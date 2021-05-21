Oil Stabilizes After Volatile Week

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 2 hours SellBuy 63.58 +1.64 +2.65%
Graph up Brent Crude 1 hour SellBuy 66.44 +1.33 +2.04%
Graph down Natural Gas 2 hours SellBuy 2.906 -0.019 -0.65%
Graph up Heating Oil 2 hours SellBuy 1.988 +0.024 +1.21%
Graph up Gasoline 2 hours 2.069 +0.021 +1.04%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 64.05 -1.43 -2.18%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 64.05 -1.43 -2.18%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 65.03 +0.24 +0.37%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 65.29 -0.66 -1.00%
Chart Mars US 59 mins 63.73 +1.64 +2.64%
Chart Gasoline 2 hours 2.069 +0.021 +1.04%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 65.00 -0.94 -1.43%
Graph down Murban 2 days 65.68 -0.79 -1.19%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 61.04 +0.36 +0.59%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 65.22 -1.49 -2.23%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 64.77 -0.06 -0.09%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 65.03 +0.24 +0.37%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 65.03 +0.24 +0.37%
Chart Girassol 2 days 65.78 +0.14 +0.21%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 65.29 -0.66 -1.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 3 days 48.77 -2.60 -5.06%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 17 hours 47.54 -1.41 -2.88%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 17 hours 60.94 -1.41 -2.26%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 17 hours 62.34 -1.41 -2.21%
Graph down Sweet Crude 17 hours 57.44 -1.41 -2.40%
Graph down Peace Sour 17 hours 55.79 -1.41 -2.47%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 55.79 -1.41 -2.47%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 57.79 -1.41 -2.38%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 60.94 -1.41 -2.26%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 55.94 -1.41 -2.46%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 64.05 -1.43 -2.18%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 60.00 +1.50 +2.56%
Graph up Giddings 18 hours 53.75 +1.50 +2.87%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 65.45 -1.97 -2.92%
Graph up West Texas Sour 18 hours 57.53 +1.53 +2.73%
Graph up Eagle Ford 18 hours 61.48 +1.53 +2.55%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 18 hours 61.48 +1.53 +2.55%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 60.00 +1.50 +2.56%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 52.25 -1.25 -2.34%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 68.39 -1.31 -1.88%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Cyberattack Forces Shutdown Of Largest Gasoline Pipeline In United States - Zero Hedge
  • 6 minutes Renewable Energy Capacity Jumped 45% Worldwide In 2020; IEA Sees 'New Normal'
  • 11 minutes Forecasts for Natural Gas
  • 1 hour U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 2 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 18 hours Joe Biden's Presidency
  • 2 hours .
  • 8 hours The U.S. Is Not Ready For An All-Electric Future
  • 3 days Is the Republican Party going to perpetuate lies about the 2020 election and attempt to whitewash what happened on January 6th?
  • 39 mins Can Technology Keep Coal Plants Alive and Well?
  • 13 hours Nord Stream - US/German consultations
  • 4 days Electric vehicle market growth is a blessing for some metals — and not a big worry for oil
  • 3 hours US Oil Refinery Fexibility

Breaking News:

North Dakota Supreme Court Decides In Favor Of Oil Firms In Royalties Case

Prices At The Pump Stuck At 7-Year Highs

Prices At The Pump Stuck At 7-Year Highs

Gasoline prices remained elevated, with…

EV Metal Index Jumps 85% In One Month

EV Metal Index Jumps 85% In One Month

The EV Metal Index, which…

Is The IEA Report A Tipping Point For Oil Investing?

Is The IEA Report A Tipping Point For Oil Investing?

The giant financial institutions that…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tom Kool

Tom Kool

Tom majored in International Business at Amsterdam’s Higher School of Economics, he is Oilprice.com's Head of Operations

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Stabilizes After Volatile Week

By Tom Kool - May 21, 2021, 2:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community

Oil prices are on course for the largest weekly drop since March, although prices began to bounce back on Friday morning as optimism slowly returned to markets.

For more great energy content, make sure you subscribe to the Oilprice youtube channel for breaking news and analysis.

Friday, May 21st, 2021

Oil is heading for the biggest weekly drop since March, following three consecutive days of huge losses. Still, oil recouped some losses on Friday, edging up after getting sucked down with a broader selloff in commodities. 

IEA says no new fossil fuels. The IEA’s Net-Zero report dropped like a bombshell midweek. The IEA said that to reach net zero, there should be no new oil, gas, and coal projects. There was no shortage of proponents and critics, but either way, the report could influence how investors think about oil.

Asia snubs IEA report. “The report provides one suggestion as to how the world can reduce greenhouse gas emissions to net-zero by 2050, but it is not necessarily in line with the Japanese government's policy,” a Japanese official told Reuters. Officials in the Philippines also said no new fossil fuel investment would be a setback.

