Sabotage, Drones, And Sham Referendums Send Geopolitical Risk Soaring

Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 79.67 -1.56 -1.92%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 87.95 -0.54 -0.61%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 90.30 +0.81 +0.91%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 6.803 -0.071 -1.03%
Graph down Gasoline 13 mins 2.437 -0.071 -2.81%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 85.01 +5.14 +6.44%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 85.01 +5.14 +6.44%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 89.64 +0.62 +0.70%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 92.76 +2.49 +2.76%
Chart Mars US 16 hours 79.43 -1.42 -1.76%
Chart Gasoline 13 mins 2.437 -0.071 -2.81%

Graph up Marine 1 day 86.86 +3.56 +4.27%
Graph up Murban 1 day 88.54 +2.92 +3.41%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 84.55 +0.67 +0.80%
Graph down Basra Light 304 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 90.77 +0.83 +0.92%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 89.64 +0.62 +0.70%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 89.64 +0.62 +0.70%
Chart Girassol 1 day 89.40 +0.55 +0.62%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 92.76 +2.49 +2.76%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 58.54 -0.97 -1.63%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 8 hours 59.98 -0.92 -1.51%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 8 hours 83.38 -0.92 -1.09%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 8 hours 81.63 -0.92 -1.11%
Graph down Sweet Crude 8 hours 78.78 -0.92 -1.15%
Graph down Peace Sour 8 hours 75.48 -0.92 -1.20%
Chart Peace Sour 8 hours 75.48 -0.92 -1.20%
Chart Light Sour Blend 8 hours 76.78 -0.92 -1.18%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 8 hours 85.73 -0.92 -1.06%
Chart Central Alberta 8 hours 75.08 -0.92 -1.21%

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 85.01 +5.14 +6.44%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 77.75 -1.00 -1.27%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 71.50 -1.00 -1.38%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 86.09 +1.75 +2.07%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 77.86 -0.92 -1.17%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 77.71 -0.92 -1.17%
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 77.71 -0.92 -1.17%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 77.75 -1.00 -1.27%
Chart Kansas Common 38 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 92.66 +6.24 +7.22%

China's Largest Fuel Export Quota Of 2022 Could Spark Oil Demand Growth

Sabotage, Drones, And Sham Referendums Send Geopolitical Risk Soaring

By Editorial Dept - Sep 30, 2022, 7:00 AM CDT
Politics, Geopolitics & Conflict

Leaks discovered Monday in the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines, which carry natural gas to Germany, have been determined by authorities in Europe to have been caused by underwater explosions in the Baltic Sea they suspect were the result of sabotage. There are two leaks, miles apart from each other, which suggests it is not a random occurrence. Investigations are underway, with the West accusing Russia and Russia accusing the U.S. of what would amount to a false flag operation to force Europe’s hand into tougher, more unified action against Moscow. The pipelines were not transmitting any natural gas at the time of the explosions/leaks, as Gazprom had cut off flows indefinitely. The German navy has been deployed to investigate, and Norway is deploying its military for security. Ships in the area are on high alert. Expect a high level of rhetoric and saber-rattling to roil oil markets as this further unfolds.

Earlier this week–and before the Nord Stream pipeline explosions–Norway had warned oil and gas companies that it had seen unidentified drones flying around oil and gas fields in the North Sea. On Thursday, Total said it, too, had witnessed additional unauthorized drone activity around Halfdan B, a Danish oil and gas field in the North Sea. Total spotted the drones on Wednesday. Total did not specify how many drones it witnessed, nor the activity of the drones.

Russia’s sham referendums held in…

