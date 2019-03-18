LNG Sector Dangerously Dependent On Chinese Demand

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 59.10 +0.01 +0.02%
Brent Crude 11 mins 67.57 +0.03 +0.04%
Natural Gas 14 mins 2.844 -0.012 -0.42%
Mars US 2 hours 65.79 +0.57 +0.87%
Opec Basket 4 days 66.91 -0.38 -0.56%
Urals 20 hours 64.90 +0.39 +0.60%
Louisiana Light 4 days 66.31 -0.53 -0.79%
Louisiana Light 4 days 66.31 -0.53 -0.79%
Bonny Light 20 hours 68.09 +0.30 +0.44%
Mexican Basket 4 days 60.08 -0.32 -0.53%
Natural Gas 14 mins 2.844 -0.012 -0.42%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 20 hours 67.15 -0.46 -0.68%
Murban 20 hours 68.54 -0.44 -0.64%
Iran Heavy 20 hours 59.62 +0.32 +0.54%
Basra Light 20 hours 69.73 +0.31 +0.45%
Saharan Blend 20 hours 66.90 +0.51 +0.77%
Bonny Light 20 hours 68.09 +0.30 +0.44%
Bonny Light 20 hours 68.09 +0.30 +0.44%
Girassol 20 hours 67.59 +0.40 +0.60%
Opec Basket 4 days 66.91 -0.38 -0.56%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 2 hours 47.24 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 3 hours 48.47 -0.14 -0.29%
Canadian Condensate 24 days 55.27 -0.09 -0.16%
Premium Synthetic 3 hours 59.17 -0.09 -0.15%
Sweet Crude 3 hours 53.12 -0.44 -0.82%
Peace Sour 3 hours 50.52 -0.49 -0.96%
Peace Sour 3 hours 50.52 -0.49 -0.96%
Light Sour Blend 3 hours 53.52 -0.09 -0.17%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 57.02 -0.29 -0.51%
Central Alberta 3 hours 51.82 -0.09 -0.17%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 66.31 -0.53 -0.79%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 20 hours 55.50 +0.50 +0.91%
Giddings 20 hours 49.25 +0.50 +1.03%
ANS West Coast 5 days 68.43 -0.05 -0.07%
West Texas Sour 20 hours 53.04 +0.57 +1.09%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 56.99 +0.57 +1.01%
Eagle Ford 20 hours 56.99 +0.57 +1.01%
Oklahoma Sweet 20 hours 55.50 +0.50 +0.91%
Kansas Common 4 days 48.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 4 days 69.92 -0.09 -0.13%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes U.S. Shale Output may Start Dropping Next Year
  • 8 minutes Read: OPEC WILL KILL US SHALE
  • 12 minutes Tidal Power Closer to Commercialisation
  • 16 minutes Washington Eyes Crackdown On OPEC
  • 43 mins Why U.S. Growers Are Betting The Farm On Soybeans Amid China Trade War
  • 6 hours Trump to Make Allies Pay More to Host US Bases
  • 7 hours BATTLE ROYAL: Law of "Supply and Demand". vs. OPEC/Saudi Oil Cartel
  • 1 day THE DEATH OF FOSSIL FUEL MARKETS
  • 6 hours US-backed coup in Venezuela not so smooth
  • 17 hours Solar to Become World's Largest Power Source by 2050
  • 1 day Sounds Familiar: Netanyahu Tells Arab Citizens They’re Not Real Israelis
  • 8 hours Biomass, Ethanol No Longer Green
  • 1 day Can OPEC CUT PRODUCTION FOREVER?
  • 1 day Boeing Faces Safety Questions After Second 737 Crash In Five Months
  • 6 hours Trump Tariffs On China Working
  • 22 hours Exxon Aims For $15-a-Barrel Costs In Giant Permian Operation

Breaking News:

Venezuela Says It May Send U.S.-Bound Oil To Russia

Alt Text

Gas Mergers Could Pressure Prices In Europe

The merger of the PEG-Nord…

Alt Text

Lower Buying Appetite May Jeopardize New LNG Projects

Falling LNG demand in Asia…

Alt Text

LNG To Win Big In U.S.-China Trade Deal

Recent reports suggest that a…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Natural Gas
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

LNG Sector Dangerously Dependent On Chinese Demand

By Irina Slav - Mar 18, 2019, 6:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
LNG vessel

The liquefied natural gas industry has become too reliant on demand for the fuel from China, industry executives warned at last week’s CERAWeek, advising players in the LNG field to try and broaden their markets before they begin suffering the impact of this overreliance.

