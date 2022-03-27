Rationing Looms As Diesel Crisis Goes Global

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 110.6 -3.32 -2.91%
Graph down Brent Crude 11 mins 117.4 -3.26 -2.70%
Graph up Natural Gas 18 mins 5.605 +0.034 +0.61%
Graph down Heating Oil 22 mins 4.013 -0.101 -2.46%
Graph down Gasoline 26 mins 3.406 -0.064 -1.85%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 114.7 -1.84 -1.58%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 114.7 -1.84 -1.58%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 120.7 +0.80 +0.67%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 118.7 +1.78 +1.52%
Chart Mars US 2 hours 110.5 +1.01 +0.92%
Chart Gasoline 26 mins 3.406 -0.064 -1.85%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 3 days 111.8 -3.61 -3.13%
Graph down Murban 3 days 113.4 -3.46 -2.96%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 115.5 +0.90 +0.79%
Graph down Basra Light 118 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 122.9 +0.71 +0.58%
Graph up Bonny Light 3 days 120.7 +0.80 +0.67%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 120.7 +0.80 +0.67%
Chart Girassol 3 days 120.2 +0.79 +0.66%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 118.7 +1.78 +1.52%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 3 days 100.1 +1.51 +1.53%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 3 days 98.24 -2.59 -2.57%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 3 days 114.5 -2.59 -2.21%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 3 days 112.7 -2.59 -2.25%
Graph down Sweet Crude 3 days 110.6 -2.59 -2.29%
Graph down Peace Sour 3 days 107.8 -2.59 -2.35%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 days 107.8 -2.59 -2.35%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 days 109.9 -2.59 -2.30%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 113.4 -2.59 -2.23%
Chart Central Alberta 3 days 108.1 -2.59 -2.34%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 114.7 -1.84 -1.58%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 110.3 +1.50 +1.38%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 104.0 +1.50 +1.46%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 117.3 +5.11 +4.55%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 107.9 +1.56 +1.47%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 111.8 +1.56 +1.42%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 111.8 +1.56 +1.42%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 110.3 +1.50 +1.38%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 102.5 -2.75 -2.61%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 121.3 +3.58 +3.04%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 5 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 8 minutes Putin wants Ukraine Natural Gas ?
  • 3 hours "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.
  • 1 day GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 19 hours Trump SLAMS Germany for ties with Russia over the breakfast table with Nato Secretary General
  • 58 mins "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 2 days "US Strikes Deal With EU To Boost LNG Exports, Reduce Bloc's Dependence On Russian Gas" - Zero Hedge
  • 7 mins How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 18 hours "Leaders and Influencers who have trained under The World Economic Forum" - Climate Change Agenda and Build Back Better...slogans by World Economic Forum
  • 3 days Apple to Bypass Internet and Beam Directly to Phones
  • 8 hours Oliver Stone's 5 Star Documentary: "Ukraine on Fire: The Real Story" - 90 minutes
  • 3 days Ukraine War Will Change Indo-Pacific and the World: Experts

Breaking News:

China's Sinopec Bows Out Of Russian Petchem, Gas Projects

Could Putin Be Overthrown From Within?

Could Putin Be Overthrown From Within?

One of the desired outcomes…

Exxon Considers Taking Its Gas-To-Bitcoin Pilot Global

Exxon Considers Taking Its Gas-To-Bitcoin Pilot Global

The world’s fourth-largest oil company…

Soaring Energy Stocks May Be Bad Omen For Global Markets

Soaring Energy Stocks May Be Bad Omen For Global Markets

The correlation between the S&P…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Rationing Looms As Diesel Crisis Goes Global

By Irina Slav - Mar 27, 2022, 6:00 PM CDT
  • Russian refiners cut processing rates of diesel fuel.
  • Already tight diesel supply is getting even tighter.
  • Vitol’s chief executive Hardy: diesel supply shortage could trigger rationing in Europe
Join Our Community

Earlier this week, Vitol's chief Russell Hardy warned that a diesel shortage could trigger fuel rationing in Europe. Now, those warnings are multiplying, with fuel rationing no longer looking like an abstract idea. Europe is risking a blow to its economic growth, Reuters reported on Thursday, citing experts. Diesel is what freight transport uses to deliver goods to consumers, but it is also what industrial transport uses for fuel. With Russian refiners cutting their processing rates in the wake of several waves of Western sanctions, already tight diesel supply is going to get a lot tighter.

