  • 4 minutes "Natural Gas Trading Picks Up Considerably Amid High Volatility" by Charles Kennedy - ...And is U.S. NatGas Futures dramatically overbought at the $6.35 range?
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 23 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 7 hours Natural Gas is the Cleanest and most Likely Source of Energy to Fuel the World.
  • 2 days "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.
  • 21 hours Advancing Fundamental Drilling Science - Geothermal drilling successes offer potential gain for petroleum industry
  • 4 days What China is Learning from Russia's War in Ukraine and its Consequences
  • 3 hours The World Economic Forum (WEF) - Davos 2022 Conference held this last week of May

Breaking News:

EU Studies Spain-Italy Gas Pipeline To Cut Russian Dependence

Russia To Stop Gas Supply To Finland On Saturday Morning

Russia To Stop Gas Supply To Finland On Saturday Morning

Finland will become the third…

How Europe's Push To Cut Off Russian Gas Is Impacting Steel Markets

How Europe’s Push To Cut Off Russian Gas Is Impacting Steel Markets

Steel and natural gas prices…

How Russia Has Revived NATO

How Russia Has Revived NATO

Putin now claims that he…

Premium Content

Qatar Minister Slams West For Demonizing Oil And Gas

By Irina Slav - May 25, 2022, 8:00 AM CDT
  • Qatari Energy Minister Al-Kaabi: "The West reaps what it sows".
  • Al-Kaabi: The push for net-zero has resulted in underinvestment in the oil and gas sector.
For years, Western countries have been pushing for an end to oil and gas, and now they are reaping what they sow, Qatar's energy minister told Sky News in an exclusive interview this week.

"There was a build-up of countries pushing for the [energy] transition in a hard way," Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi said.

"[They pushed for] net-zero, moving to renewables, doing away with fossil fuels, and demonizing the oil and gas companies, [calling them] the bad guys. And [as a result] you don't have enough investment in the oil and gas sector."

Vilifying oil and gas producers has not helped either, Al-Kaabi added in comments that echo the opinion expressed by other Middle Eastern oil producers. Saudi Arabia's energy minister has repeatedly noted the lack of sufficient investment in new oil production capacity because of the energy transition and the rearrangement of priorities for the world's largest economies.

Yet renewable energy has yet to prove reliable enough to replace fossil fuel energy fully.

"The wind does not always blow, and the sun does not shine all the time… We are absolutely convinced that you can't achieve that transition [to renewables] without fossil fuels. And the best fossil fuel available to mankind is gas," Al-Kaabi told Sky News.

The energy minister was visiting the UK as a member of a delegation that arrived to sign a major strategic investment contract with the UK government worth over $10 billion.

The UK is a big energy consumer, and although it has substantial renewable power generation capacity, it still relies on natural gas for much of the energy it needs. Qatar, for its part, is one of the world's top LNG exporters and a very sought-after supplier in Europe these days.

"Unfortunately, it's a little bit painful because it will take time [and the price is] amplified by the Ukraine issue," Al-Kaabi said in response to questions about what Qatar could do to help bring UK energy prices down.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

Previous Post

ESG Crusade On Backburner As World Grapples With Energy Crisis

Next Post

Alberta Thrives Amid Oil Rally
Most Popular

How China Could Spark A Major Reversal For Oil Prices

How China Could Spark A Major Reversal For Oil Prices
Analyst Warns Of A Fuel Shortage Crisis In The U.S.

Analyst Warns Of A Fuel Shortage Crisis In The U.S.
Oil Prices Under Pressure As China Considers Russian Crude

Oil Prices Under Pressure As China Considers Russian Crude
Kazakhstan Cuts Iron Supplies To Russian Steelworks

Kazakhstan Cuts Iron Supplies To Russian Steelworks
Why Investors Should Pay Close Attention To The Disappearing WTI-Brent Spread

Why Investors Should Pay Close Attention To The Disappearing WTI-Brent Spread



