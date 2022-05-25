Russia’s Oil Production Has Plunged Even As Its Revenue Climbs

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 110.8 +0.43 +0.39%
Graph up Brent Crude 2 hours 114.0 +0.47 +0.41%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 9.061 +0.090 +1.00%
Graph up Heating Oil 13 mins 3.866 +0.212 +5.80%
Graph up Gasoline 1 hour 3.838 +0.006 +0.16%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 112.9 +2.23 +2.02%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 112.9 +2.23 +2.02%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 118.0 +0.01 +0.01%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 115.0 -0.99 -0.85%
Chart Mars US 2 hours 106.5 +0.36 +0.34%
Chart Gasoline 1 hour 3.838 +0.006 +0.16%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 107.8 -1.50 -1.37%
Graph down Murban 2 days 110.5 -1.38 -1.23%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 108.9 +0.11 +0.10%
Graph down Basra Light 177 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 117.8 +0.87 +0.74%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 118.0 +0.01 +0.01%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 118.0 +0.01 +0.01%
Chart Girassol 2 days 113.7 +0.41 +0.36%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 115.0 -0.99 -0.85%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 90.04 -1.09 -1.20%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 18 hours 95.67 -0.52 -0.54%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 18 hours 111.9 -0.52 -0.46%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 18 hours 110.2 -0.52 -0.47%
Graph down Sweet Crude 18 hours 108.1 -0.52 -0.48%
Graph down Peace Sour 18 hours 105.2 -0.52 -0.49%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 18 hours 105.2 -0.52 -0.49%
Chart Light Sour Blend 18 hours 107.3 -0.52 -0.48%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 18 hours 110.9 -0.52 -0.47%
Chart Central Alberta 18 hours 105.5 -0.52 -0.49%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 112.9 +2.23 +2.02%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 106.3 -0.50 -0.47%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 100.0 -0.50 -0.50%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 115.9 +0.26 +0.22%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 103.7 -0.52 -0.50%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 107.7 -0.52 -0.48%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 107.7 -0.52 -0.48%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 106.3 -0.50 -0.47%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 100.0 -0.50 -0.50%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 113.8 +1.20 +1.07%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes "Natural Gas Trading Picks Up Considerably Amid High Volatility" by Charles Kennedy - ...And is U.S. NatGas Futures dramatically overbought at the $6.35 range?
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 7 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 20 mins Natural Gas is the Cleanest and most Likely Source of Energy to Fuel the World.
  • 2 days "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.
  • 1 day Advancing Fundamental Drilling Science - Geothermal drilling successes offer potential gain for petroleum industry
  • 10 hours The World Economic Forum (WEF) - Davos 2022 Conference held this last week of May
  • 4 days What China is Learning from Russia's War in Ukraine and its Consequences

Breaking News:

Iranian-Russian ‘Oil Smuggling’ Network Hit With U.S. Sanctions

3 Pipeline Stocks To Watch As Permian Ramps Up Gas Output

3 Pipeline Stocks To Watch As Permian Ramps Up Gas Output

The Permian Basin is preparing…

ESG Crusade On Backburner As World Grapples With Energy Crisis

ESG Crusade On Backburner As World Grapples With Energy Crisis

The global push for ESG…

One Billion People Are At Risk Of Rolling Blackouts This Summer

One Billion People Are At Risk Of Rolling Blackouts This Summer

The global energy crunch is…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Russia’s Oil Production Has Plunged Even As Its Revenue Climbs

By Tsvetana Paraskova - May 25, 2022, 6:00 PM CDT
  • A combination of sanctions and an oil major exodus in the wake of its invasion of Ukraine has caused Russian oil production to plunge.
  • While higher oil and natural gas prices have sent its revenues to new highs, its production is likely to shrink significantly in the long term.
  • Analysts believe the country could lose up to 3 million barrels per day of production in the second half of the year, but Russia claims it is boosting production already.
Join Our Community

Russian oil production has been falling since its invasion of Ukraine. Russia’s crude producers are struggling to place all their oil on the market—especially the European one—and domestic refinery throughput is also slumping amid lower demand.   Despite this, rising oil and gas prices have resulted in record-high oil and gas revenues for Russia.

The biggest Russian oil producer, Rosneft, is also the biggest loser in the decline of oil production as it runs into difficulties with selling all its oil abroad and increasing crude processing at home, according to industry data and data from the Russian Energy Ministry calculated by Bloomberg

Rosneft—led by a long-time ally of Vladimir Putin’s, Igor Sechin—is suffering from a combination of lower exports, lower refinery runs domestically, and the exodus of Western oil firms from joint projects in Russia following Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. 

