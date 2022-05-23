Biden Could Tap Diesel Reserve In A Bid To Ease Fuel Crunch

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 110.4 +0.08 +0.07%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 113.0 +0.42 +0.37%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 8.480 +0.397 +4.91%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins 3.757 +0.018 +0.48%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 3.818 -0.019 -0.50%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 114.2 +0.42 +0.37%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 114.2 +0.42 +0.37%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 116.7 +2.62 +2.30%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 114.8 +2.75 +2.45%
Chart Mars US 11 hours 107.3 -0.61 -0.57%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 3.818 -0.019 -0.50%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 3 days 107.7 +2.47 +2.35%
Graph up Murban 3 days 110.5 +2.50 +2.32%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 108.0 +1.87 +1.76%
Graph down Basra Light 174 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 116.0 +2.66 +2.35%
Graph up Bonny Light 3 days 116.7 +2.62 +2.30%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 116.7 +2.62 +2.30%
Chart Girassol 3 days 112.7 +2.15 +1.94%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 114.8 +2.75 +2.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 3 days 91.13 -0.36 -0.39%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 10 hours 96.18 +0.39 +0.41%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 10 hours 112.4 +0.39 +0.35%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 10 hours 110.7 +0.39 +0.35%
Graph up Sweet Crude 10 hours 108.6 +0.39 +0.36%
Graph up Peace Sour 10 hours 105.7 +0.39 +0.37%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 105.7 +0.39 +0.37%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 107.8 +0.39 +0.36%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 111.4 +0.39 +0.35%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 106.0 +0.39 +0.37%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 114.2 +0.42 +0.37%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 109.8 +1.00 +0.92%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 103.5 +1.00 +0.98%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 116.2 +2.58 +2.27%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 107.2 +1.02 +0.96%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 111.1 +1.02 +0.93%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 111.1 +1.02 +0.93%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 109.8 +1.00 +0.92%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 103.5 +1.00 +0.98%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 112.6 -5.11 -4.34%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes "Natural Gas Trading Picks Up Considerably Amid High Volatility" by Charles Kennedy - ...And is U.S. NatGas Futures dramatically overbought at the $6.35 range?
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 7 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day What China is Learning from Russia's War in Ukraine and its Consequences
  • 15 hours Natural Gas is the Cleanest and most Likely Source of Energy to Fuel the World.
  • 1 hour Advancing Fundamental Drilling Science - Geothermal drilling successes offer potential gain for petroleum industry
  • 3 days Failure To Implement Russian Oil Ban Could Send Oil Crashing To $65
  • 5 days Revisiting: "The U.S. Grid Isn’t Ready For A Major Shift To Renewables" from March 2021 by Irina Slav at OILPRICE
  • 7 hours "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.

Breaking News:

IEA: Energy Crisis Shouldn't Lead To Higher Reliance On Fossil Fuels

Analyst Warns Of A Fuel Shortage Crisis In The U.S.

Analyst Warns Of A Fuel Shortage Crisis In The U.S.

Very low inventories of oil…

Why Record-High Prices Won’t Drive A Recovery For U.S. Coal

Why Record-High Prices Won’t Drive A Recovery For U.S. Coal

Coal prices in the U.S.…

Is The Global Debt Bubble About To Burst?

Is The Global Debt Bubble About To Burst?

The global economy is in…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Biden Could Tap Diesel Reserve In A Bid To Ease Fuel Crunch

By Tsvetana Paraskova - May 23, 2022, 8:00 AM CDT
  • Washington considers tapping emergency diesel reserves.
  • Northeast Home Heating Oil Reserve contains just 1 million barrels of diesel.
  • Analysts warn that tapping the reserve will not solve tightness in the market.
Join Our Community

The U.S. Administration is considering the potential release of diesel from a rarely used emergency stockpile, a senior White House official told CNN on Monday, as President Biden scrambles to tame soaring fuel prices amid low inventory levels ahead of the summer driving season.  

