Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 88.22 -0.86 -0.97%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 96.03 -0.93 -0.96%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 94.54 -0.63 -0.66%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 5.750 -0.125 -2.13%
Graph down Gasoline 12 mins 2.860 -0.152 -5.03%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 92.09 +3.62 +4.09%
Graph up Marine 1 day 91.58 +1.91 +2.13%
Graph up Murban 1 day 94.99 +1.87 +2.01%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 90.43 +0.88 +0.98%
Graph down Basra Light 332 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 96.71 +0.98 +1.02%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 96.23 +1.28 +1.35%
Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 60.51 +1.12 +1.89%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 8 hours 67.83 +1.17 +1.76%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 8 hours 91.23 +1.17 +1.30%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 8 hours 89.48 +1.17 +1.32%
Graph up Sweet Crude 8 hours 86.63 +1.17 +1.37%
Graph up Peace Sour 8 hours 83.33 +1.17 +1.42%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 92.09 +3.62 +4.09%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 84.25 +2.50 +3.06%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 78.00 +2.50 +3.31%
Graph up ANS West Coast 2 days 94.57 +2.68 +2.92%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 82.94 +2.59 +3.22%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 84.39 +2.59 +3.17%
Record U.S. Crude Exports Push Oil Prices Higher

By Editorial Dept - Oct 28, 2022, 8:00 AM CDT
December WTI crude oil futures finished higher on Thursday, putting the market in a position to close higher for the week. The bullish price action was fueled by a number of factors including optimism over record U.S. crude exports, signs that recession fears are fading and a weaker U.S. Dollar. Helping to put a cap on gains were worries over demand from China.

Longer-term traders noted that the start of OPEC+ production cuts and the European Union’s embargo on Russian crude oil were also underpinning prices all week.

US Crude Exports Surge to Record – EIA

U.S. crude oil stockpiles rose in the most recent week, even as the volume of exports hit an all-time record, the Energy Information Administration reported on Wednesday.

Crude inventories rose by 2.6 million barrels in the week to Oct 21 to 439.9 million barrels, nearly triple analysts’ forecasts in a Reuters poll for a 1-million-barrel rise.

The big surprise that drove prices higher, however, was the news that crude exports surged to a weekly record of 5.1 million barrels per day, cutting net crude imports to just over 1 million bpd, also a record.

Crude Supported after GDP Report Showed Some Signs of Inflation Easing

Crude oil was also underpinned on Thursday after the latest U.S. GDP report showed some signs that inflationary pressures could be easing.

The report for U.S. Gross Domestic Product showed 2.6% economic growth in the third quarter. Economists…

