ExxonMobil Quits Russia

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 111.0 +7.57 +7.32%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 113.4 +8.42 +8.02%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 4.750 +0.177 +3.87%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins 3.510 +0.359 +11.38%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 3.315 +0.227 +7.34%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 106.5 +7.78 +7.88%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 106.5 +7.78 +7.88%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 107.8 +8.36 +8.41%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 103.9 +4.67 +4.71%
Chart Mars US 17 hours 104.4 +9.69 +10.23%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 3.315 +0.227 +7.34%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 98.66 +2.06 +2.13%
Graph up Murban 2 days 100.7 +2.05 +2.08%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 102.3 +8.68 +9.27%
Graph down Basra Light 93 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 111.4 +9.53 +9.35%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 107.8 +8.36 +8.41%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 107.8 +8.36 +8.41%
Chart Girassol 2 days 108.9 +8.52 +8.49%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 103.9 +4.67 +4.71%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 17 days 79.69 +1.80 +2.31%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 13 hours 89.31 +7.69 +9.42%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 13 hours 105.6 +7.69 +7.86%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 13 hours 103.8 +7.69 +8.00%
Graph up Sweet Crude 13 hours 101.7 +7.69 +8.18%
Graph up Peace Sour 13 hours 98.86 +7.69 +8.43%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 13 hours 98.86 +7.69 +8.43%
Chart Light Sour Blend 13 hours 101.0 +7.69 +8.24%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 13 hours 104.5 +7.69 +7.94%
Chart Central Alberta 13 hours 99.16 +7.69 +8.41%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 106.5 +7.78 +7.88%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 100.0 +7.75 +8.40%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 93.75 +7.75 +9.01%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 97.92 +3.59 +3.81%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 97.80 +7.69 +8.53%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 101.8 +7.69 +8.18%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 101.8 +7.69 +8.18%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 100.0 +7.75 +8.40%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 93.75 +7.75 +9.01%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 109.1 +6.69 +6.54%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 8 minutes U.S. Accuses Zero Hedge of Spreading Russian Propaganda
  • 13 minutes "The Crisis in Ukraine Is Not About Ukraine. It's About Germany" by Mike Whitney at the Ron Paul Institute
  • 1 min 3-D Chess not the 2-D Chess of Ukraine-Russia - What is actually coming during this decade…
  • 4 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 15 hours The Fascist Dictatorship called Russia under Dictator for Life Putin
  • 14 mins Putin wants Ukraine Natural Gas ? Water restarted to CRIMEA ?
  • 56 mins America's Power Grid is Increasingly Unreliable
  • 23 hours "Russian Myths vs. Russian Reality with Edward Slavsquat who lives in Russia" - Interview by James Corbett
  • 1 day "John Kerry fears Russia-Ukraine war will distract from climate change"
  • 13 hours Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 2 days "7 FAKE NEWS stories coming out of Ukraine" by Kit Knightly
  • 1 day Cancelled by OP. Delete posts even though GERMANE to oil and gas markets. See Ya
  • 2 days 'Get A Loan,' Commerce Chief Tells Unpaid Federal Workers

Breaking News:

UK LNG Workers Call On Government To Stop Inbound Russian Tankers

Germany Targets 100% Renewable Power Generation By 2035

Germany Targets 100% Renewable Power Generation By 2035

Germany will target to have…

Tesla Is Reviving Old School Battery Technology

Tesla Is Reviving Old School Battery Technology

LFP batteries have hardly made…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

ExxonMobil Quits Russia

By Irina Slav - Mar 02, 2022, 9:30 AM CST

ExxonMobil will exit the Sakhalin-1 oil project in Russia, following the example of other Big Oil majors, including BP and Shell, who quit their Russian operations following the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the Western sanctions in response.

“ExxonMobil supports the people of Ukraine as they seek to defend their freedom and determine their own future as a nation. We deplore Russia’s military action that violates the territorial integrity of Ukraine and endangers its people,” the company said in a news release.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of innocent lives and support the strong international response. We are fully complying with all sanctions,” Exxon also said.

The company noted that it would not be making new investments in Russia, either, and added that the process of discontinuing operations would be coordinated with its co-owners in the consortium.

The Sakhalin-1 project is managed by Exxon on behalf of its partners in the consortium, which include Japanese Sodeco, India’s ONGC Videsh, and Russia’s Rosneft.

According to the Wall Street Journal, Exxon’s pullout will be a challenging task. It would need to ensure at least critical staff is present at the project site to ensure the safe shut-down of production. What’s more, if it tries to sell its 30-percent in the project, it may have to look hard for buyers as the market for Russian assets has been squeezed overnight by sanctions.

Exxon has complied with previous sanctions on Russia, too, but they did not affect the Sakhalin-1 project. In the past two decades, the field has exported over 1 billion barrels of crude, according to the WSJ, and some 1 billion cu ft of natural gas.

Besides BP and Shell, Norway’s Equinor has also begun to wind down its business in Russia, and French TotalEnergies has announced it will not make new investments in the country, although the energy major stopped short of announcing a full exit.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

OPEC+ Sticks To Production Plan Despite $111 Oil

Next Post

Germany Urges Iran To Revive Nuclear Deal

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Refinery Explosion Threatens To Send Gasoline Prices Soaring

Refinery Explosion Threatens To Send Gasoline Prices Soaring
The U.S. Will Be A Net Oil Importer In 2022

The U.S. Will Be A Net Oil Importer In 2022
The World Cannot Afford To Replace Russian Oil

The World Cannot Afford To Replace Russian Oil
Tanker Rates On Russian Crude Routes Triple  

Tanker Rates On Russian Crude Routes Triple  
SWIFT Ban Hits Russian Coal Exports To China

SWIFT Ban Hits Russian Coal Exports To China


Most Commented

Alt text

Big Oil Isn’t Losing Any Sleep Over The EV Revolution

 Alt text

The Uncomfortable Truth About Sanctioning Russia

 Alt text

Russia Has $630 Billion To Spare As It Considers Cutting European Gas Flows

 Alt text

U.S. Energy Secretary Ties Renewables To World Peace
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com