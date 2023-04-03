Oil Prices Soar As OPEC+ Shocks The Market

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 79.39 +3.72 +4.92%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 83.78 +3.89 +4.87%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 85.98 +5.03 +6.21%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.083 -0.133 -6.00%
Graph up Gasoline 11 mins 2.749 +0.068 +2.53%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 76.17 +1.15 +1.53%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 76.17 +1.15 +1.53%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 79.33 +0.73 +0.93%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 77.53 -0.10 -0.13%
Chart Mars US 2 days 73.62 +1.45 +2.01%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.749 +0.068 +2.53%

Graph up Marine 3 days 77.19 +0.18 +0.23%
Graph up Murban 3 days 78.92 +0.21 +0.27%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 76.55 +1.01 +1.34%
Graph down Basra Light 489 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 78.87 +0.90 +1.15%
Graph up Bonny Light 3 days 79.33 +0.73 +0.93%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 79.33 +0.73 +0.93%
Chart Girassol 3 days 79.73 +0.79 +1.00%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 77.53 -0.10 -0.13%

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 3 days 61.50 +1.44 +2.40%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 3 days 53.12 +1.40 +2.71%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 3 days 76.52 +1.40 +1.86%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 3 days 74.77 +1.40 +1.91%
Graph up Sweet Crude 3 days 71.92 +1.40 +1.99%
Graph up Peace Sour 3 days 68.62 +1.40 +2.08%
Chart Peace Sour 3 days 68.62 +1.40 +2.08%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 days 69.92 +1.40 +2.04%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 78.87 +1.40 +1.81%
Chart Central Alberta 3 days 68.22 +1.40 +2.10%

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 76.17 +1.15 +1.53%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 71.00 +1.50 +2.16%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 64.75 +1.50 +2.37%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 76.15 -0.70 -0.91%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 66.90 +1.40 +2.14%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 70.85 +1.40 +2.02%
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 70.85 +1.40 +2.02%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 71.00 +1.50 +2.16%
Chart Kansas Common 33 days 64.52 +0.64 +1.00%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 79.53 +0.17 +0.21%

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

Oil Prices Soar As OPEC+ Shocks The Market

By Irina Slav - Apr 03, 2023, 12:30 AM CDT
  • On Sunday, OPEC+ announced a surprise production cut of some 1.16 million barrels per day, increasing the total OPEC+ cut to 3.66 million bpd.
  • Oil prices soared on the news, climbing by 8% initially before falling back slightly.
  • The U.S. criticized the move, saying that it wasn’t wise to make cuts given the current market uncertainty.
OPEC+ on Sunday surprised oil markets with an announcement that it will reduce its output further, by some 1.16 million barrels daily.

Reuters noted in a report that with the new cut, the total output reduction amount from OPEC+ will come in at 3.66 million barrels daily, or 3.7% of global oil demand.

The Financial Times reported that oil prices had gained 8% immediately after the announcement, noting Saudi Arabia’s share of the cuts would be almost half of the total, at 500,000 bpd.

Russia, meanwhile, said it would extend the production cuts of 500,000 bpd it announced earlier this year until the end of 2023.

The FT noted the unusual nature of the announcement as it was made outside the group’s regular monthly meetings, the next of which is taking place today.

The U.S. administration expectedly criticized the move, saying it was not the time to cut production.

“We don’t think cuts are advisable at this moment given market uncertainty — and we’ve made that clear,” a spokesperson for the National Security Council said, as quoted by The Hill.

“But we’re focused on prices for American consumers, not barrels, and prices have come down significantly since last year, more than $1.50 per gallon from their peak last summer,” the spokesperson, who was not named in the Hill report, added.

The move by OPEC+ to curb production further came after the sharp drop in oil prices last month, largely driven by concern about the banking industry after a couple of sizeable bank collapses in the United States.

The events sparked concern about the stability of the Western banking system, reinforced by the near-death experience of Credit Suisse, and fear of a recession that would affect oil demand.

"OPEC is taking pre-emptive steps in case of any possible demand reduction," Energy Aspects’ Amrita Sen told Reuters.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

