Unseat Saudi Arabia As No.2 Oil Producer In the World
  • 3 days Senior Interior Dept. Official Says Florida Still On Trump’s Draft Drilling Plan
  • 3 days Schlumberger Optimistic In 2018 For Oilfield Services Businesses
  • 3 days Only 1/3 Of Oil Patch Jobs To Return To Canada After Downturn Ends
  • 3 days Statoil, YPF Finalize Joint Vaca Muerta Development Deal
  • 3 days TransCanada Boasts Long-Term Commitments For Keystone XL
  • 3 days Nigeria Files Suit Against JP Morgan Over Oil Field Sale
  • 4 days Chinese Oil Ships Found Violating UN Sanctions On North Korea
  • 4 days Oil Slick From Iranian Tanker Explosion Is Now The Size Of Paris
  • 4 days Nigeria Approves Petroleum Industry Bill After 17 Long Years
  • 4 days Venezuelan Output Drops To 28-Year Low In 2017
  • 4 days OPEC Revises Up Non-OPEC Production Estimates For 2018
  • 4 days Iraq Ready To Sign Deal With BP For Kirkuk Fields
  • 4 days Kinder Morgan Delays Trans Mountain Launch Again
  • 4 days Shell Inks Another Solar Deal
  • 5 days API Reports Seventh Large Crude Draw In Seven Weeks
  • 5 days Maduro’s Advisors Recommend Selling Petro At Steep 60% Discount
  • 5 days EIA: Shale Oil Output To Rise By 1.8 Million Bpd Through Q1 2019
  • 5 days IEA: Don’t Expect Much Oil From Arctic National Wildlife Refuge Before 2030
  • 5 days Minister Says Norway Must Prepare For Arctic Oil Race With Russia
  • 5 days Eight Years Late—UK Hinkley Point C To Be In Service By 2025
  • 5 days Sunk Iranian Oil Tanker Leave Behind Two Slicks
  • 5 days Saudi Arabia Shuns UBS, BofA As Aramco IPO Coordinators
  • 6 days WCS-WTI Spread Narrows As Exports-By-Rail Pick Up
  • 6 days Norway Grants Record 75 New Offshore Exploration Leases
  • 6 days China’s Growing Appetite For Renewables
  • 6 days Chevron To Resume Drilling In Kurdistan
  • 6 days India Boosts Oil, Gas Resource Estimate Ahead Of Bidding Round
  • 6 days India’s Reliance Boosts Export Refinery Capacity By 30%
  • 6 days Nigeria Among Worst Performers In Electricity Supply
  • 7 days ELN Attacks Another Colombian Pipeline As Ceasefire Ceases
  • 7 days Shell Buys 43.8% Stake In Silicon Ranch Solar
  • 7 days Saudis To Award Nuclear Power Contracts In December
  • 7 days Shell Approves Its First North Sea Oil Project In Six Years
  • 7 days China Unlikely To Maintain Record Oil Product Exports

Breaking News:

Oklahoma Rig Explodes, Leaving Five Missing

Alt Text

The Single Biggest Oil Price Influencer In 2018

The OPEC production cut deal…

Alt Text

Is An Oil Price Spike Inevitable?

Oil prices have rallied recently…

Alt Text

$60 Oil Will Not Last Long

Many pundits see $60 oil…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Share

Related News

Saudis Unmoved By Oil Price Surge

By Nick Cunningham - Jan 22, 2018, 6:00 PM CST Oil storage

OPEC met over the weekend to monitor the collective production cuts and assess the status of the oil market, and the meeting was shrouded in rumor about the potential cracks in the resolve of the group to keep the cuts in place through the rest of this year. 

Heading into the meeting, a growing number of investment banks had predicted that the deal would come to an end earlier than expected, perhaps by mid-year. These predictions forced top OPEC officials to issue public statements that the deal would remain intact. 

But over the weekend, Saudi Arabia’s oil minister went further, hoping to stamp out any notion of OPEC cohesion falling apart. Khalid al-Falih not only spoke about the longevity of the current production cuts, but he looked to a more permanent arrangement. “We should not limit our efforts to 2018. We need to be talking about a longer framework for our cooperation,” al-Falih told reporters ahead the meeting in Oman. He said that OPEC’s message to the oil market is that “this is something that is here to stay.” 

