OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 58.97 +0.45 +0.77%
Brent Crude 11 mins 67.41 +0.25 +0.37%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.852 +0.050 +1.78%
Mars US 3 days 65.22 -0.94 -1.42%
Opec Basket 4 days 66.91 -0.38 -0.56%
Urals 4 days 64.51 -1.01 -1.54%
Louisiana Light 4 days 66.31 -0.53 -0.79%
Louisiana Light 4 days 66.31 -0.53 -0.79%
Bonny Light 4 days 67.79 -0.48 -0.70%
Mexican Basket 4 days 60.08 -0.32 -0.53%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.852 +0.050 +1.78%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 4 days 67.61 -0.45 -0.66%
Murban 4 days 68.98 -0.28 -0.40%
Iran Heavy 4 days 59.30 -0.24 -0.40%
Basra Light 4 days 69.42 -0.01 -0.01%
Saharan Blend 4 days 66.39 -0.11 -0.17%
Bonny Light 4 days 67.79 -0.48 -0.70%
Bonny Light 4 days 67.79 -0.48 -0.70%
Girassol 4 days 67.19 -0.51 -0.75%
Opec Basket 4 days 66.91 -0.38 -0.56%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 47.24 +0.70 +1.50%
Western Canadian Select 3 days 48.47 -0.14 -0.29%
Canadian Condensate 24 days 55.27 -0.09 -0.16%
Premium Synthetic 3 days 59.17 -0.09 -0.15%
Sweet Crude 3 days 53.12 -0.44 -0.82%
Peace Sour 3 days 50.52 -0.49 -0.96%
Peace Sour 3 days 50.52 -0.49 -0.96%
Light Sour Blend 3 days 53.52 -0.09 -0.17%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 57.02 -0.29 -0.51%
Central Alberta 3 days 51.82 -0.09 -0.17%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 66.31 -0.53 -0.79%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 55.00 -0.25 -0.45%
Giddings 4 days 48.75 -0.25 -0.51%
ANS West Coast 5 days 68.43 -0.05 -0.07%
West Texas Sour 4 days 52.47 -0.09 -0.17%
Eagle Ford 4 days 56.42 -0.09 -0.16%
Eagle Ford 4 days 56.42 -0.09 -0.16%
Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 55.00 -0.25 -0.45%
Kansas Common 4 days 48.75 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 4 days 69.92 -0.09 -0.13%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 4 minutes U.S. Shale Output may Start Dropping Next Year
  • 8 minutes Read: OPEC WILL KILL US SHALE
  • 12 minutes Tidal Power Closer to Commercialisation
  • 16 minutes Washington Eyes Crackdown On OPEC
  • 21 mins Why U.S. Growers Are Betting The Farm On Soybeans Amid China Trade War
  • 49 mins Trump to Make Allies Pay More to Host US Bases
  • 2 hours BATTLE ROYAL: Law of "Supply and Demand". vs. OPEC/Saudi Oil Cartel
  • 36 mins US-backed coup in Venezuela not so smooth
  • 12 hours Solar to Become World's Largest Power Source by 2050
  • 1 day Sounds Familiar: Netanyahu Tells Arab Citizens They’re Not Real Israelis
  • 3 hours Biomass, Ethanol No Longer Green
  • 20 hours THE DEATH OF FOSSIL FUEL MARKETS
  • 1 day Can OPEC CUT PRODUCTION FOREVER?
  • 1 day Boeing Faces Safety Questions After Second 737 Crash In Five Months
  • 1 day this is why Climate Friendly Agendas Tread Water
  • 17 hours Exxon Aims For $15-a-Barrel Costs In Giant Permian Operation

Breaking News:

Chinese Refiners Set To Boost Crude Oil Use To New Record In Q3

Alt Text

U.S. Aims To Bring Iran Oil Exports Below 1 Million Bpd

The United States is set…

Alt Text

IEA Warns Of Looming Oil Market Deficit

The IEA has said that…

Alt Text

Are Oil Markets Too Tight For Trump?

Oil prices may well be…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Oil Rises As OPEC Holds Off On Production Cuts Decision

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Mar 18, 2019, 10:30 AM CDT
Join Our Community
Offshore rigs

Oil prices were slightly up early on Monday as the market was assessing the news that a panel of the OPEC+ allies is recommending that partners cancel a scheduled extraordinary meeting in mid-April, leaving the decision for the cuts extension for a meeting at the end of June instead.

At 08:46 a.m. EDT on Monday, WTI Crude was up 0.07 percent at $58.56, while Brent Crude was trading up 0.24 at $67.32, with both benchmarks recovering from losses earlier in the day.

“In consideration that market fundamentals are unlikely to materially change in the next two months, the JMMC adopted a recommendation to forego the full Ministerial Meeting in April and instead schedule a JMMC meeting in May ahead of the OPEC Conference meeting on 25 June, during which a decision will be taken on the production target for the second half of 2019,” the Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) said at the end of a meeting in Baku, Azerbaijan.

For several weeks, OPEC officials have been signaling that mid-April would have been too early to assess the actual impact of the sanctions on Venezuela and the U.S. policy on the waivers for Iranian oil customers, after the current waivers expire in early May.

“The consensus we heard ... is that April will be premature to make any production decision for the second half,” Saudi Arabia’s Energy Minister Khalid al-Falih said, as carried by Reuters

“Looking at the current situation, market fundamentals have been slowly improving since the latter part of last year, but I would hasten to add that much more work still needs to be done,” al-Falih said at the meeting in Baku. 

Oil prices at their current levels are the “sweet spot” and the “pain threshold” of both OPEC and U.S. producers, Christyan Malek, head of EMEA Oil & Gas Research at JPMorgan, told CNBC on Monday.

Oil at above $65 a barrel triggers U.S. President Trump’s unapologetic criticism of OPEC, while $65-70 oil is at the same time fairly okay for the fiscal situation of Saudi Arabia and other OPEC producers, according to Malek.

“They’d ideally like higher but it does feel like the sweet spot,” he told CNBC.

According to JPMorgan’s base-case scenario, OPEC and allies will extend the cuts into the second half of 2019.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Why This Oil Price Rally Has A Limit
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

OPEC Threatens To Kill U.S. Shale

OPEC Threatens To Kill U.S. Shale
U.S. Oil Production Is Headed For A Quick Decline

U.S. Oil Production Is Headed For A Quick Decline

 Oil Prices To Skyrocket If U.S. Shale Stalls

Oil Prices To Skyrocket If U.S. Shale Stalls

 Cuba Faces Oil Crisis As Venezuela Crumbles

Cuba Faces Oil Crisis As Venezuela Crumbles

 Oil Prices Spike As EIA Confirms Inventory Draw

Oil Prices Spike As EIA Confirms Inventory Draw

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com