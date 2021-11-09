Pressure Mounts On Biden To Tap U.S. Oil Reserves

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 84.30 +0.15 +0.18%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 85.19 +0.41 +0.48%
Graph up Natural Gas 11 mins 5.000 +0.021 +0.42%
Graph up Heating Oil 11 mins 2.519 +0.010 +0.41%
Graph up Gasoline 16 mins 2.388 +0.013 +0.55%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 82.06 +0.76 +0.93%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 82.06 +0.76 +0.93%
Chart Bonny Light 22 hours 83.74 +0.30 +0.36%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.34 +2.23 +2.78%
Chart Mars US 2 hours 80.90 +2.52 +3.22%
Chart Gasoline 16 mins 2.388 +0.013 +0.55%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 22 hours 81.97 +0.09 +0.11%
Graph down Murban 22 hours 83.95 -0.17 -0.20%
Graph up Iran Heavy 22 hours 78.46 +0.09 +0.11%
Graph up Basra Light 22 hours 84.40 +1.10 +1.32%
Graph up Saharan Blend 22 hours 85.01 +0.21 +0.25%
Graph up Bonny Light 22 hours 83.74 +0.30 +0.36%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 22 hours 83.74 +0.30 +0.36%
Chart Girassol 22 hours 84.45 +0.53 +0.63%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.34 +2.23 +2.78%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 22 hours 63.82 +1.55 +2.49%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 4 hours 61.68 +0.51 +0.83%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 21 hours 80.93 +0.66 +0.82%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 21 hours 82.33 +0.66 +0.81%
Graph up Sweet Crude 4 hours 77.68 +0.56 +0.73%
Graph up Peace Sour 4 hours 74.03 +1.61 +2.22%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 4 hours 74.03 +1.61 +2.22%
Chart Light Sour Blend 4 hours 77.13 +1.11 +1.46%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 hours 79.13 +0.31 +0.39%
Chart Central Alberta 4 hours 73.93 +1.46 +2.01%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 82.06 +0.76 +0.93%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 22 hours 80.50 +2.25 +2.88%
Graph up Giddings 22 hours 74.25 +2.25 +3.13%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 83.88 +1.95 +2.38%
Graph up West Texas Sour 22 hours 78.10 +2.22 +2.93%
Graph up Eagle Ford 22 hours 82.05 +2.22 +2.78%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 22 hours 82.05 +2.22 +2.78%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 22 hours 80.50 +2.25 +2.88%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 72.25 +0.75 +1.05%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 85.17 +0.66 +0.78%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Looming European Gas Crisis in Winter and North African Factor - a must read by Cyril Widdershoven
  • 6 minutes California to ban gasoline for lawn mowers, chain saws, leaf blowers, off road equipment, etc.
  • 11 minutes NordStream2
  • 39 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 hours Monday 9/13 - "High Natural Gas Prices Today Will Send U.S. Production Soaring Next Year" by Irina Slav
  • 17 hours Can Technology Keep Coal Plants Alive and Well?
  • 1 hour "Biden Targets Another US Pipeline For Shutdown After 'Begging' Saudis For More Oil" - Zero Hedge Monday Nov 8th
  • 6 hours The Ultimate Heresy: Technology Can't Fix What's Broken
  • 3 hours Al Gore says: "…a lot of these fossil fuel assets are going to be worthless.”
  • 6 hours China Plans to Build 150 Nuclear Plants to Meet Their Energy Needs
  • 9 hours Apple to Bypass Internet and Beam Directly to Phones
  • 2 days ETHEREUM Cryptocurrency - ETCG Stock based on Ethereum
  • 4 days Green Groups Thwarting Geothermal Solutions to Energy Problems

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Soar On Surprise Crude Draw

Biden Is Helpless As OPEC+ Meets In Vienna

Biden Is Helpless As OPEC+ Meets In Vienna

As evidenced by oil prices…

The Energy Sector Continues To Lead The S&P 500

The Energy Sector Continues To Lead The S&P 500

High oil and gas prices…

Why Everyone Should Support Cutting Methane Emissions

Why Everyone Should Support Cutting Methane Emissions

COP26 appears to have a…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tom Kool

Tom Kool

Tom majored in International Business at Amsterdam’s Higher School of Economics, he is Oilprice.com's Head of Operations

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Pressure Mounts On Biden To Tap U.S. Oil Reserves

By Tom Kool - Nov 09, 2021, 2:00 PM CST
Join Our Community

With OPEC+ refusing to pump more oil and Saudi Arabia increasing its official selling prices, pressure is increasing on President Biden to consider tapping the Strategic Petroleum Reserves

Chart of the Week

- Netting a third straight month of declines, Chinese crude oil imports dropped to 8.94 million b/d in October, the lowest level since July 2018.  

- The regional electricity mandates contributed to a fall in utilization rates to 81%, a five-month low, despite robust demand for transportation fuels. 

- Independent refiners were limited in their refining as the Chinese government only issued its last batches of import quotas in early October, luckily China still has some 830 MMbbls of crude inventories, down 80 MMbbls on the year. 

