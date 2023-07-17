Oil Prices Dip As China’s Economic Growth Disappoints

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 74.05 -1.37 -1.82%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 78.45 -1.42 -1.78%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 79.38 -1.30 -1.61%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.573 +0.034 +1.34%
Graph down Gasoline 11 mins 2.611 -0.032 -1.23%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 79.36 +1.04 +1.33%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 79.36 +1.04 +1.33%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 81.31 -0.57 -0.70%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 81.53 +0.90 +1.12%
Chart Mars US 3 days 77.07 -1.27 -1.62%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.611 -0.032 -1.23%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 3 days 81.10 +0.81 +1.01%
Graph up Murban 3 days 82.19 +0.88 +1.08%
Graph down Iran Heavy 3 days 79.07 -0.32 -0.40%
Graph down Basra Light 594 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 3 days 80.45 -0.49 -0.61%
Graph down Bonny Light 3 days 81.31 -0.57 -0.70%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 81.31 -0.57 -0.70%
Chart Girassol 3 days 82.31 -0.51 -0.62%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 81.53 +0.90 +1.12%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 47 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 4 hours 54.07 -1.57 -2.82%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 4 hours 77.47 -1.57 -1.99%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 4 hours 75.72 -1.57 -2.03%
Graph down Sweet Crude 4 hours 72.87 -1.57 -2.11%
Graph down Peace Sour 4 hours 69.57 -1.57 -2.21%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 4 hours 69.57 -1.57 -2.21%
Chart Light Sour Blend 4 hours 70.87 -1.57 -2.17%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 hours 79.82 -1.57 -1.93%
Chart Central Alberta 4 hours 69.17 -1.57 -2.22%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 79.36 +1.04 +1.33%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 73.37 +1.14 +1.58%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 67.12 +1.14 +1.73%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 82.26 +0.85 +1.04%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 71.57 +1.14 +1.62%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 73.37 +1.14 +1.58%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 73.37 +1.14 +1.58%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 73.25 +1.00 +1.38%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 67.25 +1.25 +1.89%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 79.78 +1.84 +2.36%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days Hydrogen Fuel! Scientist James Tour Demonstrates Method For Free & Clean Green Energy Alternative
  • 5 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 6 days HSFO Index

Breaking News:

Turkey Raises Fuel Tax By 200% As Budget Deficit Soars

Oil Prices Extend Gains As Fundamentals Come Into Focus

Oil Prices Extend Gains As Fundamentals Come Into Focus

Oil prices are on course…

OPEC+ Output Cuts Are Finally Translating Into Higher Oil Prices

OPEC+ Output Cuts Are Finally Translating Into Higher Oil Prices

As markets are slowly tightening,…

Iraq Inks Long-Awaited $27 Billion Energy Deal With TotalEnergies

Iraq Inks Long-Awaited $27 Billion Energy Deal With TotalEnergies

The government of Iraq and…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Prices Dip As China’s Economic Growth Disappoints

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Jul 17, 2023, 1:17 AM CDT
  • Oil prices were trading lower early on Monday morning, with WTI dropping to $74.68 and Brent falling toward $79.
  • The resumption of production at Libyan oilfields over the weekend added downward pressure to oil prices.
  • Underwhelming GDP data out of China also weighed on the oil market, with the country’s second-quarter economic growth disappointing.
Join Our Community
oil prices

Oil prices fell by around 1% in early Asian trade on Monday after major Libyan oilfields resumed production over the weekend following a brief shutdown and after China reported second-quarter economic growth below expectations.  

In the morning in Europe, the U.S. benchmark WTI Crude was trading down by 0.98% at $74.68 per barrel, while the international benchmark, Brent Crude, traded below the $80 per barrel mark it had reached last week for the first time since May. Brent was down by 0.96%, at $79.10.

Underwhelming Chinese GDP data weighed on the oil market, again, after the world’s second-largest economy and top crude oil importer reported early on Monday 6.3% GDP growth for the second quarter, missing expectations of 7.3% growth and slowing quarter-on-quarter. GDP in the second quarter rose by just 0.8% compared to the first quarter, after 2.2% quarterly growth in the first quarter.

The economic growth miss from China added to the return to production of large Libyan oilfields to weigh on oil prices on Monday.

Last Friday, Libya’s largest oilfield, Sharara, was fully halted amid protests on Friday as tensions in the restive African OPEC producer returned. The El Feel oilfield close to Sharara was also affected and was also stopped. Combined, the Sharara and El Feel oilfields in southwestern Libya pumped around 350,000 bpd of crude oil before the stoppage. 

The halting of production at the fields was the result of protests by the Al-Zawi tribe over the kidnapping of Faraj Bumatari, a former finance minister.

Bumatari has been released, tribal leader Al-Senussi Al-ahlaiq told Reuters, which led to the resumption of production at Sharara and El Feel.

Libya lost 340,000 barrels in production due to the closures, Oil Minister Mohamed Aoun told Dubai-based Asharq TV this weekend.

The oil ministry warned that Libya would lose market share due to the on-and-off supply.

“The loss of confidence in the continuity of Libyan oil supply to the global market will result in a loss of market share for Libyan oil and decreased demand for it,” the ministry said in a statement carried by Reuters.  

ADVERTISEMENT

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

How Big Oil Hijacked Germany’s Multi-Billion-Dollar Offshore Wind Auction
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Iraq Takes First Step Towards Becoming The World’s Biggest Oil Producer 

Iraq Takes First Step Towards Becoming The World’s Biggest Oil Producer 
An Oil Supply Deficit Is Looming, And Traders Couldn’t Care Less

An Oil Supply Deficit Is Looming, And Traders Couldn’t Care Less
U.S. Shale Challenges OPEC With Record Production In 2023

U.S. Shale Challenges OPEC With Record Production In 2023
Sour Crude Oil Prices Skyrocket As Saudi Arabia Tightens Supply

Sour Crude Oil Prices Skyrocket As Saudi Arabia Tightens Supply
From Boom To Gloom: Saudi Arabia’s Economy Dips Due To Voluntary Oil Cuts

From Boom To Gloom: Saudi Arabia’s Economy Dips Due To Voluntary Oil Cuts

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com