Mysterious Oil Spill Could Cost Brazil Billions

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 54.14 -0.92 -1.67%
Brent Crude 10 mins 59.50 -0.74 -1.23%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.643 -0.048 -1.78%
Mars US 21 hours 55.51 -0.43 -0.77%
Opec Basket 2 days 61.24 -0.20 -0.33%
Urals 2 days 59.85 +0.90 +1.53%
Louisiana Light 2 days 58.25 -0.34 -0.58%
Louisiana Light 2 days 58.25 -0.34 -0.58%
Bonny Light 2 days 60.39 -1.13 -1.84%
Mexican Basket 2 days 47.52 +0.05 +0.11%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.643 -0.048 -1.78%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 2 days 61.17 +0.17 +0.28%
Murban 2 days 62.90 +0.45 +0.72%
Iran Heavy 2 days 51.65 -1.11 -2.10%
Basra Light 2 days 64.83 -0.78 -1.19%
Saharan Blend 2 days 61.11 -0.68 -1.10%
Bonny Light 2 days 60.39 -1.13 -1.84%
Bonny Light 2 days 60.39 -1.13 -1.84%
Girassol 2 days 61.51 -0.98 -1.57%
Opec Basket 2 days 61.24 -0.20 -0.33%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 35.03 -2.59 -6.88%
Western Canadian Select 23 hours 37.81 -0.68 -1.77%
Canadian Condensate 72 days 49.06 -0.48 -0.97%
Premium Synthetic 62 days 55.46 -0.48 -0.86%
Sweet Crude 23 hours 49.31 -0.73 -1.46%
Peace Sour 23 hours 48.31 -0.48 -0.98%
Peace Sour 23 hours 48.31 -0.48 -0.98%
Light Sour Blend 23 hours 51.31 -0.48 -0.93%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 23 hours 53.96 -0.48 -0.88%
Central Alberta 23 hours 49.06 -0.48 -0.97%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 58.25 -0.34 -0.58%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 51.50 -0.50 -0.96%
Giddings 2 days 45.25 -0.50 -1.09%
ANS West Coast 49 days 64.44 -0.23 -0.36%
West Texas Sour 2 days 49.01 -0.48 -0.97%
Eagle Ford 2 days 52.96 -0.48 -0.90%
Eagle Ford 2 days 52.96 -0.48 -0.90%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 51.50 -0.50 -0.96%
Kansas Common 2 days 45.25 -0.50 -1.09%
Buena Vista 2 days 64.64 -1.08 -1.64%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Trump will capitulate on the trade war
  • 7 minutes China's Blueprint For Global Power
  • 9 minutes World "Awash" in oil. Sec Perry says Goldman wrong.
  • 12 minutes A Week Of Absurd Stories From Round The World
  • 3 hours Democrats Just Accidentally Sparked A Federal Fracking Boom
  • 4 hours Big oil getting bigger: US majors focus on shale:
  • 11 hours Science: Only correct if it fits the popular narrative
  • 18 hours Wonders of US Shale: US Shale Benefits: The U.S. leads global petroleum and natural gas production with record growth in 2018
  • 7 hours Solar Cells at 7.5 Cents Per Watt
  • 4 hours Tesla Launches Faster Third Generation Supercharger
  • 15 hours “We Want To Keep The Oil”
  • 18 hours NATGAS, LNG, Technology, benefits etc , cleaner global energy fuel
  • 11 mins Hong Kong to be a USA election issue?
  • 1 hour China & Coal: China's 2019 coal imports set to rise more than 10%: analysts

Breaking News:

North Korean Hackers Hit Critical Indian Nuclear Plant

Alt Text

How Moon Water Could Fuel The Space Race

Space travel is the pinnacle…

Alt Text

The Key To Iran’s Success In The Face Of Sanctions

Iran was humiliated in the…

Alt Text

Is OPEC Doing Enough To Counter The Looming Oil Glut?

Oil prices were flat on…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Mysterious Oil Spill Could Cost Brazil Billions

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Oct 31, 2019, 2:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Brazil

Just as Brazil is preparing to hold what could be a blockbuster US$50-billion oil auction in early November, an oil spill of still unknown origin on more than 200 beaches along Brazil’s northeastern coast is raising alarms due to the government having been so slow to react with the clean-up. Fears of the government being inadequate in its monitoring of environmental disasters as domestic oil production continues to grow could threaten the nation’s offshore boom.

Brazil’s Vice President has called the oil spill “unprecedented in the world”, and committed to sending 5,000 troops to help the worst affected areas.

Environmental organizations, politicians, and prosecutors have criticized the government for its poor handling of the oil spill along the beaches in the state of Bahia.  

In some communities, residents have taken it upon themselves to clean up their beaches, tired of waiting on the official cleanup. Some of them, however, have gotten sick from exposure to the crude oil, whose origin remains unclear, Reuters reports.

According to Brazilian Mines and Energy Minister Bento Albuquerque, the oil spilled on the beaches is not of Brazilian origin, “so it has nothing to do with oil and gas activity in Brazil, nothing to do with oil and gas auctions.”

The chief executive of Brazilian state energy firm Petrobras, Roberto Castello Branco, said this week that the oil spill could be the worst “environmental attack” in the country’s history. Related: The Worst Oil Trades Ever Made

Samples from the crude at the beaches are being analyzed in the U.S., France, and Norway to determine the origin, while theories abound as to where the oil came from. Some experts say it’s from Venezuela, and some theories suggest that there has been an accident at sea with a ship with a tracker switched off, or from a ship-to-ship transfer, or from a leak from a shipwreck.  

Meanwhile, Brazil’s government is confident that the oil spill will not affect the oil auctions.

In October and November, Brazil is holding three oil auctions for different areas under different regimes in its offshore basins.

The first auction, held on October 10, attracted major international oil companies, with Big Oil scooping up exploration blocks in the bid round that fetched a record total amount of signing bonuses. The transfer-of-rights (TOR) auction is slated for November 6 and the 6th production sharing round will take place on November 7.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com 

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage



Previous Post

Oil Tumbles As Trade War Hopes Fade

Next Post

Flying Taxis Are About To Overcome Their Biggest Obstacle
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Renewable Energy's Inconvenient Truth

Renewable Energy's Inconvenient Truth
The Biggest Oil & Gas Discoveries Of 2019

The Biggest Oil & Gas Discoveries Of 2019

 Is U.S. Shale Circling The Drain?

Is U.S. Shale Circling The Drain?

 Democrats Just Accidentally Sparked A Federal Fracking Boom

Democrats Just Accidentally Sparked A Federal Fracking Boom

 Texas Hit Hard By Shale Slowdown

Texas Hit Hard By Shale Slowdown

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com