Oil Prices Remain Rangebound Despite Growing Optimism

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 70.86 +1.00 +1.43%
Graph up Brent Crude 12 mins 74.94 +0.60 +0.81%
Graph up Murban Crude 16 mins 77.45 +2.08 +2.76%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.769 +0.068 +2.52%
Graph up Gasoline 21 mins 2.640 +0.022 +0.85%
Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 70.28 -0.83 -1.17%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 70.28 -0.83 -1.17%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 73.45 -0.30 -0.41%
Chart Opec Basket 7 days 74.14 -3.10 -4.01%
Chart Mars US 18 hours 71.21 +0.65 +0.92%
Chart Gasoline 21 mins 2.640 +0.022 +0.85%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 73.25 -1.28 -1.72%
Graph down Murban 2 days 74.93 -1.09 -1.43%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 72.81 -0.46 -0.63%
Graph down Basra Light 577 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 74.23 +0.03 +0.04%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 73.45 -0.30 -0.41%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 73.45 -0.30 -0.41%
Chart Girassol 1 day 76.11 -0.01 -0.01%
Chart Opec Basket 7 days 74.14 -3.10 -4.01%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 30 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 10 hours 48.61 +0.30 +0.62%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 10 hours 72.01 +0.30 +0.42%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 10 hours 70.26 +0.30 +0.43%
Graph up Sweet Crude 10 hours 67.41 +0.30 +0.45%
Graph up Peace Sour 10 hours 64.11 +0.30 +0.47%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 64.11 +0.30 +0.47%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 65.41 +0.30 +0.46%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 74.36 +0.30 +0.41%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 63.71 +0.30 +0.47%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 70.28 -0.83 -1.17%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 64.00 -1.75 -2.66%
Graph down Giddings 3 days 57.75 -1.75 -2.94%
Graph down ANS West Coast 8 days 75.57 -2.85 -3.63%
Graph down West Texas Sour 3 days 61.93 -1.46 -2.30%
Graph down Eagle Ford 3 days 64.18 -1.46 -2.22%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 64.18 -1.46 -2.22%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 64.00 -1.75 -2.66%
Chart Kansas Common 1 day 60.00 +0.25 +0.42%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 72.15 -3.80 -5.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 12 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 4 days "Mexico Plans to Become an Export Hub With US-Drilled Natural Gas" - Bloomberg - (See image)

Breaking News:

Eurozone Inflation Drops As Energy Prices Fall

Russia Sees Natural Gas Revenues Collapse

Russia Sees Natural Gas Revenues Collapse

Russia's natural gas revenues have…

Iraq Massive News Fields Are Up For Grabs In New Licensing Round

Iraq Massive News Fields Are Up For Grabs In New Licensing Round

Iraq’s new licensing round not…

OPEC Sees Global Oil Demand Surging 23% By 2045

OPEC Sees Global Oil Demand Surging 23% By 2045

OPEC’s Secretary General sees global…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Prices Remain Rangebound Despite Growing Optimism

By Michael Kern - Jun 30, 2023, 9:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community
Oil prices

A significant decline in U.S. oil inventories provided a firm floor for oil prices this week, but economic concerns are capping any significant rise.

Oilprice Alert: Whether you are new to the oil and gas industry or an energy market veteran, you will regret not signing up for Global Energy Alert. Oilprice.com's premium newsletter provides everything from geopolitical analysis to trading analysis, and all for less than a cup of coffee per week.

Oil Prices

oil

oil

Refinery

oil

oil

Gasoline

Gasoline

Friday, June 30th, 2023

The almost 10-million-barrel US stock decline has provided a firm pricing floor for oil prices this week, but the upside remains limited as a string of macroeconomic news – most notably a still very robust US labor market – seem to be pushing the Federal Reserve to keep on hiking interest rates. As medium sour Mars is now trading a solid $1 per barrel above WTI, things look quite bleak for the US benchmark as it is weak at a time when it historically should be showing strength, prime summer driving season. 

As OPEC Meets Again, Not Everyone Is Welcome. As OPEC members will be gathering in Vienna next week for a two-day deliberative forum called the OPEC Seminar, the organization has banned Thomson Reuters, Bloomberg, and the Wall Street Journal from attending the event.

The Netherlands Doubles Down on Nuclear. The Dutch government is reportedly in talks with Westinghouse (NYSE:BBU), France’s EDF, and South Korea’s KHNP (KRX:015760) to build two new nuclear plants in the country, seeing nuclear as a key base power source in its 2040 carbon neutrality goal. 

Permian Is Ripe for Another M&A Deal. Privately owned TRP Enery is reportedly considering a sale of oil and gas assets in the Permian Basin, seeking to fetch at least $1.5 billion from the transaction as it currently holds some 15,000 net acres in the Midland basin and produces 25,000 boepd.  

