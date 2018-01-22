Market Intelligence
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

China Looks To Increase Oil Imports

By Irina Slav - Jan 22, 2018, 4:00 PM CST xi

China may be producing less oil, but it is refining more, fresh statistical data from Beijing has revealed, suggesting that Asia’s biggest oil consumer will continue with its international upstream push and imports will continue to increase as domestic demand expands.

Last year, crude oil production in China fell by an annual 4 percent to 191.51 million tons — or about 3.85 million bpd — to the lowest in nine years on the back of maturing fields and few viable new discoveries at home. This was largely offset by imports, which continued to rise, booking a 10.1-percent annual jump to 8.43 million bpd. In November, these hit a record-high of over 9 million bpd.

Analysts interviewed by Bloomberg expect the decline in local oil production to continue in the near term, but China’s maturing fields will not be the only or even main reason: China is shifting to natural gas. In December, gas imports hit an all-time high, as the country fought a cold spell amid efforts to reduce its dependence on coal and replace it with gas. At 7.89 million tons—including pipeline flows and LNG shipments—the December figure beat the previous record, booked in November, by 20 percent.

Local gas production is also on the rise as Beijing fights pollution, at 147.4 billion cu m last year — yet another record that China broke last year.

So, if the country is firmly moving in the direction of natural gas and away from oil in terms of hydrocarbons production, this means it will come to rely even more heavily on imported crude because households and factories may get heat and electricity from gas, but cars overwhelmingly drive on gasoline, and petrochemicals production is set for further growth. Related: New Breakthrough Boosts Solar Fuel Efficiency

Last year, oil refining in China went up by 5 percent to another record of almost 568 million tons.

Now China’s state-owned oil and gas giant CNPC has just added fuel to already strong price optimism on oil markets by forecasting that crude oil demand in China will jump by 4.6 percent this year to 12 million barrels per day. Refiners have plans to add some 36 million metric tons in annual refining capacity, which equals about 723,000 bpd. The country’s total, then, will reach 808 million tons annually, or 16.23 million barrels daily.

All this is good news for oil exporters and not so good news for fellow refiners in Asia. The United States is exporting growing amounts of crude oil to China. So is Russia: An extension of the East Siberia-Pacific Ocean oil pipeline between Russia and China began operations on January 1, doubling the crude oil export volumes from 15 to 30 million tons annually, or almost 220 million barrels.

Meanwhile, China is exporting more and more oil products, undermining other Asian refiners’ already depressed margins because of the higher crude oil prices. The trend looks stable for now: China will gobble up more oil this year and in the next few, and most of it will be imported. This year, the rate of oil refining is set for another record, according to at least one analyst, as petrochemical majors expand into refining to make sure they have sufficient feedstock levels for their main business.

Again, China looks like the biggest market swinger in oil.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

  Jeffrey J. Brown on January 22 2018 said:
    It would be more accurate to say that China looks to continue to increase their oil imports.

    Some definitions:

    GNE = Global Net Exports of oil, Combined net oil exports from (2005) Top 33 net oil exporters (BP + EIA data, total petroleum liquids)

    CNI = Chindia’s Combined Net Imports (BP, total petroleum liquids)

    ANE = Available Net Exports, GNE less CNI

    In regard to China & India ("Chindia") using the BP data base Chindia's Net Impots (total petroleum liquids, excluding biofuels & refinery gains), or CNI, increased from 5.1 million bpd in 2005 to 12.0 million bpd in 2016, which I would round off to 5 and 12 million bpd respectively.

    Following is a link showing my GNE/CNI chart for 2002 to 2011, using EIA data:

    http://i1095.photobucket.com/albums/i475/westexas/Slide1_zpsu5daownl.gif

    Note that the extrapolation (based on the 2005 to 2011 rate of decline in the GNE/CNI Ratio) shows the ratio falling to just below 4.0 in 2015, on track to approach 1.0 (the Chindia region theoretically consuming 100% of GNE) by 2030.

    Using the updated data, the GNE/CNI Ratio fell to 3.8 in 2016, on track to approach 1.0 by the year 2033:

    http://i1095.photobucket.com/albums/i475/westexas/GNECNI%20Ratio%202002%20to%202016_zpswuwvgp8m.jpg

    What I define as Available Net Exports (ANE, or GNE less CNI) fell from 40 million bpd in 2005 to 33 million bpd in 2016. This is the volume of Global Net Exports of oil available to importers other than China & India.

    An article on China's 2017 oil imports:

    China Sets New Records for Gobbling Up the World’s Commodities (January, 2018)
    https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2018-01-12/world-s-commodity-engine-roars-to-another-record-with-xi-at-helm

    Except:

    Oil Coronation

    The crown of the world’s biggest oil importer now sits firmly atop China after the nation’s shipments surpassed the U.S. on an annual basis for the first time ever. What’s more, it’s also one of the largest buyers of American crude.

    Inbound shipments from across the globe -- Russia to Saudi Arabia and Venezuela -- jumped about 10 percent to average 8.43 million barrels a day in 2017, data from China’s General Administration of Customs showed on Friday.

    The unprecedented purchases may be bettered in 2018, if import quotas granted by the government to China’s independent refiners are a signal. The first batch of allocations was 75 percent higher than for 2017.

