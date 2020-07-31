Oil Unlikely To Rally Much Higher This Summer

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 40.42 +0.50 +1.25%
Graph up Brent Crude 2 hours 43.30 +0.36 +0.84%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.804 -0.025 -1.37%
Graph down Mars US 21 hours 40.52 -1.35 -3.22%
Graph up Opec Basket 4 days 43.40 +0.26 +0.60%
Graph up Urals 2 days 43.40 +0.75 +1.76%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 41.45 -1.08 -2.54%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 41.45 -1.08 -2.54%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 43.23 +0.61 +1.43%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 36.94 -0.88 -2.33%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.804 -0.025 -1.37%
Graph down Marine 4 days 42.99 -0.13 -0.30%
Graph up Murban 4 days 43.38 +0.10 +0.23%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 42.91 +0.48 +1.13%
Graph down Basra Light 4 days 45.47 -0.52 -1.13%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 42.80 +0.70 +1.66%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 43.23 +0.61 +1.43%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 43.23 +0.61 +1.43%
Chart Girassol 4 days 44.00 +0.82 +1.90%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 43.40 +0.26 +0.60%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Graph down Canadian Crude Index 22 hours 28.40 -1.21 -4.09%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 14 hours 31.92 -1.35 -4.06%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 14 hours 38.92 -1.35 -3.35%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 14 hours 40.32 -1.35 -3.24%
Graph down Sweet Crude 14 hours 36.67 -1.35 -3.55%
Graph down Peace Sour 14 hours 35.67 -1.35 -3.65%
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 35.67 -1.35 -3.65%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 36.92 -1.35 -3.53%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 38.57 -1.35 -3.38%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 35.67 -1.35 -3.65%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 41.45 -1.08 -2.54%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 36.50 -1.25 -3.31%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 30.25 -1.25 -3.97%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 42.46 +0.33 +0.78%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 33.87 -1.35 -3.83%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 37.82 -1.35 -3.45%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 37.82 -1.35 -3.45%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 36.50 -1.25 -3.31%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 30.25 -1.25 -3.97%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 44.66 -1.35 -2.93%
Premium Content

Oil Unlikely To Rally Much Higher This Summer

By Editorial Dept - Jul 31, 2020, 12:00 PM CDT
U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude oil is trading higher on Friday, but down for the week. Thursday’s steep drop also wiped out most of market’s monthly gain. Although the foundation is there for higher prices before the end of the year, the short-term outlook is a little bleak, suggesting we could be headed for weeks of sideways price action.

After hitting a four-month high on July 21, the price action toward the end of this week clearly shows that investors are becoming more concerned about demand. One might suggest that prices would be a lot lower had it not been for a plunge to two-year lows by the U.S. Dollar. A falling dollar tends to increase foreign demand for dollar-denominated crude oil.

Meanwhile, a Reuters poll released on Friday showed that oil prices are set for a slow crawl upward this year as the gradual easing of coronavirus-led restrictions buoy demand, while a potential second COVID-19 wave could slow the pace of recovery.

The survey of 43 analysts and economists forecast benchmark Brent crude to average $41.50 a barrel in 2020, up slightly from the $40.41 consensus in last month’s survey and compared with around $42 average for the benchmark thus far this year. It is expected to average $49.85 in 2021.

The 2020 outlook for West Texas Intermediate rose to $37.51 per barrel from June’s $36.10.

The poll projected global demand to contract by between 7.2 and 8.5 million barrels per day (bpd) this year, versus…