Reuters quotes several energy industry executives as reminding their peers demand for LNG in China this year will be slower than previously expected and lower than the last two years. Also, they said the demand producers have seen come from China during these last two years does not necessarily have to be indicative of future demand. The core of the message is simple: Take it easy.

“We are becoming too reliant on China in the last couple of years,” the chief executive of Australia’s Woodside Petroleum said. “It worries me because we’ve seen others drop off in the same period for demand.”

“I would caution the LNG industry not to make linear extrapolations of Chinese LNG demand based on what you’ve seen in the last two years,” the chairman of Japan’s JERA, Hendrik Gordenker, said.

“We need to continue to develop a broader market base, or else we run the risk that other commodities have had of just becoming so focused on Chinese growth that it can become extremely addictive,” Woodside’s CEO, Peter Coleman, added.

Indeed, LNG players need to be cautious and use the bad example of all other commodities whose prices swing wildly on a whiff of trouble in Chinese demand and have done so since China began emerging as the new world economic powerhouse. But what can LNG producers do to avoid fallout in the shape of depressed prices and, ultimately, losses?

For one thing, they can and should watch the trends. Shell’s latest LNG Outlook forecast LNG demand will grow steadily in the long term and the market might swing into a deficit if more production capacity does not come online. However, that’s the long run. In the next 12 months, demand for the fuel will only rise by 16 million tons versus a jump in supply of 33 million tons, according to Poten & Partners, an energy consultancy specializing in LNG. Related: The Khashoggi Killing Is Driving Saudi Oil Diversification

Spot prices are low, and what’s worse, Asian buyers are less willing to commit to long-term supply deals, a recent analysis from S&P Global Platts said. These long-term supply commitments are vital for the commercial viability of planned but not yet built LNG facilities, but also for the profitability of already built ones. There has been talk that Cheniere could get ahead by striking a long-term supply deal with Sinopec but that’s contingent on a trade deal between Washington and Beijing.

In China specifically, it would pay to note the reasons for the demand slowdown. These include, “Economic slowdown, a more considered approach on coal-to-gas switching and increased domestic infrastructure availability will mean LNG demand will slow in 2019, from the 40-45% growth we have seen in 2017 and 2018,” Wood Mackenzie said in its 2019 LNG outlook in early January.

The way to beat this slowdown is to seek new markets, on the one hand, and wage war on coal to stimulate more LNG demand, according to the energy executives attending CERAWeek. The latter is a relatively straightforward deal and fits in with a drive towards cleaner fuels altogether. The former might be tricky, however. The most logical alternative to China is India, another powerhouse. Yet, infrastructure constraints there are making LNG demand growth slower than it could have been.

In this situation, producers who already have long-term supply deals are once again better placed to weather the temporary slowdown in demand than the newer kids on the block who have yet to secure long-term buyers of their LNG.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Has The U.S. Lost The Nordstream 2 Battle?
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

OPEC Threatens To Kill U.S. Shale

OPEC Threatens To Kill U.S. Shale
Oil Prices To Skyrocket If U.S. Shale Stalls

Oil Prices To Skyrocket If U.S. Shale Stalls

 Cuba Faces Oil Crisis As Venezuela Crumbles

Cuba Faces Oil Crisis As Venezuela Crumbles

 Oil Prices Spike As EIA Confirms Inventory Draw

Oil Prices Spike As EIA Confirms Inventory Draw

 Oil Prices Shrug As Rig Count Continues To Fall

Oil Prices Shrug As Rig Count Continues To Fall

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com