Market Movers

- The US conglomerate GE (NYSE:GE) will be split into three public companies focusing on energy, healthcare, and aviation, sending its stock up 7% on the day. 

- In a rare move for a Western major, US oil firm ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM) announced it took an FID on a $10 billion petchem project in China’s Guangdong province that would specialize in performance polymers. 

- Spain’s oil firm CEPSA is considering the sale of its chemicals business valued at $3.5 billion as it seeks to garner funds for its transition towards renewable energy, with Citibank chosen to identify possible bidders. 

Tuesday, November 09, 2021

The US’ standoff with OPEC has become the main talking point of this week - not only did Saudi Arabia rebuff Washington’s calls for more output, but it also hiked its December official selling prices way beyond market expectations. Whilst US crude inventories have reportedly risen for the third straight week, the pressure is now on the Biden Administration to consider further SPR releases. Meanwhile, jet cracks have bounced back to prominence on the back of travel restrictions being lifted globally (despite both Europe and Asia seeing case spikes), adding some unseasonal strength to middle distillates.

US House of Representatives Approves $1 Trillion Infrastructure Bill. The Biden Administration finally managed to ram through the bipartisan 1 trillion bill that would increase baseline funding on infrastructure by 550 billion and more than 100 billion on clean energy projects. 

Gazprom Starts Filling up European Storage. Despite some concerns that Russia’sGazprom (MCX:GAZP) did not book any additional capacity via Ukraine and kept Yamal-Europe deliveries into Germany at zero on Monday, the Russian firm stated today it started to send gas towards its European storage. 

Aramco Sees Spare Oil Capacity Shrinking. The Saudi national oil company Saudi Aramco (TADAWUL:2222) said it expects the current 3-4 million b/d global spare production capacity to diminish significantly next year once jet demand returns in full. 

Canada’s Oil Sands on Track for All-Time High. Despite the ongoing COP26 hype, Canada’s oil sands producers are on track to reach an all-time high production rate of 3.5 million b/d by December amidst a nationwide move to focus on tight budget discipline and higher dividends. 

Qatar Wants More LNG Tankers. In addition to its currently operating fleet of 45 Q-Flex and Q-Max carriers, Qatar has placed another order for six new LNG vessels with South Korean shipyards as it moves to bring its total LNG fleet tally to 100 by the end of 2027. 

China’s Coal Production Reaches Multi-Year Peak. Chinese authorities reported that daily average national coal output reached 11.93 million tons over the first week of November, setting the scene for further price declines as Beijing is doing its utmost to alleviate the risks of a prolonged energy crunch.  Related: Oil Rally Reverses On Signs Of Cooling Demand

Venezuela Uses Sanctions Calm to Increase Output. Out of the public eye for several months, Venezuela’s national oil company PDVSA raised overall production to more than 600,000 b/d last month as it received Iranian condensate to dilute the extra-heavy crude from the Orinoco Belt. 

Saudi Arabia Wants to Pay Back Debts with Windfall Profits. According to media reports, Saudi Arabia is looking to amend the terms of a 16 billion loan due in 2023 and reduce the size of the credit facility, as Riyadh seeks to improve its credit ratings on the back of high oil prices. 

Alliance Refinery Set to Become Export Terminal. Unable to sell the 255,000 b/d Alliance Refinery which suffered the most damage from Hurricane Ida, US major Phillips 66 decided to convert the refinery into an oil export terminal, to be finalized by 2022. 

UK Funds Rolls Royce to Develop Nuclear. The UK government provided a $550 million backing to Rolls Royce (LON:RR) to develop the country’s first small modular nuclear reactor as London seeks non-intermittent energy sources to complement its vast wind capacity. 

Italy’s ENI Quits South Africa Block. The Italian oil major ENI (NYSE:E) withdrew from an offshore block in South Africa, a few months after its six-well drilling programs elicited a strong response from local environmentalists as the drilling would be near sites considered ecologically fragile. 

Morocco Looks Towards LNG After Algeria Feud. Having been cut off from Algerian pipeline gas exports on the back of a political spat, Morocco is now considering deploying an FSRU unit to start importing LNG as soon as possible. 

Gambia Re-Offers Block Relinquished by BP. Less than a year after BP (NYSE:BP)exited Gambia’s offshore block A1 citing its pivot towards low-carbon projects, the African nation’s government is offering the block in a new bidding round.

By Tom Kool for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

The Biggest Threat To U.S. Energy Infrastructure
Tom Kool

Tom Kool

Tom majored in International Business at Amsterdam’s Higher School of Economics, he is Oilprice.com's Head of Operations

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Could This Be The Biggest Winner Of The Oil Price Boom?

Could This Be The Biggest Winner Of The Oil Price Boom?
Bearish News Piles Up For Crude Oil

Bearish News Piles Up For Crude Oil
U.S. Shale Is Finally Ready To Open The Taps

U.S. Shale Is Finally Ready To Open The Taps
Why Oil Prices Fell After The OPEC+ Meeting

Why Oil Prices Fell After The OPEC+ Meeting
OPEC+ Meeting Ends: Cartel Won't Produce Extra Crude

OPEC+ Meeting Ends: Cartel Won't Produce Extra Crude



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com