Al-Falih could struggle to hold together the disparate members of the group over the long-term, especially if the oil market continues to tighten. Higher oil prices could tempt members to cheat on their commitments, and the “explosive” growth of U.S. shale also highlights the dangers of allowing oil prices to rise too high.  Related: Crisis-Hit Venezuela Takes Over OPEC's Rotating Presidency

But al-Falih pointed out that despite the sudden increase in prices to multi-year highs, the OPEC agreement has still not sparked a resurgence in upstream investment for long-term projects. In fact, total capital and exploration expenditures worldwide is expected to bottom out this year at $510 billion, according to Rystad Energy, down sharply from the high watermark hit in 2014 at $900 billion. The late-2016 OPEC deal has helped stop the slide, but exploration spending is still a shadow of its former self. 

Al-Falih wants an ongoing cooperative framework for OPEC (plus the group of non-OPEC countries led by Russia participating in the deal) that will persist beyond 2018, an arrangement that would inspire some confidence in investors about the “long-term prospects of the market.” 

Moreover, al-Falih sought to downplay the recent bull run in the oil market, arguing that there’s a lot of work left to do to bring inventories back down to five-year average levels. “We are entering a low demand period seasonally, and we have to let that pass and see how inventories look in the second half before we consider any alteration” to the current production cuts, he said. He also predicted that the oil market might not reach a balance until early 2019, which, as the WSJ points out, is the first time that he specifically pushed that date beyond the end of 2018.  Related: Oil Inches Higher On Saudi, Russian Rhetoric

What would a longer-term cooperative deal look like? Al-Falih said that it “doesn’t necessarily mean sticking barrel by barrel to the same limits or caps or targets of production country by country that we signed up to in 2016.” Perhaps it would be something more flexible, a deal that could include some tinkering depending on market conditions. The Saudi oil minister did not disclose any details, but said that the group is interested in working on something. “There is a readiness to continue cooperation beyond 2018... The mechanism hasn’t been determined yet, but there is a consensus to continue,” he said

The key to such a development would be the buy-in from Moscow. Fortunately, for OPEC, Russia’s energy minister appeared open to the prospect. "Coordination in the oil market - the last year showed that this experience is successful. I think, if necessary, it can be used in the future. Everything will depend on the appropriateness and necessity,” Russian Minister of Energy Alexander Novak reportedly said on Sunday, according to Russian news outlet Vedomosti. 

The view from OPEC differs very sharply from some top investment banks, which view the recent surge in oil prices as evidence that the market is starting to overheat. The expected wave of shale production is interpreted in different ways, depending on who you ask. Some see huge production gains from the U.S. as a sign that the OPEC cuts need time to work, and that they should remain in place. Others argue strong shale growth could tear apart OPEC’s resolve, especially if inventories decline faster than expected. 

Based on the comments from the Saudi and Russian ministers from this past weekend’s OPEC meeting, however, the production cuts are not going anywhere anytime soon. 

By Nick Cunningham of Oilprice.com




Back to homepage


Previous Post

China Looks To Increase Oil Imports

Next Post

Trump’s Offshore Drilling Plan Is A Slippery Slope
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Biggest Oil Collapse In History

The Biggest Oil Collapse In History
Oil Prices Rebound After EIA Reports Another Large Crude Draw

Oil Prices Rebound After EIA Reports Another Large Crude Draw

 Unexpected Phenomenon Observed In Lithium-Ion Batteries

Unexpected Phenomenon Observed In Lithium-Ion Batteries

 $70 Oil Cripples European Refiners

$70 Oil Cripples European Refiners

 Shell Buys Into Blockchain Company

Shell Buys Into Blockchain Company

Most Commented

Should Big Oil Pay For Climate Change?

Should Big Oil Pay For Climate Change?

 What Is Keeping Oil From Breaking $70?

What Is Keeping Oil From Breaking $70?

 What’s Behind The Canadian Rig Count Crash

What’s Behind The Canadian Rig Count Crash

 Can We Afford Renewable Energy?

Can We Afford Renewable Energy?
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com