China Set To Buy 1 Million Bpd Of 'Cheap' Iranian Crude This Month

X

Sign Up To Our Free Newsletter

Join Now

Thanks for subscribing to our free newsletter!

ERROR

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 60.46 -1.10 -1.79%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins SellBuy 64.10 -0.88 -1.35%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins SellBuy 2.621 -0.032 -1.21%
Graph down Heating Oil 10 mins SellBuy 1.792 -0.018 -1.01%
Graph down Gasoline 11 mins 1.984 -0.011 -0.55%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 63.64 +0.41 +0.65%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 63.64 +0.41 +0.65%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 62.85 -0.15 -0.24%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 62.86 +0.30 +0.48%
Chart Mars US 14 hours 61.61 +0.54 +0.88%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 1.984 -0.011 -0.55%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 63.04 +0.88 +1.42%
Graph up Murban 1 day 63.67 +1.14 +1.82%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 59.50 -0.30 -0.50%
Graph up Basra Light 1 day 65.91 +0.53 +0.81%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 62.20 -0.11 -0.18%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 62.85 -0.15 -0.24%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 62.85 -0.15 -0.24%
Chart Girassol 1 day 63.34 -0.18 -0.28%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 62.86 +0.30 +0.48%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 51.21 +0.58 +1.15%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 10 hours 51.01 +0.99 +1.98%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 10 hours 60.56 +0.59 +0.98%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 10 hours 61.96 +0.59 +0.96%
Graph up Sweet Crude 10 hours 59.56 +0.59 +1.00%
Graph up Peace Sour 10 hours 57.51 +0.59 +1.04%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 57.51 +0.59 +1.04%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 58.31 +0.59 +1.02%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 63.66 +0.59 +0.94%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 57.81 +0.59 +1.03%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 63.64 +0.41 +0.65%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 58.00 +0.50 +0.87%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 51.75 +0.50 +0.98%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 62.07 -2.31 -3.59%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 55.51 +0.59 +1.07%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 59.46 +0.59 +1.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 59.46 +0.59 +1.00%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 58.00 +0.50 +0.87%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 51.75 +0.50 +0.98%
Chart Buena Vista 1 day 67.70 +0.34 +0.50%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Texas forced to have rolling brown outs. Not from downed power line , but because the wind energy turbines are frozen.
  • 7 minutes Measuring CNG.
  • 9 minutes Forecasts for oil stocks.
  • 12 minutes Joe Biden's Presidency
  • 21 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 26 mins America's pandemic dead deserve accountability after Birx disclosure
  • 10 hours 14 States sue Biden Administration over Suspension of Oil and Gas leases on Federal lands.
  • 37 mins Trump punches back at Fauci and Birx's revisionist history (aka lies)
  • 2 days Nursing Home Deaths: Not Only NY Gov Cuomo culpable. Blue State Governors New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Michigan, California and Minnestota forced Nursing Homes accept Covid Patients. FOLLOW THE MONEY.
  • 1 day Offshore wind in the USA.
  • 23 hours Oh the Dems!!! They cheer for helping people while stabbing them in the back!!! Enbridge asks Canadian government to support oil pipeline in dispute with Michigan
  • 3 days North Face gets Powned
  • 4 days Micro Hydropower Systems Could Provide Energy Wherever Streams Flow All Year
  • 21 hours TX Flaring: Texas Oil Regulator Signals Flaring Crackdown After Backlash
  • 1 day America Makes Plans to Produce Needed Rare Earth Minerals Domestically
  • 4 days Chance for (Saudi)Arabian peninsula having giant onshore Gas too?

Breaking News:

U.S. Gasoline Prices Rose For 17 Straight Weeks As Oil Rallied

IEA: Asia To Account For 90% Of Global Oil Demand Growth Through 2025

IEA: Asia To Account For 90% Of Global Oil Demand Growth Through 2025

Asia remains the strongest driver…

The UK Prepares To Boost North Sea Drilling

The UK Prepares To Boost North Sea Drilling

The UK has announced plans…

Saudi Arabia Ready To Extend Huge Oil Cuts Into June

Saudi Arabia Ready To Extend Huge Oil Cuts Into June

Saudi Arabia is reportedly ready…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

China Set To Buy 1 Million Bpd Of 'Cheap' Iranian Crude This Month

By Irina Slav - Mar 30, 2021, 11:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community

China’s crude oil imports from Iran this month could reach close to 1 million bpd, Reuters reported today, citing trading and analyst sources.

That would be almost half the amount Saudi Arabia exports to China.

An earlier report by Reuters from the beginning of the month said that China was buying record-high volumes of Iranian crude in anticipation of the Biden Administration lifting sanctions on Tehran. Even India, the report said, started planning for Iranian oil purchases.

Later in March, Washington warned China to stop buying oil from Iran, according to a senior administration official.

“We’ve told the Chinese that we will continue to enforce our sanctions,” the unnamed official told the FT. “There will be no tacit green light.” 

The Trump-era sanctions may be waived if Iran and the U.S. make it to the negotiation table, but that still remains uncertain.

“Ultimately, our goal is not to enforce the sanctions; it is to get to the point where we lift sanctions and Iran reverses its nuclear steps,” the official told the FT.

Meanwhile, China is stocking up on cheap Iranian crude, most recently securing long-term supply with a deal worth $400 billion, under which China will invest heavily in various sectors of the Iranian economy over the next 25 years and will in exchange receive access to a steady flow of cheap oil.

Currently, Iran is masking the crude it sells to China as originating from other countries to avoid U.S. sanctions. It is also undermining the efforts of its fellow members to keep prices stronger.

“The recent jump in Iranian crude exports, notably to China, and crude going out of inventories are contributing to the weakness of the oil market, undermining OPEC+ efforts to limit supply and setting prices for a third weekly drop,” Rystad Energy said, as quoted by Reuters.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Saudi Arabia Ready To Extend Huge Oil Cuts Into June
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

OPEC’s Biggest Fear Is Becoming A Reality

OPEC’s Biggest Fear Is Becoming A Reality
The U.S. Imports Record Share Of Russian Oil Despite Tensions

The U.S. Imports Record Share Of Russian Oil Despite Tensions
Saudi Arabia Skips LNG, Bets Big On Hydrogen

Saudi Arabia Skips LNG, Bets Big On Hydrogen
World’s Newest Oil Hotspot Undeterred By Poor Drilling Results

World’s Newest Oil Hotspot Undeterred By Poor Drilling Results
Oil Falls 6% As Bearish Sentiment Returns

Oil Falls 6% As Bearish Sentiment Returns



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com