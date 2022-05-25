Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
  • 4 minutes "Natural Gas Trading Picks Up Considerably Amid High Volatility" by Charles Kennedy - ...And is U.S. NatGas Futures dramatically overbought at the $6.35 range?
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 3 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 7 hours Natural Gas is the Cleanest and most Likely Source of Energy to Fuel the World.
  • 2 days "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.
  • 21 hours Advancing Fundamental Drilling Science - Geothermal drilling successes offer potential gain for petroleum industry
  • 4 days What China is Learning from Russia's War in Ukraine and its Consequences
  • 2 hours The World Economic Forum (WEF) - Davos 2022 Conference held this last week of May

Breaking News:

EU Studies Spain-Italy Gas Pipeline To Cut Russian Dependence

Europe’s Largest Port Plans To Become A Major Hydrogen Hub

Russian Oil Revenues Soar Despite Sanctions

Qatar Minister Slams West For Demonizing Oil And Gas

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
How Sanctions Have Increased Russia’s Oil And Gas Revenue

By Robert Rapier - May 25, 2022, 12:00 PM CDT
  • Russia’s oil and gas revenues hit another record high despite sanctions designed to hurt the Russian economy.
  • The removal of some Russian oil from markets only served to send oil prices higher, boosting revenues from the oil that it is able to sell.
  • There is no way to remove Russian oil from the market entirely without sending oil prices much higher, possibly above $200.
As I warned in my February article Russia Is A Major Supplier Of Oil To The U.S., Russia could potentially benefit from the sanctions on its oil exports. Although Russia hadn’t yet invaded Ukraine when I wrote that article, I warned that if it did:

“Russian sanctions would be put in place, potentially reducing the available oil supply in a tight market. If Russia could still sell all the oil it could produce to countries that refuse to abide by the sanctions, it might do well financially with an oil price spike.”

We now have data in hand to confirm that the subsequent sanctions on Russia’s oil are in fact boosting Russia’s oil revenues:


Although the U.S. has stopped buying Russian oil, the challenge remains that Russia is one of the largest global producers and exporters of oil. There is no way to completely remove Russian oil from the market without sending oil prices much higher — perhaps to $200 a barrel.

Further, as oil prices go higher it increases the appeal of Russia’s oil. Right now, China and India, for example, have tremendous incentive to buy discounted Russian oil.

In other words, it is a classic catch-22. In attempting to punish Russia by keeping its oil off the market, Russia is enjoying a net benefit of higher oil revenues.

That’s not to say that other sanctions aren’t having the desired impact. By all accounts, life is becoming more difficult in Russia due to the many sanctions that have been put in place.

But in a world that is still heavily dependent on oil, the only way to effectively impact Russia’s oil revenues is to reduce global dependence on oil.

By Robert Rapier

Previous Post

Alberta Thrives Amid Oil Rally
