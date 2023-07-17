Saudi Arabia’s Crude Oil Exports Slumped Below 7 Million Bpd In May

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 74.90 -0.52 -0.69%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 79.29 -0.58 -0.73%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 79.74 -0.94 -1.17%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.540 +0.001 +0.04%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.630 -0.014 -0.53%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 79.36 +1.04 +1.33%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 79.36 +1.04 +1.33%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 81.31 -0.57 -0.70%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 81.53 +0.90 +1.12%
Chart Mars US 3 days 77.07 -1.27 -1.62%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.630 -0.014 -0.53%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 3 days 81.10 +0.81 +1.01%
Graph up Murban 3 days 82.19 +0.88 +1.08%
Graph down Iran Heavy 3 days 79.07 -0.32 -0.40%
Graph down Basra Light 594 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 3 days 80.45 -0.49 -0.61%
Graph down Bonny Light 3 days 81.31 -0.57 -0.70%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 81.31 -0.57 -0.70%
Chart Girassol 3 days 82.31 -0.51 -0.62%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 81.53 +0.90 +1.12%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 47 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 9 hours 54.07 -1.57 -2.82%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 9 hours 77.47 -1.57 -1.99%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 9 hours 75.72 -1.57 -2.03%
Graph down Sweet Crude 9 hours 72.87 -1.57 -2.11%
Graph down Peace Sour 9 hours 69.57 -1.57 -2.21%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 69.57 -1.57 -2.21%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 70.87 -1.57 -2.17%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 79.82 -1.57 -1.93%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 69.17 -1.57 -2.22%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 79.36 +1.04 +1.33%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 73.37 +1.14 +1.58%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 67.12 +1.14 +1.73%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 82.26 +0.85 +1.04%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 71.57 +1.14 +1.62%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 73.37 +1.14 +1.58%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 73.37 +1.14 +1.58%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 73.25 +1.00 +1.38%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 67.25 +1.25 +1.89%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 79.78 +1.84 +2.36%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days Hydrogen Fuel! Scientist James Tour Demonstrates Method For Free & Clean Green Energy Alternative
  • 2 mins Wind energy costs are rising
  • 5 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 6 days HSFO Index

Breaking News:

Media Error Triggers Significant Oil Price Spike

A Warning About Nikola's Recent Stock Surge

A Warning About Nikola's Recent Stock Surge

Nikola's stock has soared in…

Hummer EV's Lofty Premiums Begin To Erode

Hummer EV's Lofty Premiums Begin To Erode

Despite initial high demand, secondary…

Oil Prices Dip As China’s Economic Growth Disappoints

Oil Prices Dip As China’s Economic Growth Disappoints

Oil prices were down by…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Saudi Arabia’s Crude Oil Exports Slumped Below 7 Million Bpd In May

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jul 17, 2023, 6:24 AM CDT
  • Saudi Arabia’s crude oil exports fell below 7 million barrels per day in May, falling by 388,000 barrels per day from a month earlier.
  • Saudi Arabia’s production fell by 502,000 barrels per day in the same month, a cut in line with its OPEC+ pledge.
  • Saudi Arabia also pledged to cut an extra 1 million barrels per day in July and to extend that cut into August.
Join Our Community
Saudi Arabia

In May, Saudi Arabia’s oil exports plunged below 7 million barrels per day (bpd) for the first time this year as the world’s biggest crude exporter and several other large OPEC+ producers began a collective cut of 1.6 million bpd in May.

Saudi crude exports declined by 388,000 bpd from April to 6.93 million bpd in May, data from the Joint Organizations Data Initiative (JODI) showed on Monday.

In April, Saudi Arabia’s crude exports slumped by 207,000 bpd from March, to 7.32 million bpd – a five-month low at the time, according to JODI, which compiles self-reported data from many countries.

Saudi Arabia’s crude oil production fell by 502,000 bpd, to 9.96 million bpd in May, according to the data reported today by the International Energy Forum (IEF).

The decline in May was in line with the Saudi pledge to reduce production by 500,000 bpd as part of the OPEC+ cut, which also includes cuts from Russia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Iraq, and several other OPEC+ producers.  

In early April, the biggest OPEC producers in the Middle East and several other members of the OPEC+ pact announced a total of 1.6 million bpd of fresh production cuts between May and December 2023.  

In those OPEC+ cuts, Saudi Arabia said it would reduce its crude oil production by 500,000 bpd and said that the move was “a precautionary measure aimed at supporting the stability of the oil market.”

In a bid to push oil prices higher, or “stabilize the market” as Saudi Arabia and OPEC put it, the Kingdom also announced last month a unilateral cut of 1 million bpd to its production for July, while the OPEC+ producers who had pledged cuts between May and December extended those cuts into 2024. Earlier this month, Saudi Arabia said it would extend its unilateral production cut into August, and will be producing around 9 million bpd in both July and August.

Saudi Arabia will lose its status as the largest OPEC+ oil producer to Russia as the Kingdom begins the unilateral cut, with output in July and August at the lowest level in two years. Excluding the deep cuts during the pandemic, a Saudi production of just around 9 million bpd would be the lowest level the world’s top crude oil exporter has pumped since 2011.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Oil Prices Dip As China’s Economic Growth Disappoints

Next Post

European Natural Gas Prices Plunge As Norwegian Supply Rises
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Iraq Takes First Step Towards Becoming The World’s Biggest Oil Producer 

Iraq Takes First Step Towards Becoming The World’s Biggest Oil Producer 
An Oil Supply Deficit Is Looming, And Traders Couldn’t Care Less

An Oil Supply Deficit Is Looming, And Traders Couldn’t Care Less
U.S. Shale Challenges OPEC With Record Production In 2023

U.S. Shale Challenges OPEC With Record Production In 2023
Sour Crude Oil Prices Skyrocket As Saudi Arabia Tightens Supply

Sour Crude Oil Prices Skyrocket As Saudi Arabia Tightens Supply
From Boom To Gloom: Saudi Arabia’s Economy Dips Due To Voluntary Oil Cuts

From Boom To Gloom: Saudi Arabia’s Economy Dips Due To Voluntary Oil Cuts

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com