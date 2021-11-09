The Biggest Threat To U.S. Energy Infrastructure

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 83.89 +1.96 +2.39%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 84.41 +0.98 +1.17%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 4.978 -0.449 -8.27%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins 2.496 +0.029 +1.16%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.371 +0.049 +2.09%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 82.06 +0.76 +0.93%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 82.06 +0.76 +0.93%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 83.44 +0.85 +1.03%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.34 +2.23 +2.78%
Chart Mars US 15 hours 78.38 +1.01 +1.31%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.371 +0.049 +2.09%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 81.88 +2.51 +3.16%
Graph up Murban 2 days 84.12 +2.61 +3.20%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 78.37 +1.02 +1.32%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 83.30 +1.10 +1.34%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 84.80 +1.14 +1.36%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 83.44 +0.85 +1.03%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 83.44 +0.85 +1.03%
Chart Girassol 2 days 83.92 +0.70 +0.84%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 82.34 +2.23 +2.78%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 62.27 +0.55 +0.89%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 12 hours 61.83 +0.66 +1.08%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 12 hours 80.93 +0.66 +0.82%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 12 hours 82.33 +0.66 +0.81%
Graph up Sweet Crude 12 hours 77.78 +0.66 +0.86%
Graph up Peace Sour 12 hours 73.08 +0.66 +0.91%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 73.08 +0.66 +0.91%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 76.68 +0.66 +0.87%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 79.48 +0.66 +0.84%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 73.13 +0.66 +0.91%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 82.06 +0.76 +0.93%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 78.25 +0.50 +0.64%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 72.00 +0.50 +0.70%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 83.88 +1.95 +2.38%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 75.88 +0.66 +0.88%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 79.83 +0.66 +0.83%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 79.83 +0.66 +0.83%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 78.25 +0.50 +0.64%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 72.25 +0.75 +1.05%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 85.17 +0.66 +0.78%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Looming European Gas Crisis in Winter and North African Factor - a must read by Cyril Widdershoven
  • 6 minutes California to ban gasoline for lawn mowers, chain saws, leaf blowers, off road equipment, etc.
  • 11 minutes NordStream2
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 35 mins Monday 9/13 - "High Natural Gas Prices Today Will Send U.S. Production Soaring Next Year" by Irina Slav
  • 9 hours Can Technology Keep Coal Plants Alive and Well?
  • 25 mins "Biden Targets Another US Pipeline For Shutdown After 'Begging' Saudis For More Oil" - Zero Hedge Monday Nov 8th
  • 17 mins The Ultimate Heresy: Technology Can't Fix What's Broken
  • 32 mins Apple to Bypass Internet and Beam Directly to Phones
  • 13 hours Al Gore says: "…a lot of these fossil fuel assets are going to be worthless.”
  • 4 days Green Groups Thwarting Geothermal Solutions to Energy Problems
  • 24 hours China Plans to Build 150 Nuclear Plants to Meet Their Energy Needs
  • 1 day ETHEREUM Cryptocurrency - ETCG Stock based on Ethereum
  • 5 days Evergrande is going Belly Up.

Breaking News:

Armenia Caught In The Middle Of Energy Dispute Between Azerbaijan And Iran

Civilians Riot In Sudan Following Military Coup

Civilians Riot In Sudan Following Military Coup

Following the military coup in…

Portable Chargers Could Accelerate Electric Vehicle Adoption

Portable Chargers Could Accelerate Electric Vehicle Adoption

One of the biggest barriers…

China's Silent Power

China's Silent Power

While the power plays and…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The Biggest Threat To U.S. Energy Infrastructure

By Haley Zaremba - Nov 09, 2021, 1:00 PM CST
  • The American Society of Civil Engineers has graded the United States’ aging energy infrastructure a C-. 
  • Despite numerous warnings, cyberattacks could pose a significant threat to America’s electric grid. 
  • Smart grids could be a potential solution to protect the country against cyber threats. 
Join Our Community

