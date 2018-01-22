Oil Inches Higher On Saudi, Russian Rhetoric

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 63.40 +0.09 +0.14%
Brent Crude 10 mins 68.86 +0.25 +0.36%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.943 +0.002 +0.07%
Mars US 3 days 63.47 -0.93 -1.44%
Opec Basket 4 days 66.48 -0.72 -1.07%
Urals 4 days 66.83 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 4 days 67.98 -0.58 -0.85%
Bonny Light 4 days 68.87 -0.83 -1.19%
Mexican Basket 4 days 58.39 -0.64 -1.08%
Marine 4 days 65.63 -0.55 -0.83%
Murban 4 days 68.73 -0.60 -0.87%
Iran Heavy 4 days 65.54 -0.90 -1.35%
Basra Light 4 days 64.17 -0.54 -0.83%
Saharan Blend 4 days 69.16 -0.89 -1.27%
Girassol 4 days 68.37 -0.78 -1.13%
OPEC Members Monthly
Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 37.50 -0.36 -0.95%
Western Canadian Select 101 days 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 101 days 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 101 days 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 101 days 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 101 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 101 days 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 101 days 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 101 days 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 59.75 -0.75 -1.24%
Giddings 4 days 53.50 -0.75 -1.38%
ANS West Coast 5 days 69.27 -0.17 -0.24%
West Texas Sour 4 days 57.32 -0.58 -1.00%
Eagle Ford 4 days 61.27 -0.58 -0.94%
Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 59.82 -0.58 -0.96%
Kansas Common 4 days 53.50 -0.75 -1.38%
Buena Vista 4 days 71.13 -0.58 -0.81%
All Charts
  • 2 hours Libya’s NOC Restarts Oil Fields
  • 3 hours US Orion To Develop Gas Field In Iraq
  • 3 days U.S. On Track To Unseat Saudi Arabia As No.2 Oil Producer In the World
  • 3 days Senior Interior Dept. Official Says Florida Still On Trump’s Draft Drilling Plan
  • 3 days Schlumberger Optimistic In 2018 For Oilfield Services Businesses
  • 3 days Only 1/3 Of Oil Patch Jobs To Return To Canada After Downturn Ends
  • 3 days Statoil, YPF Finalize Joint Vaca Muerta Development Deal
  • 3 days TransCanada Boasts Long-Term Commitments For Keystone XL
  • 3 days Nigeria Files Suit Against JP Morgan Over Oil Field Sale
  • 3 days Chinese Oil Ships Found Violating UN Sanctions On North Korea
  • 4 days Oil Slick From Iranian Tanker Explosion Is Now The Size Of Paris
  • 4 days Nigeria Approves Petroleum Industry Bill After 17 Long Years
  • 4 days Venezuelan Output Drops To 28-Year Low In 2017
  • 4 days OPEC Revises Up Non-OPEC Production Estimates For 2018
  • 4 days Iraq Ready To Sign Deal With BP For Kirkuk Fields
  • 4 days Kinder Morgan Delays Trans Mountain Launch Again
  • 4 days Shell Inks Another Solar Deal
  • 5 days API Reports Seventh Large Crude Draw In Seven Weeks
  • 5 days Maduro’s Advisors Recommend Selling Petro At Steep 60% Discount
  • 5 days EIA: Shale Oil Output To Rise By 1.8 Million Bpd Through Q1 2019
  • 5 days IEA: Don’t Expect Much Oil From Arctic National Wildlife Refuge Before 2030
  • 5 days Minister Says Norway Must Prepare For Arctic Oil Race With Russia
  • 5 days Eight Years Late—UK Hinkley Point C To Be In Service By 2025
  • 5 days Sunk Iranian Oil Tanker Leave Behind Two Slicks
  • 5 days Saudi Arabia Shuns UBS, BofA As Aramco IPO Coordinators
  • 5 days WCS-WTI Spread Narrows As Exports-By-Rail Pick Up
  • 6 days Norway Grants Record 75 New Offshore Exploration Leases
  • 6 days China’s Growing Appetite For Renewables
  • 6 days Chevron To Resume Drilling In Kurdistan
  • 6 days India Boosts Oil, Gas Resource Estimate Ahead Of Bidding Round
  • 6 days India’s Reliance Boosts Export Refinery Capacity By 30%
  • 6 days Nigeria Among Worst Performers In Electricity Supply
  • 6 days ELN Attacks Another Colombian Pipeline As Ceasefire Ceases
  • 7 days Shell Buys 43.8% Stake In Silicon Ranch Solar
  • 7 days Saudis To Award Nuclear Power Contracts In December
  • 7 days Shell Approves Its First North Sea Oil Project In Six Years
  • 7 days China Unlikely To Maintain Record Oil Product Exports
  • 7 days Australia Solar Power Additions Hit Record In 2017
  • 7 days Morocco Prepares $4.6B Gas Project Tender
  • 7 days Iranian Oil Tanker Sinks After Second Explosion

Share

Oil Inches Higher On Saudi, Russian Rhetoric

By Irina Slav - Jan 22, 2018, 9:45 AM CST oil rigs

Crude oil started the week with gains following comments made by the Russian and Saudi Arabian Energy Ministers at their meeting in Oman, reinforcing an overwhelming feeling of volatility on the oil market—something that analysts had been warning about.

Khalid al Falih said that “There is a readiness to continue cooperation beyond 2018...The mechanism hasn’t been determined yet, but there is a consensus to continue,” which most traders apparently interpreted as a possibility that the production cuts that helped boost prices will be extended yet again.

In this context, Alexander Novak’s uncharacteristically extensive comment could have been a kind of a cold shower for the bulls. Here’s what he said: "As for joint coordination on the oil market, the past year has demonstrated that this was a successful and positive experience that can be used in future, if need be. All will depend on expediency and necessity. Any joint actions reach their goals. We have agreed earlier and agreed today that this format of cooperation between OPEC and non-OPEC countries can be used as a consultations format after the deal is over."

Novak demonstrated his usual guardedness against any specific statement ahead of time, and Falih is also his usual self, spreading optimism. It needs noting, however, that the remarks come at the end of a week during which oil prices started sliding as the latest production figures from the Energy Information Administrations rekindled fears about a flood of U.S. crude oil on global markets. Related: This U.S. Lab Could Help Saudis Boost Crude Demand

During the same week, media cited analysts from major banks, including Citi’s Ed Morse, as arguing that Saudi Arabia and especially Russia would rather prices weren’t so high, so it was possible that they would end their deal in June.

These new comments, particularly the Saudi minister’s, point in the opposite direction: why bother hinting at a longer cut if you want prices lower? The truth is that Saudi Arabia needs prices to stay higher: the Aramco IPO is coming in the second half of the year.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

Leave a comment
  • Mamdouh G Salameh on January 22 2018 said:
    This gives the lie to claims by major banks including Citi’s Ed Morse, that Saudi Arabia and especially Russia would rather prices weren’t so high, so it was possible that they would end their deal in June.

    OPEC members particularly Saudi Arabia need an oil price higher than $100/barrel to balance their books and recoup the losses their economies have suffered since 2014 as a result of low oil prices.

    As for Russia, it is less dependent on the oil revenues than the OPEC members as its economy can now live with an oil price of $40/barrel or even less. But Russia still wants the cooperation with Saudi Arabia to continue well beyond the production cut agreement for geopolitical reasons and also to ensure oil price stability in the future.

    Dr Mamdouh G Salameh
    International Oil Economist
    Visiting Professor of Energy Economics at ESCP Europe Business School, London

