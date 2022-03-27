Soaring Energy Stocks May Be Bad Omen For Global Markets

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 2 days 113.9 +1.56 +1.39%
Graph up Brent Crude 2 days 120.7 +1.62 +1.36%
Graph up Natural Gas 2 days 5.571 +0.170 +3.15%
Graph down Heating Oil 2 days 4.115 -0.039 -0.93%
Graph up Gasoline 2 days 3.470 +0.080 +2.37%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 114.7 -1.84 -1.58%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 114.7 -1.84 -1.58%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 120.7 +0.80 +0.67%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 118.7 +1.78 +1.52%
Chart Mars US 2 days 110.5 +1.01 +0.92%
Chart Gasoline 2 days 3.470 +0.080 +2.37%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 3 days 111.8 -3.61 -3.13%
Graph down Murban 3 days 113.4 -3.46 -2.96%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 115.5 +0.90 +0.79%
Graph down Basra Light 118 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 122.9 +0.71 +0.58%
Graph up Bonny Light 3 days 120.7 +0.80 +0.67%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 120.7 +0.80 +0.67%
Chart Girassol 3 days 120.2 +0.79 +0.66%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 118.7 +1.78 +1.52%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 3 days 100.1 +1.51 +1.53%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 3 days 98.24 -2.59 -2.57%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 3 days 114.5 -2.59 -2.21%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 3 days 112.7 -2.59 -2.25%
Graph down Sweet Crude 3 days 110.6 -2.59 -2.29%
Graph down Peace Sour 3 days 107.8 -2.59 -2.35%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 days 107.8 -2.59 -2.35%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 days 109.9 -2.59 -2.30%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 113.4 -2.59 -2.23%
Chart Central Alberta 3 days 108.1 -2.59 -2.34%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 114.7 -1.84 -1.58%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 110.3 +1.50 +1.38%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 104.0 +1.50 +1.46%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 117.3 +5.11 +4.55%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 107.9 +1.56 +1.47%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 111.8 +1.56 +1.42%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 111.8 +1.56 +1.42%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 110.3 +1.50 +1.38%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 102.5 -2.75 -2.61%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 121.3 +3.58 +3.04%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 5 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 8 minutes Putin wants Ukraine Natural Gas ?
  • 5 hours "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.
  • 18 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 11 hours Trump SLAMS Germany for ties with Russia over the breakfast table with Nato Secretary General
  • 11 hours "Leaders and Influencers who have trained under The World Economic Forum" - Climate Change Agenda and Build Back Better...slogans by World Economic Forum
  • 1 day "US Strikes Deal With EU To Boost LNG Exports, Reduce Bloc's Dependence On Russian Gas" - Zero Hedge
  • 3 days Apple to Bypass Internet and Beam Directly to Phones
  • 49 mins Oliver Stone's 5 Star Documentary: "Ukraine on Fire: The Real Story" - 90 minutes
  • 11 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 3 days Ukraine War Will Change Indo-Pacific and the World: Experts

Breaking News:

China's Sinopec Bows Out Of Russian Petchem, Gas Projects

TotalEnergies: Oil Majors' Exit From Russia Easier Said Than Done

TotalEnergies: Oil Majors' Exit From Russia Easier Said Than Done

Despite pledges from numerous international…

The U.S. Is Preparing To Send Major LNG Shipments To Europe

The U.S. Is Preparing To Send Major LNG Shipments To Europe

The United States is looking…

Oil Rally Undeterred By Bearish News

Oil Rally Undeterred By Bearish News

A number of bearish factors…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Soaring Energy Stocks May Be Bad Omen For Global Markets

By Alex Kimani - Mar 27, 2022, 2:00 PM CDT
  • The growing divergence between energy stocks and the broader market is bad news for the global economy.
  • The divergence between energy and the broader market went into overdrive when Russia invaded Ukraine.
  • Traders are now pricing in a U.S. inflation rate heading for 8.6% through March and April.
Join Our Community

A week ago, we reported that the rise in oil and gas prices triggered by the Ukraine conflict had raised the threat of the worst stagflationary shock to hit Europe since the 1970s. Europe is at high risk of plunging into a deep recession if Russia follows through with its threat to halt gas supplies.  The U.S. appears to be on safer ground thanks to its much lower reliance on Russian energy commodities. After all, only 1% of the country’s consumed oil comes from Russia.

But that alone should not lull the world’s largest economy into a false sense of security.

With the markets rife with bearish economic signals, a cross-section of experts has been warning that the U.S. economy could be hurtling towards a recession. Sky-high energy and commodity prices, hyperinflation, a rapidly flattening yield curve and a slowing economy are signals that all is not well.

But Wall Street is now more concerned with a more ephemeral but potent red flag: negative correlation between oil stocks and the broader U.S. stock market.

