Rising Gasoline Prices Boost Inflation Concerns

Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 79.72 -0.37 -0.46%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 83.84 -0.40 -0.47%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 84.80 -0.88 -1.03%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.632 +0.037 +1.43%
Graph up Gasoline 12 mins 2.973 +0.023 +0.77%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 82.57 +1.06 +1.30%
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 82.57 +1.06 +1.30%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 85.00 +0.23 +0.27%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 84.88 +0.06 +0.07%
Chart Mars US 17 hours 80.39 +0.76 +0.95%
Chart Gasoline 12 mins 2.973 +0.023 +0.77%

Graph down Marine 1 day 83.18 -0.15 -0.18%
Graph down Murban 1 day 84.74 -0.33 -0.39%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 83.58 +0.23 +0.28%
Graph down Basra Light 605 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 83.70 -0.02 -0.02%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 85.00 +0.23 +0.27%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 85.00 +0.23 +0.27%
Chart Girassol 1 day 86.58 +0.51 +0.59%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 84.88 +0.06 +0.07%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 58 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 9 hours 58.84 +1.31 +2.28%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 9 hours 82.24 +1.31 +1.62%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 9 hours 80.49 +1.31 +1.65%
Graph up Sweet Crude 9 hours 77.64 +1.31 +1.72%
Graph up Peace Sour 9 hours 74.34 +1.31 +1.79%
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 74.34 +1.31 +1.79%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 75.64 +1.31 +1.76%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 84.59 +1.31 +1.57%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 73.94 +1.31 +1.80%

Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 82.57 +1.06 +1.30%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 76.57 +0.46 +0.60%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 70.32 +0.46 +0.66%
Graph down ANS West Coast 2 days 85.29 -0.54 -0.63%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 74.77 +0.46 +0.62%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 76.57 +0.46 +0.60%
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 76.57 +0.46 +0.60%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 76.50 +1.25 +1.66%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 69.00 -1.00 -1.43%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 83.83 +0.89 +1.07%

Europe’s Fuel Export Market Shrinks After Nigeria Scraps Subsidies

Japan Considers Subsidy Grants To Revive Nuclear Power

Japan Considers Subsidy Grants To Revive Nuclear Power

Japan is considering granting subsidies…

Bullish Momentum Builds As Oil Markets Tighten

Bullish Momentum Builds As Oil Markets Tighten

Investors are finding oil and…

Is This The Best Way To Play The $700 Billion EV Boom?

Is This The Best Way To Play The $700 Billion EV Boom?

The EV market has become…

Rising Gasoline Prices Boost Inflation Concerns

By Editorial Dept - Jul 28, 2023, 9:00 AM CDT
Gasoline

1. Gasoline Becomes an Inflation Scare Again

- Gasoline prices have been experiencing an unexpected surge lately, with New York futures soaring to a nine-month high of $2.9 per gallon, whilst prices in Asia gained 15% in July alone and are currently at $2.53 per US gallon.

- Asia’s gasoline tightness stems mostly from Chinese consumers ramping up demand amidst peak summer driving season, with commercial gasoline inventories in the country falling to the lowest since at least 2019.

- A string of force majeure events at Exxon’s Baton Rouge refinery in the US, Shell’s Pernis refinery in the Netherlands and ENEOS’s Mizushima plant in Japan have cut gasoline supply across all three key continents.

- The average price of gasoline in the US currently stands at $3.71 per gallon, with further growth potentially becoming a key liability for the Biden administration as it seeks to curb inflation, currently at 3%.

2. Rhine Levels Send Inland Shipping Costs Soaring

- The river Rhine, the commercial artery for 80% of Germany’s inland shipping of goods, is experiencing severely low water levels, with the key chokepoint of Kaub recording its lowest readings this year.

- Last year has seen very similar water levels at this time of the year, leading to the lowest volume of goods transported via Germany’s waterways since reunification, a total of 182 million metric tonnes, down 6.4% from 2021.

-…

EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
