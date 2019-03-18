“Perfect Storm” Drives Oil Prices Higher

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 59.10 +0.01 +0.02%
Brent Crude 11 mins 67.57 +0.03 +0.04%
Natural Gas 14 mins 2.844 -0.012 -0.42%
Mars US 2 hours 65.79 +0.57 +0.87%
Opec Basket 4 days 66.91 -0.38 -0.56%
Urals 20 hours 64.90 +0.39 +0.60%
Louisiana Light 4 days 66.31 -0.53 -0.79%
Louisiana Light 4 days 66.31 -0.53 -0.79%
Bonny Light 20 hours 68.09 +0.30 +0.44%
Mexican Basket 4 days 60.08 -0.32 -0.53%
Natural Gas 14 mins 2.844 -0.012 -0.42%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 20 hours 67.15 -0.46 -0.68%
Murban 20 hours 68.54 -0.44 -0.64%
Iran Heavy 20 hours 59.62 +0.32 +0.54%
Basra Light 20 hours 69.73 +0.31 +0.45%
Saharan Blend 20 hours 66.90 +0.51 +0.77%
Bonny Light 20 hours 68.09 +0.30 +0.44%
Bonny Light 20 hours 68.09 +0.30 +0.44%
Girassol 20 hours 67.59 +0.40 +0.60%
Opec Basket 4 days 66.91 -0.38 -0.56%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 2 hours 47.24 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 3 hours 48.47 -0.14 -0.29%
Canadian Condensate 24 days 55.27 -0.09 -0.16%
Premium Synthetic 3 hours 59.17 -0.09 -0.15%
Sweet Crude 3 hours 53.12 -0.44 -0.82%
Peace Sour 3 hours 50.52 -0.49 -0.96%
Peace Sour 3 hours 50.52 -0.49 -0.96%
Light Sour Blend 3 hours 53.52 -0.09 -0.17%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 57.02 -0.29 -0.51%
Central Alberta 3 hours 51.82 -0.09 -0.17%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 66.31 -0.53 -0.79%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 55.50 +0.50 +0.91%
Giddings 20 hours 49.25 +0.50 +1.03%
ANS West Coast 5 days 68.43 -0.05 -0.07%
West Texas Sour 20 hours 53.04 +0.57 +1.09%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 56.99 +0.57 +1.01%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 56.99 +0.57 +1.01%
Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 55.50 +0.50 +0.91%
Kansas Common 4 days 48.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 4 days 69.92 -0.09 -0.13%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes U.S. Shale Output may Start Dropping Next Year
  • 8 minutes Read: OPEC WILL KILL US SHALE
  • 12 minutes Tidal Power Closer to Commercialisation
  • 16 minutes Washington Eyes Crackdown On OPEC
  • 43 mins Why U.S. Growers Are Betting The Farm On Soybeans Amid China Trade War
  • 6 hours Trump to Make Allies Pay More to Host US Bases
  • 7 hours BATTLE ROYAL: Law of "Supply and Demand". vs. OPEC/Saudi Oil Cartel
  • 1 day THE DEATH OF FOSSIL FUEL MARKETS
  • 6 hours US-backed coup in Venezuela not so smooth
  • 17 hours Solar to Become World's Largest Power Source by 2050
  • 1 day Sounds Familiar: Netanyahu Tells Arab Citizens They’re Not Real Israelis
  • 8 hours Biomass, Ethanol No Longer Green
  • 1 day Can OPEC CUT PRODUCTION FOREVER?
  • 1 day Boeing Faces Safety Questions After Second 737 Crash In Five Months
  • 6 hours Trump Tariffs On China Working
  • 22 hours Exxon Aims For $15-a-Barrel Costs In Giant Permian Operation

Breaking News:

Venezuela Says It May Send U.S.-Bound Oil To Russia

Alt Text

Central Asia’s Biggest Energy Challenge

Russia’s Lukoil has moved to…

Alt Text

Big Oil Is Backing Methane Regulation

The oil industry appears to…

Alt Text

U.S.-China Trade Deal Driven By Energy Exports

U.S. energy exports appear to…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

“Perfect Storm” Drives Oil Prices Higher

By Nick Cunningham - Mar 18, 2019, 7:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Traders

Oil prices have already hit four-month highs, forcing a range of analysts to overhaul their expectations for this year.