In July of 2020, a drone outfitted with 4-foot nylon ropes suspending a thick copper wire tried to short-circuit the grid at a Pennsylvania power substation. The machine, which was stripped of all its markings and memory card in order to obfuscate its origin, missed its target, crashing on the roof of an adjacent building. According to WIRED, the attack “constitutes the first known instance of a modified, unmanned aircraft system being used to ‘specifically target’ US energy infrastructure,” but it almost certainly won’t be the last. The United States is extremely vulnerable to attacks, particularly on our old and fraying power grids. In the last two years alone, we have seen two crippling cyberattacks that showed the extreme fragility of the country’s power grids -- first the SolarWinds cyber-espionage attack, which went unnoticed for six months and spread to organizations including NATO, the U.K. government, the European Parliament, Microsoft and others, and then the Colonial Pipeline attack, which caused major disruptions to the fuel supply chain in massive swaths of the southeastern United States all from the theft of a single password. 

The aging grid is not only increasingly vulnerable to nefarious activity from money-hungry hackers and power-hungry foreign governments, but extreme weather patterns are also imperiling the flow of electricity, as tragically showcased by the February freeze that killed 210 people in Texas when the lone star state’s deregulated power grids failed. As extreme weather events like cold snaps, ice storms, and hurricanes continue to grow more powerful and more frequent due to global warming, updating the grid is a matter of utmost urgency.

In a country where so much of the day-to-day business takes place in the digital space, an attack on the grid could be a crippling act of warfare. Access to vital goods and services such as food and medical care could be undermined in a split second. Just this year, the American Society of Civil Engineers reviewed the United States energy sector and graded it a C- due to the fact that the “majority of the nation’s grid is aging, with some components over a century old—far past their 50-year life expectancy—and others, including 70% of transmission and distribution lines, are well into the second half of their lifespans.”

Related: The Energy Crunch Is Adding Billions To Oil Tycoons’ Net Worth

Making the power grid “smart” will help protect the nation from these myriad threats to the electric supply. The grid is essentially a huge network of machines that monitor the inflow and outflow of energy. If supply and demand are not kept in equilibrium, this can damage the power plants. Managing this flow has gotten much more complicated with the introduction of variable energy inputs such as wind and solar, as well as the addition of producer-consumers (“prosumers”) who supply energy back to the grid, for example via their own residential solar panels. “Smart grids” monitor supply and demand more quickly and accurately, making the grid more stable and secure. 

U.S. Congress started calling for the development of a smart grid back in 2007 and has spent billions of dollars on the effort so far. However, they still have a long way to go. And, it should be noted, smart grids won’t solve all our problems. “By connecting all of our electrical systems to computer networks, many of which are designed to be controlled remotely, security experts say we’ve placed ourselves at high risk for potentially disastrous cyberattacks,” Scientific American recently reported.

Nevertheless, smart grids are a huge improvement on the United States’ currently woeful energy infrastructure. The Biden administration’s massive infrastructure Bill, which was finally passed on Friday after months of Congressional debate and back-room negotiations, includes “$3 billion for smart grid grants, funding for technologies to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and money for two advanced nuclear demonstration projects” according to E&E News. This injection of cash will be absolutely essential to make Biden’s other plans possible. Without revamping the grid, large-scale clean energy and electric vehicles adoption simply would not be possible.

By Haley Zaremba for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Why U.S. Shale Won’t Go To War With OPEC+
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Could This Be The Biggest Winner Of The Oil Price Boom?

Could This Be The Biggest Winner Of The Oil Price Boom?
Bearish News Piles Up For Crude Oil

Bearish News Piles Up For Crude Oil
U.S. Shale Is Finally Ready To Open The Taps

U.S. Shale Is Finally Ready To Open The Taps
Why Oil Prices Fell After The OPEC+ Meeting

Why Oil Prices Fell After The OPEC+ Meeting
OPEC+ Meeting Ends: Cartel Won't Produce Extra Crude

OPEC+ Meeting Ends: Cartel Won't Produce Extra Crude



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com