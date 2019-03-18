Why Russia Fails To Comply With The OPEC+ Cuts

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 58.96 +0.44 +0.75%
Brent Crude 10 mins 67.42 +0.26 +0.39%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.853 +0.051 +1.82%
Mars US 3 days 65.22 -0.94 -1.42%
Opec Basket 4 days 66.91 -0.38 -0.56%
Urals 16 hours 64.90 +0.39 +0.60%
Louisiana Light 4 days 66.31 -0.53 -0.79%
Louisiana Light 4 days 66.31 -0.53 -0.79%
Bonny Light 4 days 67.79 -0.48 -0.70%
Mexican Basket 4 days 60.08 -0.32 -0.53%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.853 +0.051 +1.82%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 4 days 67.61 -0.45 -0.66%
Murban 4 days 68.98 -0.28 -0.40%
Iran Heavy 4 days 59.30 -0.24 -0.40%
Basra Light 4 days 69.42 -0.01 -0.01%
Saharan Blend 4 days 66.39 -0.11 -0.17%
Bonny Light 4 days 67.79 -0.48 -0.70%
Bonny Light 4 days 67.79 -0.48 -0.70%
Girassol 4 days 67.19 -0.51 -0.75%
Opec Basket 4 days 66.91 -0.38 -0.56%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 47.24 +0.70 +1.50%
Western Canadian Select 3 days 48.47 -0.14 -0.29%
Canadian Condensate 24 days 55.27 -0.09 -0.16%
Premium Synthetic 3 days 59.17 -0.09 -0.15%
Sweet Crude 3 days 53.12 -0.44 -0.82%
Peace Sour 3 days 50.52 -0.49 -0.96%
Peace Sour 3 days 50.52 -0.49 -0.96%
Light Sour Blend 3 days 53.52 -0.09 -0.17%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 57.02 -0.29 -0.51%
Central Alberta 3 days 51.82 -0.09 -0.17%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 66.31 -0.53 -0.79%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 16 hours 55.50 +0.50 +0.91%
Giddings 16 hours 49.25 +0.50 +1.03%
ANS West Coast 5 days 68.43 -0.05 -0.07%
West Texas Sour 16 hours 53.04 +0.57 +1.09%
Eagle Ford 16 hours 56.99 +0.57 +1.01%
Eagle Ford 16 hours 56.99 +0.57 +1.01%
Oklahoma Sweet 16 hours 55.50 +0.50 +0.91%
Kansas Common 4 days 48.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 4 days 69.92 -0.09 -0.13%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes U.S. Shale Output may Start Dropping Next Year
  • 8 minutes Read: OPEC WILL KILL US SHALE
  • 12 minutes Tidal Power Closer to Commercialisation
  • 16 minutes Washington Eyes Crackdown On OPEC
  • 26 mins Why U.S. Growers Are Betting The Farm On Soybeans Amid China Trade War
  • 54 mins Trump to Make Allies Pay More to Host US Bases
  • 3 hours BATTLE ROYAL: Law of "Supply and Demand". vs. OPEC/Saudi Oil Cartel
  • 41 mins US-backed coup in Venezuela not so smooth
  • 12 hours Solar to Become World's Largest Power Source by 2050
  • 1 day Sounds Familiar: Netanyahu Tells Arab Citizens They’re Not Real Israelis
  • 3 hours Biomass, Ethanol No Longer Green
  • 20 hours THE DEATH OF FOSSIL FUEL MARKETS
  • 1 day Can OPEC CUT PRODUCTION FOREVER?
  • 1 day Boeing Faces Safety Questions After Second 737 Crash In Five Months
  • 1 day this is why Climate Friendly Agendas Tread Water
  • 17 hours Exxon Aims For $15-a-Barrel Costs In Giant Permian Operation

Breaking News:

Chinese Refiners Set To Boost Crude Oil Use To New Record In Q3

Alt Text

Crude Oil Stocks Rise Despite U.S. Sanctions

U.S. sanctions haven’t led to…

Alt Text

The Next Major Flashpoint For U.S. Shale

Colorado’s overhaul of oil &…

Alt Text

Oil Falls After EIA Reports Large Crude Build

Oil prices continued to fall…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Why Russia Fails To Comply With The OPEC+ Cuts

By Irina Slav - Mar 18, 2019, 1:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Russian roughnecks

Russia’s crude oil production to date is 140,000 bpd lower than the average daily rate for October 2018, Energy Minister Alexander Novak said as quoted by TASS. The October 2018 average was taken as a basis for the cuts agreed by OPEC and its partners in December.

Yet 140,000 bpd is less than what Russia said it would cut in December, which was over 200,000 bpd. However, Novak warned from the start that the production cuts would be gradual, citing winter conditions that made it harder to reduce production. Russia’s portion is more than 50 percent of the total non-OPEC cut, which stands at 400,000 bpd. The cartel itself is cutting 800,000 bpd.

MarketWatch reported on Sunday the partners in the production cut deal are still split on the question of whether the cuts need to be extended into the second half of the year, which is what Saudi Arabia has indicated it wants. Russia, though, has been reluctant to cut from the start and it is unlikely it will embrace the idea of longer cuts as they do not translate into direct benefits for it.

Earlier, Novak said Russia will achieve full compliance with the OPEC+ cuts by April, which is when the partners will meet to review their progress.

“As far as the meeting is concerned we, of course, discussed the situation with the execution of the agreement (and) we stressed once again that Russia is discharging its obligations in accordance with the agreement to smoothly achieve the target output," Novak told CNBC.

"As for the target output level that forms part of the signed agreement, we plan to reach those figures by the end of March (or) beginning of April. This is earlier than in the same period two years ago by about one month," Novak also said.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Crude Oil Stocks Rise Despite U.S. Sanctions
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

OPEC Threatens To Kill U.S. Shale

OPEC Threatens To Kill U.S. Shale
U.S. Oil Production Is Headed For A Quick Decline

U.S. Oil Production Is Headed For A Quick Decline

 Oil Prices To Skyrocket If U.S. Shale Stalls

Oil Prices To Skyrocket If U.S. Shale Stalls

 Cuba Faces Oil Crisis As Venezuela Crumbles

Cuba Faces Oil Crisis As Venezuela Crumbles

 Oil Prices Spike As EIA Confirms Inventory Draw

Oil Prices Spike As EIA Confirms Inventory Draw

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com