Yet, the small volume of Northeast Home Heating Oil Reserve—containing just 1 million barrels of diesel—will not be enough to solve the tightness in the diesel market, analysts told CNN.

Prices of diesel and gasoline have surged to records this month, and there is no immediate fix to the fundamental tightness in the U.S. fuel market, where gasoline and distillate inventories are at multi-year lows and at record lows in the Northeast.

The price of diesel in the U.S. recorded its highest average ever, at $5.577 on May 18, per AAA data. As of May 23, the price hasn't dropped off much and stood at $5.554 nationwide, up from $3.178 this time last year.

In the Northeast—where the diesel crunch is most acute—prices jumped last week to more than $6.30/gal, according to the EIA's Gasoline and Diesel Fuel Update. On May 16, the average retail diesel price was $6.43/gal in the New England region and $6.36/gal in the Central Atlantic region, increases of 78% and 68%, respectively, since the beginning of the year. Retail diesel prices in these regions are nearly equal to California's average of $6.47/gal, the EIA added.

Record-high diesel and gasoline prices are threatening economic growth, adding further upward pressure on U.S. inflation figures. As diesel prices impact every part of the economy, the fight against inflation becomes more complicated for the Fed and an even more urgent issue for the Administration.

That Administration is now reportedly exploring the possibility of authorizing President Biden to release diesel stocks from the Northeast Home Heating Oil Reserve, the White House official told CNN.

A diesel reserve release would not solve the diesel crunch, analysts say.

"It's a band-aid -- one that isn't going to last very long and when it comes off the injury is not healing," Andy Lipow, president of Lipow Oil Associates, told CNN.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads from Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Geopolitics Takes A Back Seat As Biden Drops Sanctions On Venezuela
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment
  • Art on May 23 2022 said:
    The million barrel per day release was a 3 week bandaid on prices at the pump and this won’t be any different.
  • Randy noipe on May 23 2022 said:
    Of course it will not solve the greed problem the oil companies do have the power to lower prices but then they wont make record profits. Stop market speculation if you are not going to take delivery of the product you have no business buying it it only raises the price.
  • Mamdouh Salameh on May 23 2022 said:
    The Biden administration along with the IEA released a combined 240 million barrels of oil to stem the rise in crude oil prices but to no avail. Likewise, releasing 1.0 million barrels of diesel from the Northeast Home Heating Oil Reserve would be totally ignored by the market.

    The world has hardly any spare oil and petroleum products capacity so all these releases are a waste of time since they will have eventually to be replaced probably at higher prices.

    The only solution is immediate and extensive investments globally for at least ten years in expanding production capacity and that takes a minimum of five years to reach fruition.

    High prices of Crude oil and petroleum products are here to stay well into the future. The only way to tame them is a global demand destruction but this will come at the expense of global economic growth and a harsh recession.

    What a mess the environmental activists, the hapless IEA and the inept EU have got the world into? They wanted to save the world from climate change by ditching fossil fuels but they may well end up plunging the world in both its worst ever energy crisis and a most disastrous food crisis to boot.

    Dr Mamdouh G Salameh
    International Oil Economist
    Visiting Professor of Energy Economics at ESCP Europe Business School, London

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Failure To Implement Russian Oil Ban Could Send Oil Crashing To $65

Failure To Implement Russian Oil Ban Could Send Oil Crashing To $65
Analyst Warns Of A Fuel Shortage Crisis In The U.S.

Analyst Warns Of A Fuel Shortage Crisis In The U.S.
Oil Markets Are Bracing For A Slew Of Bullish News

Oil Markets Are Bracing For A Slew Of Bullish News
Oil Prices Under Pressure As China Considers Russian Crude

Oil Prices Under Pressure As China Considers Russian Crude
The Real Reason Gasoline And Diesel Prices Are So High

The Real Reason Gasoline And Diesel Prices Are So High



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com