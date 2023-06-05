Oil Prices Climb As Saudi Arabia Goes It Alone With Additional Cut

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 73.12 +1.38 +1.92%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 77.49 +1.36 +1.79%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 75.51 +1.74 +2.36%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.216 +0.044 +2.03%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.543 +0.042 +1.68%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 72.39 +1.98 +2.81%
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 72.39 +1.98 +2.81%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 75.19 +1.17 +1.58%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 72.79 -0.28 -0.38%
Chart Mars US 2 days 71.39 +1.89 +2.72%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.543 +0.042 +1.68%

Graph down Marine 4 days 71.16 -0.50 -0.70%
Graph down Murban 4 days 72.83 -0.76 -1.03%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 74.48 +1.40 +1.92%
Graph down Basra Light 552 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 75.67 +1.27 +1.71%
Graph up Bonny Light 3 days 75.19 +1.17 +1.58%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 75.19 +1.17 +1.58%
Chart Girassol 3 days 77.03 +1.40 +1.85%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 72.79 -0.28 -0.38%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 5 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 2 hours 50.49 +1.64 +3.36%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 2 hours 73.89 +1.64 +2.27%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 2 hours 72.14 +1.64 +2.33%
Graph up Sweet Crude 2 hours 69.29 +1.64 +2.42%
Graph up Peace Sour 2 hours 65.99 +1.64 +2.55%
Chart Peace Sour 2 hours 65.99 +1.64 +2.55%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 hours 67.29 +1.64 +2.50%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 hours 76.24 +1.64 +2.20%
Chart Central Alberta 2 hours 65.59 +1.64 +2.56%

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 72.39 +1.98 +2.81%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 66.50 +2.50 +3.91%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 60.25 +2.50 +4.33%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 71.79 -1.55 -2.11%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 64.33 +2.26 +3.64%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 66.58 +2.01 +3.11%
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 66.58 +2.01 +3.11%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 66.50 +2.50 +3.91%
Chart Kansas Common 5 days 58.25 -1.50 -2.51%
Chart Buena Vista 13 days 76.15 -1.09 -1.41%

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

Oil Prices Climb As Saudi Arabia Goes It Alone With Additional Cut

By Irina Slav - Jun 05, 2023, 12:40 AM CDT
  • Sunday’s much-anticipated OPEC+ meeting resulted in a unilateral production cut from Saudi Arabia of 1 million barrels per day next month.
  • Both WTI and Brent initially surged on the news but by Monday morning were only trading slightly higher at $72.82 and $77.21 respectively.
  • The UAE was allowed to increase its output by 200,000 bpd while some countries that had failed to reach their quotas had their quotas adjusted.
oil

Crude oil prices rose by more than 1% in early trade today following the OPEC+ meeting that took place Sunday.

At that meeting, Saudi Arabia said it would voluntarily cut its oil production by another 1 million barrels daily next month in a bid to prop up global oil prices.

Oil prices did initially spike on Sunday, with WTI nearing $74 and Brent climbing toward $78 before both falling back.

One other member of the cartel, the UAE, was allowed to actually increase its output but about 200,000 bpd, while several others got their production quotas adjusted. These were countries that consistently failed to reach their assigned quotas for various reasons, such as Nigeria and Angola.

At the same time, the meeting unsurprisingly agreed to extend current production cuts of 3.66 million bpd until the end of this year and reduce combined production by another 1.4 million bpd from the start of 2024.

"It is a clear signal to the market that OPEC+ is willing to put and defend a price floor," Energy Aspects’ Amrita Sen told Reuters.

“We want to just ice the cake with what we have done,” the Saudi energy minister said, as quoted by the Financial Times. “We will do whatever is necessary to bring stability to this market.”

He called Saudi Arabia’s additional cut “a Saudi lollipop” for the rest of OPEC+, since thanks to that cut the other members would not have to make deeper cuts to their production.

This cut will bring Saudi output to some 9 million barrels daily, as it comes on top of another voluntary cut of half a million barrels daily, implemented earlier this year.

“It is very low in the context that we are not in a global recession,” UBS commodity analyst Giovanni Staunovo told the FT. “It is a clear signal that they want to achieve, as they say, ‘market stability’.”

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