“The latest Brent rally has brought prices to our peak forecast of $67.5/bbl, three months early,” Goldman Sachs wrote in a note. The investment bank said that “resilient demand growth” and supply outages could push prices up to $70 per barrel in the near future. It’s a perfect storm: “supply loses

are exceeding our expectations, demand growth is beating low consensus expectations with technicals supportive and net long positioning still depressed,” the bank said.

The outages in Venezuela could swamp the rebound in supply from Libya, Goldman noted. But the real surprise has been demand. At the end of 2018 and the start of this year, oil prices hit a bottom and concerns about global economic stability dominated the narrative. But, for now at least, demand has been solid. In January, demand grew by 1.55 million barrels per day (mb/d) year-on-year. “Gasoline in particular is surprising to the upside, helped by low prices, confirming our view that the weakness in cracks at the turn of the year was supply driven,” Goldman noted. “This comforts us in our above consensus 1.45 mb/d [year-on-year] demand growth forecast.”

Demand in China is growing at a stronger rate than expected, while other emerging markets are set to shake off a rough 2018 that saw a strong dollar, rising interest rates and high oil prices.

Meanwhile, other analysts are also similarly bullish. “As risky assets focused on macro concerns, oil markets have largely overlooked supply-side tightness in 1Q19 that has helped global oil markets to rebalance since the end of 2018,” JPMorgan Chase said in a report. “With a potential for a US-China trade talk resolution emerging, oil prices should finally break out of the narrow trading range and should be supported in the very near-term due to policy-driven supply-side tightness.” Related: LNG Sector Dangerously Dependent On Chinese Demand

A supply deficit could become rather significant, the bank said, with total oil products demand growth at 1.03 mb/d against supply growth of only 0.3mbd. The second quarter is particularly tight. “As OPEC+ cuts begin to bite and non-OPEC supply tightens in 1H19, due to Canadian curtailments, a temporary US production growth slowdown, and maintenance in some of the key global oil fields (Kashagan particularly), we expect 2Q19 to have a theoretical tightness of over 1.2mbd in global balances.” A supply deficit of 1.2 mb/d is rather notable given the roughly 1.5 mb/d surplus in the fourth quarter of last year, the bank said.

Both Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan see the supply deficit fading in the second half of the year unless OPEC+ continues to over-comply with the production cuts. U.S. shale could rebound from the current lull, while the fate of OPEC+ compliance is up in the air. “Hence, we think OPEC+ cuts will need to be extended not just to the end of 2019 but also into 2020 if they want to avoid another oil price crash,” JPMorgan wrote. Related: Pakistan Aims To Become A Natural Gas Hotspot

Of course, there is no shortage of uncertainty to these – or any other – price scenarios. In particular, the Trump administration will have a lot of influence over what unfolds this year in the oil market. Trump has helped exacerbate the crisis in Venezuela, where the output declines had somewhat stabilized late last year. Venezuela’s production fell by 142,000 bpd in February, while the losses this month have the potential to be even worse.

The U.S. is also weighing the expiration of sanctions waivers on Iran, and the tight oil market could force Trump to extend some of them. The Department of Energy could also release oil from the strategic petroleum reserve, while the U.S. Congress is working on NOPEC legislation, which could threaten OPEC coordination. Moreover, it is unclear how OPEC+ might respond to any of those actions. For instance, Saudi Arabia could ramp up supply to crash prices in response to NOPEC being signed into law. Or, they could continue to over-comply with production cuts after making the mistake of abandoning them too early last year. The permutations are endless, so take each price forecast with a grain of salt.

By Nick Cunningham of Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Markets Brace For U.S. Decision On Iran Sanction Waivers

Next Post

Why Canadian Oil Giants Won’t Expand Production Capacity
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

OPEC Threatens To Kill U.S. Shale

OPEC Threatens To Kill U.S. Shale
Oil Prices To Skyrocket If U.S. Shale Stalls

Oil Prices To Skyrocket If U.S. Shale Stalls

 Cuba Faces Oil Crisis As Venezuela Crumbles

Cuba Faces Oil Crisis As Venezuela Crumbles

 Oil Prices Spike As EIA Confirms Inventory Draw

Oil Prices Spike As EIA Confirms Inventory Draw

 Oil Prices Shrug As Rig Count Continues To Fall

Oil Prices Shrug As Rig Count Continues To Fall

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com