Miners Warn of Dire Consequences If Projects Stalled. Repeating the plea of several other mining companies, the CEO of gold miner Newcrest (AUX:NCM) said regulators need to urgently fast-track approvals for mines of key transition metals, adding we need 17 new Escondidas (the world’s largest copper mine) to meet demand by 2050.  

ExxonMobil Ramps Up Exposure in Lithium Industry. US oil major ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) signed a deal with services company Tetra Technologies (NYSE:TTI) to develop a 6,100-acre area in Arkansas that contains salty brine deposits rich in lithium, marking the second such deal from Exxon in 2023.  

US Major Remains Last Hope of Offshore Canadian Drilling. After BP’s dry Ephesus exploration well and Equinor’s delayed Bay du Nord commissioning, US oil major ExxonMobil could save oil activity in eastern Canada’s offshore zone, drilling the Gale prospect some 400km off the Newfoundland coast. 

Israel Pulls the Brakes on Gas Export Bonanza. Amidst several projects that seek to connect East Med gas fields to European buyers, Israel’s Finance Ministry called for an assessment of how much gas the country should export (now it’s up to 40% of production), citing energy security concerns.  

Norway Approves $18 Billion Worth of New Investments. Norway’s government gave the green light for oil companies to develop 19 new oil and gas fields with investments exceeding $18.5 billion, with almost half of them being developed by Aker BP (OSL:AKRBP), a joint venture between BP and Aker ASA.

Chinese Private Firms Eye Indonesia Refinery. A Chinese JV comprising petrochemical firms Tongkun and Xinfengming is planning to build an $8.6 billion greenfield refinery in north Kalimantan, Indonesia, aiming for a throughput capacity of 320,000 b/d and a 5.2 mtpa paraxylene unit there.

ADVERTISEMENT

Russia Now Wants a Venezuela Deal, Too. Russia’s Roszarubezhneft, a state-owned entity that bought the Venezuelan assets of oil major Rosneft (MCX:ROSN) in 2020, has asked PDVSA to market the crude and fuel oil that is produced by its JV with the Venezuelan NOC, seeking to replicate the latter’s Chevron deal.   

TotalEnergies In Trouble Again Over Its Africa Plans. French oil major TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) has been sued by five activist groups spearheaded by Friends of the Earth, the second coordinated litigation against it for allegedly failing to assess risks at its Tilenga oil field in Uganda and the $3.5 billion East African Crude Oil Pipeline. 

BHP Is Lobbying for Australia’s Nuclear Revival. The largest mining company in the world, Australia’s BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) has called upon the Australian government to lift its nuclear embargo in place since the 1990s and reach net-zero through a quick build-out of nuclear plants. 

Namibia Mulls Joining OPEC. Namibia’s petroleum commissioner Maggy Shino said that if the country’s supergiant oil discoveries of the past two years proceed as planned, with multi-billion discoveries Venus and Graff blazing the trail for the “new Guyana”, the African country would seek to join OPEC. 

Chinese Authorities Release Sanctioned Oil. Authorities in China’s Shandong province will start releasing some 10 million barrels of Iranian and Venezuelan oil that has been waiting at ports for weeks, as Beijing suspected the buyers of mislabelling the crude as bitumen or bitumen mixtures in an attempt to bypass import quotas.

By Michael Kern for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Oil Prices Set For A Monthly Gain But Yet Another Quarterly Loss

Next Post

Russia Remains On The Brink Of Civil War
Michael Kern

Michael Kern

Michael Kern is a newswriter and editor at Safehaven.com and Oilprice.com, 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment
  • George Doolittle on June 30 2023 said:
    I wouldn't be surprised to see the Federal Government start refilling the SPR here given the economic catastrophe that is Russia quite suddenly. That might #irony start driving down the price of crude oil as it might be done as a sign of the wholly owned by Oil Big Government USA is afraid of falling prices and this does what it does best namely waste US Taxpayer Dollars by the trillions in yet another failed market manipulation scheme to benefit certainly not the USA or #irony again Wall Street as well which is now still being buffeted from a massive collapse in both USA and Global real estate ... with the US Federal Reserve back on a tightening bias as a consequence as well.

    Long $ibm International Business Machines
    Strong buy

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Foreign Intel: Iran Close To Testing First Nuke

Foreign Intel: Iran Close To Testing First Nuke
Middle East Oil Prices Soar Amid Chinese Trading Frenzy

Middle East Oil Prices Soar Amid Chinese Trading Frenzy
Traders To Blame As European Gas Markets Descend Into Chaos

Traders To Blame As European Gas Markets Descend Into Chaos
U.S. Shale Has Finally Grown Up

U.S. Shale Has Finally Grown Up
Where Are Oil Prices Going? It's Complicated

Where Are Oil Prices Going? It's Complicated

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com