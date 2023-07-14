Wind And Solar To Generate 33% Of Global Power By 2030

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 75.45 -1.44 -1.87%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 79.90 -1.46 -1.79%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 80.56 -1.42 -1.73%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.508 -0.037 -1.45%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.651 -0.027 -1.02%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 79.36 +1.04 +1.33%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 79.36 +1.04 +1.33%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 81.88 +0.43 +0.53%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 81.53 +0.90 +1.12%
Chart Mars US 20 hours 78.34 +1.29 +1.67%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.651 -0.027 -1.02%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 80.29 +1.29 +1.63%
Graph up Murban 2 days 81.31 +1.19 +1.49%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 79.39 +0.59 +0.75%
Graph down Basra Light 592 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 80.94 +0.39 +0.48%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 81.88 +0.43 +0.53%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 81.88 +0.43 +0.53%
Chart Girassol 2 days 82.82 +0.36 +0.44%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 81.53 +0.90 +1.12%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 45 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 12 hours 55.64 +1.14 +2.09%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 12 hours 79.04 +1.14 +1.46%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 12 hours 77.29 +1.14 +1.50%
Graph up Sweet Crude 12 hours 74.44 +1.14 +1.56%
Graph up Peace Sour 12 hours 71.14 +1.14 +1.63%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 71.14 +1.14 +1.63%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 72.44 +1.14 +1.60%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 81.39 +1.14 +1.42%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 70.74 +1.14 +1.64%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 79.36 +1.04 +1.33%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 73.37 +1.14 +1.58%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 67.12 +1.14 +1.73%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 82.26 +0.85 +1.04%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 71.57 +1.14 +1.62%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 73.37 +1.14 +1.58%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 73.37 +1.14 +1.58%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 73.25 +1.00 +1.38%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 67.25 +1.25 +1.89%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 79.78 +1.84 +2.36%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 14 hours Hydrogen Fuel! Scientist James Tour Demonstrates Method For Free & Clean Green Energy Alternative
  • 7 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 2 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 3 days HSFO Index
  • 7 days Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it

Breaking News:

Wind And Solar To Generate 33% Of Global Power By 2030

Soaring Energy Costs Force Key Zinc Mine To Pause Operations

Soaring Energy Costs Force Key Zinc Mine To Pause Operations

Boliden's Tara zinc mine has…

Iran And Iraq Sidestep U.S. Sanctions With New Oil-For-Gas Deal

Iran And Iraq Sidestep U.S. Sanctions With New Oil-For-Gas Deal

Iran and Iraq have reached…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

Share

Related News

Wind And Solar To Generate 33% Of Global Power By 2030

By Michael Kern - Jul 14, 2023, 10:30 AM CDT

Wind and solar power generation will continue surging to the point of accounting for more than one-third of global electricity by 2030, up from 12% now, according to a new analysis by the Rocky Mountain Institute (RMI), a nonprofit organization focused on the energy transition. 

The expected further surge in wind and solar puts the global power system on track for the IEA’s ambitious net-zero pathway, RMI said in the research done in partnership with the Bezos Earth Fund.  

Based on the forecasts, the surge in renewables would see solar and wind generate 12,000-14,000 terawatt-hours (TWh) by 2030. This would be 3 to 4 times higher compared with 2022 levels, and would also exceed recent calls ahead of the COP28 climate summit for a tripling of global renewable energy capacity by 2030, RMI said.  

The cost declines wind and solar have achieved over the past 10 years are expected to continue with solar and wind roughly halving in price again by 2030. RMI’s analysis forecasts that solar prices will roughly halve again by 2030, falling to as low as $20 per megawatt-hour (MWh) for solar, compared to over $40 per MWh now.

Last month, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in a report that the energy crisis in Europe, the Inflation Reduction Act in the United States, and the continued strong expansion of green energy installations in China are all expected to contribute to the biggest-ever increase in renewable energy capacity additions this year. 

Globally, new installations of renewable energy capacity are expected to surge to 440 gigawatts (GW) this year, up by 107 GW year-on-year and the largest increase in new capacity ever seen, the IEA said in its report. Solar photovoltaic (PV) additions are set to account for two-thirds of the increase in renewable power capacity this year.  

By Michael Kern for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Texas Must Upgrade Its Energy Grid To Accommodate New Renewable Power

Next Post

Texas Must Upgrade Its Energy Grid To Accommodate New Renewable Power

Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Mass Fighting Breaks Out At Giant Russian Gas Field

Mass Fighting Breaks Out At Giant Russian Gas Field
Mysterious Cluster Of Saudi Oil Tankers Off Egypt Raises Storage Concerns

Mysterious Cluster Of Saudi Oil Tankers Off Egypt Raises Storage Concerns
Saudi Arabia Could Slash Oil Supply To The U.S.

Saudi Arabia Could Slash Oil Supply To The U.S.
China To Release Millions Of Barrels Of Imported Oil Stuck At Ports

China To Release Millions Of Barrels Of Imported Oil Stuck At Ports
Venezuela Looks To Pay Down $20 Billion In U.S. Debt With Oil Exports

Venezuela Looks To Pay Down $20 Billion In U.S. Debt With Oil Exports

ADVERTISEMENT


Most Commented

Alt text

The Need For Pragmatism In The Net Zero Journey

 Alt text

Venezuela Defies Expectations As Economy Rebounds

 Alt text

Germany Signs Long-Term U.S. LNG Deal To Replace Russian Gas

 Alt text

Demand Concerns Keep Oil Prices Under Pressure
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com