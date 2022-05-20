Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
  • 4 minutes "Natural Gas Trading Picks Up Considerably Amid High Volatility" by Charles Kennedy - ...And is U.S. NatGas Futures dramatically overbought at the $6.35 range?
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 14 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days Revisiting: "The U.S. Grid Isn’t Ready For A Major Shift To Renewables" from March 2021 by Irina Slav at OILPRICE
  • 5 days How cheap Chinese tires might explain Russia's 'stalled' 40-mile-long military convoy in Ukraine
  • 1 hour What China is Learning from Russia's War in Ukraine and its Consequences
  • 17 hours Failure To Implement Russian Oil Ban Could Send Oil Crashing To $65
  • 3 days Natural Gas is the Cleanest and most Likely Source of Energy to Fuel the World.

Breaking News:

U.S. Natural Gas Prices Fall As Colder Weather Approaches

Is The Global Debt Bubble About To Burst?

Is The Global Debt Bubble About To Burst?

The global economy is in…

How Russia Has Revived NATO

How Russia Has Revived NATO

Putin now claims that he…

Oil Markets Are Bracing For A Slew Of Bullish News

Oil Markets Are Bracing For A Slew Of Bullish News

With China gradually easing its…

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

World Sees First Global Energy Shock: World Energy Council

By Irina Slav - May 20, 2022, 10:00 AM CDT
  • World Energy Council: the world is witnessing the first truly global energy shock.
  • Refined products are quickly becoming unaffordable for many in the bottom half of societies.
  • Cost-of-living crisis has become a top issue for some of the wealthiest nations in the world.
The world is experiencing the first global energy shock in its history, the secretary-general of the World Energy Council said this week, expecting the crisis will have a transformational effect on energy consumption.

“I think this is a first global energy shock, this isn’t the same as the 1970s crisis, oil shock crisis. This is a … consumer driven crisis and the consumer-driven adjustments that are going to come out of this are going to be very significant,” Angela Wilkinson told CNBC.

“If you look at the price of … refined products in many parts of the world, they’re now unaffordable for many of the bottom half of societies,” the official also said. “We’re going to have to see some form of massive reallocation of … money coming out of … this crisis. Consumers are really, really hurting.”

Indeed, the cost-of-living crisis has become a top issue for some of the wealthiest nations in the world. In the UK, millions have been plunged into energy poverty by gas price inflation, which has prompted an upward adjustment of electricity prices.

Across the Channel, the EU is also struggling to keep energy affordable while punishing Russia for its invasion of Ukraine with sanctions that ultimately make energy more expensive.

In the United States, gasoline and diesel prices are running at all-time highs, and legislators are trying to arrest this trend by approving a bill that seeks to prevent what its sponsors have dubbed price-gouging on the part of fuel retailers.

In both the U.S. and the UK, inflation remains at the highest in four decades, and it’s not a lot better in the EU. In the developing world, inflation trends are strong, too.

“The biggest challenge is going to be this new context of affordability and energy justice,” Wilkinson told CNBC. “It’s a big uncertainty and it’s going to require policy innovation but it’s also going to require a new approach to international cooperation.”

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

