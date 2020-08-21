Overthrowing One Of The World's Longest Serving Dictators

Politics, Geopolitics & Conflict

- This may be the end of one of the world’s longest-surviving dictators - the ever-colorful president of Belarus, Aleksandr Lukashenko. Hundreds of thousands of protesters are finally ready to take him down following a presidential election in which Lukashenko was declared the winner with 80% of the vote, making this - if he survives - his sixth term in office. No one was buying the result, and in the protests that ensued (and continue) riot police have been unleashed in full force, beating and arresting thousands, while the opposition candidate, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, has fled the country in fear. The EU has refused to recognize the results of the election, which means that Lukashenko will now become desperate, and likely more violent, and Russia will do everything it can to ensure that Belarus remains somewhat under its control, even if that means it won’t happen through Lukashenko. Russia will be the kingmaker.

- There is one indication that the U.S. is gaining some sort of upper hand in Iraq now that Mustafa al-Khadimi is in the PM seat. Iraq has now said it will sign an agreement with Chevron for exploration work in southern Iraq’s Nassiriya field (believed to hold around 4.4 billion barrels of crude oil. Four other U.S. energy companies (Honeywell, Baker Hughes, GE, and Stellar) will also be in the U.S.-Iraq energy agreements, totaling around $8 billion (including with Chevron). The end goal, from Washington’s…