Russia claims that it has started restoring output lost in the past two months and that it is finding a home for its oil away from Europe. 

Yet, analysts reckon that Russia’s oil production could lose 3 million barrels per day (bpd) in the second half of 2022, and its production is set to be impacted for years by the sanctions its largest market—Europe—is imposing. Some wells that have been shut down since the invasion of Ukraine at the end of February may never return to produce oil again, permanently eroding some of Russia’s spare production capacity, analysts say. 

In the middle of May, Russia’s oil production was 830,000 bpd lower than it was in February. Rosneft—the top producer and the top refiner in Russia—accounted for 560,000 bpd of this drop, data from the energy ministry compiled and calculated by Bloomberg showed. 

Moreover, the share of Rosneft’s idled wells jumped from 17% of all wells at the start of the year to as much as 30% in April. Idled wells at Rosneft’s unit Bashneft accounted for 55% of all Bashneft wells in April, per industry data Bloomberg has seen.   

Rosneft’s refinery throughput also slumped—by an estimated 28% in early May compared to before the war in Ukraine. 

“The main factor driving production trends across Russian companies is their ability to sell oil for export and to increase processing inside the country,” Daria Melnik, senior analyst at Rystad Energy, told Bloomberg. 

Then there is the Sakhalin-1 project—which Exxon decided to quit in the early days of the invasion and in which Rosneft is a partner. Production at Sakhalin-1 is down by a massive 71% compared to pre-war levels, per data compiled by Bloomberg. 

Since the war started, Rosneft has had trouble finding buyers for cargo containing millions of barrels of spot crude, as Europe shuns Russian oil while China and India are not enough to absorb all the oil unwanted in the West. 

Related: Slew Of New Discoveries Brings UAE Closer To Production Goals

Russia’s crude oil production is estimated to have plunged by almost 9 percent in April to average just 9.16 million bpd, more than 1 million below the country’s quota in the OPEC+ deal. 

The International Energy Agency (IEA) estimates that Russia already shut in nearly 1 million bpd in April. 

“Following a supply decline of nearly 1 mb/d in April, losses could expand to around 3 mb/d during the second half of the year,” the IEA said. 

So far, Russian oil exports have largely held up. Still, as of May 15, the major international trading houses had to halt all transactions with state-controlled Rosneft, Gazprom Neft, and Transneft under the EU sanctions imposed on Russia. 

That’s not even considering the effect of an EU embargo on Russian oil. Signals are emerging that after weeks of negotiations, the EU could be close to reaching some sort of compromise with holdout Hungary on imposing a ban.  

Russia, for its part, says it had increased oil production in May by 200,000-300,000 bpd after a large decline in output and refining in April, and dismisses any suggestions that there is a crisis in its oil industry. 

“We are in constant contact with our oil and gas companies and we do not see any serious problems that would indicate that our industry is in some kind of crisis,” Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said via news agency TASS

“Yes, we received a certain shock that allowed us to find new balance points and enter new export opportunities, including redirecting energy resources to new markets, creating new supply chains,” Novak added.

Russia is boosting exports to India and China, but analysts doubt the Asian market would be able to absorb all the 4 million bpd of oil Russia was sending to Europe before the war. 

“Pivoting exports to Asia will take time and massive infrastructure investments that in the medium term will see Russia’s production and revenues drop precipitously,” Rystad Energy’s Melnik said earlier this month. 

Crude production could start recovering in the middle of 2023 if the Russian economy manages to get over the sanctions and create additional domestic demand for oil, Rystad Energy noted. 

“However, many shut-in wells may not come back into production, meaning that some Russian spare capacity will be destroyed,” the energy intelligence firm says. 

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads from Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

The EU Needs More Than $1 Trillion For Plan To Ditch Russian Oil And Gas
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

How China Could Spark A Major Reversal For Oil Prices

How China Could Spark A Major Reversal For Oil Prices
Analyst Warns Of A Fuel Shortage Crisis In The U.S.

Analyst Warns Of A Fuel Shortage Crisis In The U.S.
Oil Prices Under Pressure As China Considers Russian Crude

Oil Prices Under Pressure As China Considers Russian Crude
Kazakhstan Cuts Iron Supplies To Russian Steelworks

Kazakhstan Cuts Iron Supplies To Russian Steelworks
Why Investors Should Pay Close Attention To The Disappearing WTI-Brent Spread

Why Investors Should Pay Close Attention To The Disappearing WTI-Brent Spread



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com