OPEC warns against IEA report. “The claim that no new oil and gas investments are needed post-2021 stands in stark contrast with conclusions often expressed in other IEA reports and could be the source of potential instability in oil markets if followed by some investors,” OPEC said.

U.S. and Iran near deal. The U.S. and Iran have sketched out the broad outlines of a deal to restore adherence to the 2015 nuclear agreement, which would include lifting sanctions. “We can now say that we have reached a framework or structure of an agreement,” said Iran's deputy foreign minister Abbas Araqchi, according to Argus. Oil prices dropped by more than 2% on the news. 

Qatar cornering LNG market. Qatar is ramping up LNG supply and dropping prices, boxing out LNG projects elsewhere. “Qatar’s expansion plan is so huge that there are questions on the need for other supply options,” Julien Hoarau, head of EnergyScan, told Bloomberg. “It’s still the number one, but the U.S. has never been so close, so Qatar needed to move if it wanted to keep its leading position.” Qatar has the lowest cost LNG in the world. Bloomberg estimates that 10 U.S. LNG projects may struggle to secure financing.

Another year of canceled LNG projects. Reuters reports that 2021 is shaping up to be another year in which many LNG projects are postponed or canceled. 

Europe oil demand rising. European traffic is nearing pre-pandemic levels as vaccinations improve and the latest Covid-19 wave recedes.  Related: Russia Is Making A Mad Dash To Outrun Peak Oil Demand

India asking LNG suppliers to delay deliveries. Slammed by Covid-19, India’s LNG importers are asking suppliers to defer deliveries scheduled for May and June. In addition, India’s disappearance from the spot market – due to the glut of supply in the country – could drag down spot prices for LNG.

Ford’s electric F-150. Ford (NYSE: F) announced details about the new electric F-150. The pickup truck has been the nation’s bestselling vehicle for decades, so an all-electric version will be highly anticipated. The new F-150 “Lightning” has a price starting at $40,000, a 230-mile range or 300-mile option. More notable is the fact that the battery can provide backup power to homes in the event of a power outage for as long as three days. Ford secured 20,000 deposits from interested buyers in less than 12 hours.

Shell sells stake in Philippines gas field. Royal Dutch Shell (NYSE: RDS.A) is selling its 45% stake in the Malampaya gas field in the Philippines for $460 million. 

Large methane plume found in Canadian shale. Satellites have detected a large methane plume over Canada’s Duverney shale basin, adding to growing concerns about methane pollution from oil and gas operations. 

Colonial CEO explains ransom decision. Colonial Pipeline paid a $4.4 million ransom to hackers. The company’s CEO explained his decision. 

BP hiring spree for offshore wind. In a sign that BP (NYSE: BP) is taking offshore wind seriously, it is aiming to hire 100 people in the UK, and that figure will double by the end of the year. “This is the first step in terms of building our capability in this space,” a BP official said.

Biden waives penalties on Nord Stream 2 sanctions. The Biden administration said that blocking the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, which is over 95% complete, is a long shot. The U.S. waived penalties on sanctions on the project in order to avoid burning goodwill with Germany. The pipeline is expected to be completed later this year. “It is a good moment not only for Nord Stream 2 but also for the U.S.-Germany and the U.S.-Russia relationship,” said Katja Yafimava, a senior research fellow at the Oxford Institute for Energy Studies.

BP and Eni look at merging in Angola. BP (NYSE: BP) and Eni (NYSE: E) are in talks to merge their oil and gas operations in Angola. 

Executive order on climate financial risk. A highly-anticipated executive order by President Biden was signed on Thursday, directing financial regulators across multiple agencies to begin plans for assessing financial risk from climate change. 

U.S. shale sticking with restraint. An Energy Intelligence analysis finds that U.S. shale drillers are staying true to their word to maintain spending restraint, even in the face of higher oil prices. The 20 leading shale firms totaled $4.4 billion in free cash flow as a result. 

California to require Uber and Lyft go electric. California regulators adopted rules on Thursday to mandate that 90% of ride-hailing miles come from EVs by 2030.

By Tom Kool for Oilprice.com 

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Oil Prices: Few Tailwinds Until Driving Season Begins
Tom Kool

Tom Kool

Tom majored in International Business at Amsterdam’s Higher School of Economics, he is Oilprice.com's Head of Operations

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

One Junior Miner May Have Sparked A New Gold Rush In Canada 

One Junior Miner May Have Sparked A New Gold Rush In Canada 
IEA Drops Bombshell Report On Oil And Gas

IEA Drops Bombshell Report On Oil And Gas
The UK’s Brilliant Plan To Repurpose Abandoned Coal Mines

The UK’s Brilliant Plan To Repurpose Abandoned Coal Mines
Russia Is Making A Mad Dash To Outrun Peak Oil Demand

Russia Is Making A Mad Dash To Outrun Peak Oil Demand
Oil Prices Tumble As Crude Inventories Rise

Oil Prices Tumble As Crude Inventories Rise



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com