The correlation between the S&P 500 Energy Index and the broader S&P 500 has gone negative for the first time since 2001, thanks to a combination of rising oil prices and a selloff in the tech sector. The S&P 500 has returned -6% in the year-to-date, a far cry from the energy index, up 39% YTD. The Information Technology Index is faring even worse, down 10% over the time frame.

Analysts are now warning that such large divergences have historically preceded recessions.

Bubble Bursts

Commodity Context founder Rory Johnston has told Bloomberg that the last time correlation between oil and gas stocks and the broader market was this big, the Dotcom bubble burst.

“With oil prices going as high as they have, that’s going to be positive for energy stocks and negative for the rest of the overall economy,” Johnston has said.

According to Johnston, the divergence between energy and the broader market has been growing since the beginning of the year, but “went into overdrive” since Russia invaded Ukraine at the end of February and sent oil prices above $100 a barrel while introducing new geopolitical risk into the stock market.

Related: U.S. Energy Tycoons See Net Worth Jump 10% Since Start Of The Ukraine War

Like most long-term trends, the normally positive correlation between the energy sector and the broader market is likely to revert to the mean. However, analysts are warning that there won’t be a soft landing.

For energy prices to fall significantly, we could be talking about a recessionary type situation in which case the S&P 500 would also likely fall significantly and therefore the correlation would come into positive territory again,”Stifel Nicolaus analyst James Hodgins has told Bloomberg.

Great Inflation 2.0?

Given that the correlation between energy stocks and the rest of the stock market tends to stay positive in both good and poor economic cycles, it’s not a very reliable gauge of the state of the economy.

Wall Street has come up with other yardsticks--and the yield curve is one of the favorites.

The yield curve is the difference (or “spread”) between yields on short-term and long-term government bonds. An inverted yield curve, where short-term bonds yield more than long-term bonds, has correctly predicted every recession since 1955, with only one false signal in nearly 70 years.

And a blinking-red warning sign has appeared: On Wednesday, the spread between two and 10-year yields on U.S. government bonds narrowed to just 0.2%. 

Even assuming the yield curve is giving another false red flag, meaning we are not on the brink of a recession, the alternative is not very encouraging, either. Because the only time an inverted yield curve did not lead to a recession, it beckoned something just as bad: the “Great Inflation,” which lasted all the way from the mid-1960s into the early 1980s.

U.S. inflation level has now hit 7.9%, a level last seen in 1982--around the time the last Great Inflation ended. But it could get worse still: traders are now pricing in a U.S. inflation rate heading for 8.6% through March and April before Federal Reserve officials even get a chance to deliver a possible 50 basis point interest rate hike in May.

The Fed last week delivered its first rate hike in four years, raising the fed-funds rate by 25 basis points.

“Unfortunately, this might have been the time that the market and society needed a shock-and-awe showing the Fed is still very focused on holding inflation down. To hike rates by 25 basis points, with no quantitative tightening, has almost put fuel on the fire. Main Street is saying, `We can raise prices however we want to, without regard to competition.’ So far, it is right,”Gang Hu, a TIPS trader with New York hedge fund WinShore Capital Partners, has told MarketWatch.

That said, several critical recession signals remain in the green.

First off, industrial production, a key indicator of economic strength, rose 0.5% in February to a level that is 103.6% above the 2017 average and 7.5% above what it was at this time last year.

The US purchasing managers’ index (PMI), which tracks sentiment among buyers who work for manufacturing and construction firms, came in at 57.3 last month, more than 6% higher than the U.S. average over the last decade.

Meanwhile, the U.S. economic policy uncertainty index, which measures policy-related worries, also fell to 139 in February, down from over 200 in December 2021, indicating fears surrounding a policy mishap from the Federal Reserve or Biden administration are rapidly fading.

Maybe the outcome of the Ukraine crisis will be the final straw that pushes the U.S. economy into a full-blown recession or pulls it back into recovery mode.

By Alex Kimani for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

How Hydrogen Will Transform Geopolitics
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Russia’s Proposed Ban On Uranium Exports Sends Stocks Soaring

Russia’s Proposed Ban On Uranium Exports Sends Stocks Soaring
Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine Is A Catastrophe For Its Oil Industry

Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine Is A Catastrophe For Its Oil Industry
Russia Cuts Refinery Output As Diesel Shortage Worsens

Russia Cuts Refinery Output As Diesel Shortage Worsens
High Gasoline Prices Are Starting To Hurt Demand

High Gasoline Prices Are Starting To Hurt Demand
BofA: Critical Levels At Cushing May Lead To Historic Short Squeeze In Oil

BofA: Critical Levels At Cushing May Lead To Historic Short Squeeze In Oil



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com