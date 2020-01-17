OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 58.37 -0.16 -0.27%
Brent Crude 10 mins 64.58 -0.04 -0.06%
Natural Gas 10 mins 1.987 -0.059 -2.88%
Mars US 19 hours 59.77 +0.81 +1.37%
Opec Basket 2 days 65.62 +0.30 +0.46%
Urals 2 days 59.50 -0.60 -1.00%
Louisiana Light 2 days 62.27 +0.61 +0.99%
Bonny Light 2 days 65.29 +0.70 +1.08%
Mexican Basket 2 days 54.95 +0.55 +1.01%
Marine 2 days 64.76 -0.14 -0.22%
Murban 2 days 66.17 -0.33 -0.50%
Iran Heavy 2 days 53.74 +0.72 +1.36%
Basra Light 2 days 69.50 +0.24 +0.35%
Saharan Blend 2 days 65.75 +0.83 +1.28%
Bonny Light 2 days 65.29 +0.70 +1.08%
Girassol 2 days 66.17 +0.78 +1.19%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 37.17 -0.07 -0.19%
Western Canadian Select 12 hours 35.63 +0.72 +2.06%
Canadian Condensate 12 hours 52.53 +0.72 +1.39%
Premium Synthetic 12 hours 58.93 +0.72 +1.24%
Sweet Crude 12 hours 49.78 +0.72 +1.47%
Peace Sour 12 hours 45.93 +0.72 +1.59%
Light Sour Blend 12 hours 50.28 +0.72 +1.45%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 55.78 +0.72 +1.31%
Central Alberta 12 hours 45.78 +0.72 +1.60%
Louisiana Light 2 days 62.27 +0.61 +0.99%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 55.00 +0.75 +1.38%
Giddings 2 days 48.75 +0.75 +1.56%
ANS West Coast 2 days 66.36 -0.29 -0.44%
West Texas Sour 2 days 52.47 +0.71 +1.37%
Eagle Ford 2 days 56.42 +0.71 +1.27%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 55.00 +0.75 +1.38%
Kansas Common 2 days 48.75 +0.75 +1.56%
Buena Vista 2 days 67.75 +0.71 +1.06%
All Charts
Editorial Dept

Rapidly Rising Product Inventories Are An Obstacle For Oil

By Editorial Dept - Jan 17, 2020, 11:00 AM CST
Join Our Community
Oil Storage

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures are edging higher on Friday, grinding out a small gain for a third session out of four. Despite what looks like to be a counter-trend bottoming process, the market is still trading lower for the week. However, it’s in a position to turn higher for the week if it continues to strengthen throughout the session.

While some support is being generated from the signing of the U.S.-China trade deal, the OPEC+ production cuts and a bigger than expected weekly inventory draw, perhaps keeping a lid on prices is a report from the International Energy Agency (IEA) that said it expected oil production to outstrip demand.

In addition to the fundamental developments, technical factors are also contributing to this week’s recovery with the market finding support following a test of a key 50% level on the daily chart.

This week, numerous factors contributed to the sluggish price action. There was no particular theme in the data releases, which leads us to believe prices will remain rangebound over the near-term.

American Petroleum Institute Weekly Inventories Report

The API reported on Tuesday a surprise crude oil inventory build of 1.1 million barrels for the week-ending January 10. Analysts were looking for a 474,000-barrel draw in inventory.

The API also reported another build of 3.2 million barrels of gasoline for the week-ending January 10 after last week’s large 6.7-million-barrel build.…

Editorial Dept

