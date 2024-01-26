Rising Electricity Demand Will Keep Fossil Fuels Around

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 77.23 -0.13 -0.17%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 82.44 +0.01 +0.01%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 82.04 -0.43 -0.52%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.539 -0.032 -1.24%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.260 -0.005 -0.21%
Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 77.58 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 77.58 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 81.69 +0.74 +0.91%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 81.98 +0.93 +1.15%
Chart Mars US 84 days 79.33 -2.03 -2.50%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.260 -0.005 -0.21%

Graph up Marine 1 day 79.32 +0.87 +1.11%
Graph up Murban 1 day 80.72 +0.77 +0.96%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 77.85 +1.02 +1.33%
Graph down Basra Light 787 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 82.95 +0.69 +0.84%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 81.69 +0.74 +0.91%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 81.69 +0.74 +0.91%
Chart Girassol 1 day 82.44 +1.18 +1.45%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 81.98 +0.93 +1.15%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 240 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 5 mins 58.26 +2.27 +4.05%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 8 hours 79.51 +2.27 +2.94%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 8 hours 77.76 +2.27 +3.01%
Graph up Sweet Crude 5 mins 68.16 +2.32 +3.52%
Graph up Peace Sour 5 mins 63.26 +2.27 +3.72%
Chart Peace Sour 5 mins 63.26 +2.27 +3.72%
Chart Light Sour Blend 5 mins 67.36 +2.27 +3.49%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 5 mins 69.36 +2.27 +3.38%
Chart Central Alberta 5 mins 63.86 +2.27 +3.69%

Graph up Louisiana Light 1 day 77.58 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 73.84 +2.27 +3.17%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 67.59 +2.27 +3.48%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 80.09 -0.25 -0.31%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 72.14 +2.27 +3.25%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 73.84 +2.27 +3.17%
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 73.84 +2.27 +3.17%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 73.75 +2.25 +3.15%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 65.25 +0.75 +1.16%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 78.79 -0.82 -1.03%

Biden Administration Halts Approvals of New LNG Export Projects

Why Iran Wants Chaos, Not War

Why Iran Wants Chaos, Not War

While Iran has been ratcheting…

Explaining ExxonMobil's Pre-Emptive Attack on Shareholder Activists

Explaining ExxonMobil’s Pre-Emptive Attack on Shareholder Activists

Legally challenging a resolution from…

China's Economic Overhaul: A Blueprint for Renewable Dominance

China's Economic Overhaul: A Blueprint for Renewable Dominance

As China's economy undergoes significant…

Rising Electricity Demand Will Keep Fossil Fuels Around

By Editorial Dept - Jan 26, 2024, 7:00 AM CST
Electricity

1. Oilfield Services Majors Enjoy International Boom

- The world’s largest oil services majors, SLB and Halliburton, have boosted their quarterly dividend as their Q4 performance beat expectations thanks to an improving international drilling portfolio.

- Halliburton generated $1.1 billion in free cash flow this past quarter, its best quarter in more than two decades, prompting it to lift its quarterly dividend to $0.17 per share, whilst SLB hiked its dividend to $0.275 per share.

- Both oil services giants have signaled a slowdown in US shale activities, with 2024 upstream capital spending expected to grow by a mere 2% compared to 19% last year, although their international portfolios could grow in low double digits.

- Recalibrating its growth abroad, SLB indicated that the Middle East will be a huge revenue generator for the upcoming years as record upstream investment in Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Iraq extends beyond 2025-2026.

2. Absent 2024 Terminal Launches, Natural Gas Markets Wait for 2025

- The entire 2024 Henry Hub curve has now moved below $4 per mmBtu as natural gas producers are anticipating 2025 when a string of new LNG could be ramping up liquefaction demand.

- Reflecting the market’s expectation of higher feedgas demand further down the road, the December 2025 Henry Hub contract trades at $4.1/mmBtu, up 60% compared to current levels.

