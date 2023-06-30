Russia Sees Natural Gas Revenues Collapse

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 70.69 +0.83 +1.19%
Graph up Brent Crude 12 mins 74.94 +0.60 +0.81%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 77.45 +2.08 +2.76%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.771 +0.070 +2.59%
Graph up Gasoline 16 mins 2.640 +0.022 +0.85%
Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 70.28 -0.83 -1.17%
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 70.28 -0.83 -1.17%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 73.45 -0.30 -0.41%
Chart Opec Basket 7 days 74.14 -3.10 -4.01%
Chart Mars US 18 hours 71.21 +0.65 +0.92%
Chart Gasoline 16 mins 2.640 +0.022 +0.85%

Graph down Marine 2 days 73.25 -1.28 -1.72%
Graph down Murban 2 days 74.93 -1.09 -1.43%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 72.81 -0.46 -0.63%
Graph down Basra Light 577 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 74.23 +0.03 +0.04%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 73.45 -0.30 -0.41%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 73.45 -0.30 -0.41%
Chart Girassol 1 day 76.11 -0.01 -0.01%
Chart Opec Basket 7 days 74.14 -3.10 -4.01%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 30 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 10 hours 48.61 +0.30 +0.62%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 10 hours 72.01 +0.30 +0.42%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 10 hours 70.26 +0.30 +0.43%
Graph up Sweet Crude 10 hours 67.41 +0.30 +0.45%
Graph up Peace Sour 10 hours 64.11 +0.30 +0.47%
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 64.11 +0.30 +0.47%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 65.41 +0.30 +0.46%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 74.36 +0.30 +0.41%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 63.71 +0.30 +0.47%

Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 70.28 -0.83 -1.17%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 64.00 -1.75 -2.66%
Graph down Giddings 3 days 57.75 -1.75 -2.94%
Graph down ANS West Coast 8 days 75.57 -2.85 -3.63%
Graph down West Texas Sour 3 days 61.93 -1.46 -2.30%
Graph down Eagle Ford 3 days 64.18 -1.46 -2.22%
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 64.18 -1.46 -2.22%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 64.00 -1.75 -2.66%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 60.00 +0.25 +0.42%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 72.15 -3.80 -5.00%

Editorial Dept

Editorial Dept

Premium Content

Russia Sees Natural Gas Revenues Collapse

By Editorial Dept - Jun 30, 2023, 9:00 AM CDT
Russia

1. Defying Weakness in WTI and Brent, Dubai Soars to Prominence

- The Brent/Dubai exchange of futures for swaps spread, a key indicator of arbitrage from Europe to Asia, narrowed to a 2-year low recently and slightly even dipped below zero this week.

- A strong Middle Eastern benchmark is largely coming from Saudi Arabia's 1 million b/d production cut pledge as well as higher availability of US crude in Europe pushing down the NW European market.

- Chinese refiners have resumed purchases of North Sea crudes as several VLCCs have loaded in past weeks, with a whopping 54 million barrels of West African oil having been fixed to Asia in June.

- At the same time, China's state-owned companies have traded over 1300 Dubai partials in the Platts Dubai/Oman window, the second highest on record, with Unipec rising to become a primary seller and PetroChina heading the list of buyers.

2. Russian Government Sees Gas Revenue Collapse on Lower Exports

- Having pumped some 150 billion cubic meters of pipeline gas to Europe, Russia's invasion of Ukraine has sealed off most of the European markets from Gazprom, painfully denting government revenue.

- Whilst oil revenues continue to flow in relatively unchanged despite the price caps, Russia's gas revenues plunged 45% year-on-year and amounted to only 8.3 billion in the first five months of this year.

- Despite the hurried infrastructure build-out towards China,…