"Governments have a very clear understanding that there is a clear link between diesel and GDP, because almost everything that goes into and out of a factory goes using diesel," the director general of Fuels Europe, part of the European Petroleum Refiners Association, told Reuters this week.

As Vitol's Russell Hardy noted earlier this week, "Europe imports about half of its diesel from Russia and about half of its diesel from the Middle East. That systemic shortfall of diesel is there."

Europe is not the only one feeling the diesel pinch, however. Middle distillate stocks are on a decline in the United States, too, Reuters' John Kemp wrote in his latest column. 

Distillate inventories, according to EIA data, have booked weekly declines for 52 of the last 79 weeks, Kemp reported, falling to 112 million barrels last week. The total decline for the last 79 weeks amounts to 67 million barrels. Last week's inventory level was the lowest since 2014 and 20 percent lower than the five-year average from before the pandemic.

"Diesel is not just a European problem, this is a global problem. It really is," said Gunvor co-founder and chair Torbjorn Tornqvist at the FT Commodities Global Summit this week. 

Related: U.S. Oil Production Recovery Speeds Up
 Energy Aspects' Amrita Sen echoed the sentiment, saying that the diesel shortage was the worst affected oil product, noting that Europe imported close to 1 million barrels daily of Russian diesel and that at the time of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, inventories of the fuel were already much lower than the seasonal average.

The problem seems to be that diesel stocks were already tight globally when Russia invaded Ukraine and the West responded with sanctions that, although indirectly, targeted its energy industry. In addition to that, according to Vitol's Hardy, there had been a shift in Europe from gasoline to diesel, which has further exacerbated the problem.

Then there are the commodity traders who are shunning Russian diesel because of the sanctions as well as payment headaches and transportation challenges as many European ports have banned Russian vessels from docking.

TotalEnergies is the latest: the French supermajor has said it will be suspending purchases of Russian diesel "as soon as possible and by the end of 2022 at the latest", the company said, unless it receives other instructions from European governments.

Instead of Russian diesel, TotalEnergies said it would switch to other suppliers, notably Saudi Arabia. It will hardly be the only one to look for alternative suppliers. It looks like a hunt for diesel is in the making, if not already fully underway.

Meanwhile, the alternative suppliers may not have enough to respond to the spike in demand in short order: Saudi Arabia is already Europe's second-largest diesel supplier after Russia but compared to its 50-percent share of the EU diesel import market, the Kingdom only has a 12-percent share.

Related: Oil Rises As Videos Emerge Of Attack On Saudi Oil Facility

Per Kemp's report, Asian diesel inventories are also tighter than usual, meaning all large markets for middle distillates are experiencing a shortage. This is pushing all oil prices higher, Kemp noted in his column but this is only the beginning of a bigger problem.

In addition to freight transport, diesel is the fuel used to power mining and agricultural equipment, and it is also used in manufacturing. With prices for the fuel higher, the prices of the end products will also climb higher, fueling the inflation that has turned into a major headache for Europe and the United States.

Boosting local diesel production is another option, but according to experts, they would be buying their crude oil at higher prices, and the end product will, yet again be more expensive. What's more, this ramp up of middle distillate production will take time to materialize.

"Over the next three months, diesel output needs to accelerate significantly, consumption growth must slow, and the market must avoid a significant loss of Russian exports," Kemp wrote. That would be a best-case scenario and if it does not play out, Europe in particular is in for "a severe price spike" that would result in demand depression.

Before the demand depression comes, however, inflation could enter double-digit territory in some of the most vulnerable countries. And if Moscow decides to extend its demand for ruble payments for gas to its oil exports, the situation will become even more interesting than it already is, especially for Europe.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Soaring Energy Stocks May Be Bad Omen For Global Markets
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Russia’s Proposed Ban On Uranium Exports Sends Stocks Soaring

Russia’s Proposed Ban On Uranium Exports Sends Stocks Soaring
Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine Is A Catastrophe For Its Oil Industry

Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine Is A Catastrophe For Its Oil Industry
Russia Cuts Refinery Output As Diesel Shortage Worsens

Russia Cuts Refinery Output As Diesel Shortage Worsens
High Gasoline Prices Are Starting To Hurt Demand

High Gasoline Prices Are Starting To Hurt Demand
BofA: Critical Levels At Cushing May Lead To Historic Short Squeeze In Oil

BofA: Critical Levels At Cushing May Lead To Historic Short Squeeze In Oil



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com