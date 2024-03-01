Red Sea Disruptions Push OECD Crude Inventories Lower

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 80.82 +2.56 +3.27%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 84.32 +2.41 +2.94%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 84.17 +1.95 +2.37%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.827 -0.033 -1.77%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.636 +0.055 +2.11%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 81.79 +0.86 +1.06%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 81.79 +0.86 +1.06%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 85.33 +0.30 +0.35%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 82.01 -0.01 -0.01%
Chart Mars US 119 days 78.07 -1.65 -2.07%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.636 +0.055 +2.11%

Graph up Marine 1 day 81.20 +0.09 +0.11%
Graph down Murban 1 day 82.39 -0.01 -0.01%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 79.15 +0.40 +0.51%
Graph down Basra Light 822 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 84.95 +0.72 +0.85%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 85.33 +0.30 +0.35%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 85.33 +0.30 +0.35%
Chart Girassol 1 day 84.20 +0.53 +0.63%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 82.01 -0.01 -0.01%

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 276 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 9 hours 59.31 -0.48 -0.80%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 10 hours 80.41 -0.28 -0.35%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 10 hours 78.66 -0.28 -0.35%
Graph down Sweet Crude 9 hours 71.26 -0.28 -0.39%
Graph down Peace Sour 9 hours 66.26 -0.28 -0.42%
Chart Peace Sour 9 hours 66.26 -0.28 -0.42%
Chart Light Sour Blend 9 hours 68.26 -0.28 -0.41%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 9 hours 75.51 -0.28 -0.37%
Chart Central Alberta 9 hours 66.26 -0.28 -0.42%

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 81.79 +0.86 +1.06%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 74.74 -0.28 -0.37%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 68.49 -0.28 -0.41%
Graph up ANS West Coast 9 days 82.43 +0.62 +0.76%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 73.14 -0.28 -0.38%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 74.74 -0.28 -0.37%
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 74.74 -0.28 -0.37%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 74.75 -0.25 -0.33%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 68.75 -0.25 -0.36%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 82.84 -0.33 -0.40%

Oil Majors Frustrated by Nigeria’s Asset Sale Delays

Warren Buffett Regrets Owning Electric Utilities

Warren Buffett Regrets Owning Electric Utilities

Buffett recognizes that the US…

Anti-Oil Activists Shift Focus to Insurers

Anti-Oil Activists Shift Focus to Insurers

Activists have also started attacking…

Meet the Man Using AI To Revive An Oil & Gas Play Supermajors Left For Dead

Meet the Man Using AI To Revive An Oil & Gas Play Supermajors Left For Dead

MCF Energy, under the leadership…

Red Sea Disruptions Push OECD Crude Inventories Lower

By Editorial Dept - Mar 01, 2024, 9:04 AM CST
oil

1. Red Sea Disruptions Shrink OECD Crude Inventories Further

- The price squeeze in the Atlantic Basin market has mostly stemmed from longer and costlier voyages of crude oil and products around the Cape of Good Hope, a direct consequence of Red Sea disruptions.

- According to Kpler data, onshore inventories in developed nations have plunged to their lowest for this time of the year in post-pandemic history, with buyers failing to purchase enough to replenish stocks.

- At the same time, the amount of oil that is sailing on water has risen to the highest level since the summer of 2023, indicating that temporary physical shortages might become more frequent as Europe needs to buy products from elsewhere.

- Shipping giant Maersk expects Houthi attacks to persist throughout the second half of 2024, with Red Sea transit volumes for oil products down 45% since last October and transited LNG volumes plunging to zero. 

2. US Gas Price Slump Puts Haynesville Producers in Jeopardy

- The collapse of US natural gas prices is ratcheting up pressure on Haynesville shale producers as mild weather and booming gas output is rendering production uneconomical and prompts shutdowns.

- According to S&P Global, even for the most efficient shale gas producers the Henry Hub breakeven in Haynesville stands at $2.67 per mmBtu; for producers seeking to return 30% of free cash flow that same metric rises to $3.2 per mmBtu.

-…

