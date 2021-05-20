Oil Prices Fall As Iran Claims Sanctions Will Be Lifted

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins SellBuy 64.44 +0.62 +0.97%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins SellBuy 67.70 +0.65 +0.97%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins SellBuy 2.984 +0.011 +0.37%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins SellBuy 2.011 +0.010 +0.48%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.112 +0.016 +0.78%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 67.96 +0.75 +1.12%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 67.96 +0.75 +1.12%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 66.21 -2.23 -3.26%
Chart Opec Basket 7 days 66.57 -1.63 -2.39%
Chart Mars US 8 hours 63.82 -2.16 -3.27%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.112 +0.016 +0.78%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 66.63 +0.97 +1.48%
Graph up Murban 2 days 67.06 +0.77 +1.16%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 62.36 -2.18 -3.38%
Graph down Basra Light 1 day 68.59 -0.22 -0.32%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 66.00 -2.10 -3.08%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 66.21 -2.23 -3.26%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 66.21 -2.23 -3.26%
Chart Girassol 1 day 67.14 -2.00 -2.89%
Chart Opec Basket 7 days 66.57 -1.63 -2.39%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 50.62 -2.28 -4.31%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 4 hours 51.17 -2.26 -4.23%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 4 hours 62.82 -2.26 -3.47%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 4 hours 64.22 -2.26 -3.40%
Graph down Sweet Crude 4 hours 59.62 -2.26 -3.65%
Graph down Peace Sour 4 hours 57.97 -2.26 -3.75%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 4 hours 57.97 -2.26 -3.75%
Chart Light Sour Blend 4 hours 60.02 -2.26 -3.63%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 hours 62.62 -2.26 -3.48%
Chart Central Alberta 4 hours 57.92 -2.26 -3.76%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 67.96 +0.75 +1.12%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 60.50 -2.25 -3.59%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 54.25 -2.25 -3.98%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 67.48 +0.48 +0.72%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 57.77 -2.26 -3.76%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 61.72 -2.26 -3.53%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 61.72 -2.26 -3.53%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 60.50 -2.25 -3.59%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 56.25 +1.00 +1.81%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 72.42 +0.80 +1.12%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Cyberattack Forces Shutdown Of Largest Gasoline Pipeline In United States - Zero Hedge
  • 6 minutes Renewable Energy Capacity Jumped 45% Worldwide In 2020; IEA Sees 'New Normal'
  • 11 minutes Forecasts for Natural Gas
  • 3 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 11 hours Is the Republican Party going to perpetuate lies about the 2020 election and attempt to whitewash what happened on January 6th?
  • 5 hours Electric vehicle market growth is a blessing for some metals — and not a big worry for oil
  • 12 hours .
  • 4 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 8 hours Сryptocurrency predictions
  • 1 day CRAPPIFORNIA DOES IT AGAIN! California proposes to steer new homes from gas appliances
  • 2 days 1 in 5 electric vehicle owners in California switched back to gas because charging their cars is a hassle, new research shows

Breaking News:

Saudi Arabia Beats Russia Again To Top Chinese Oil Supplier Spot

Oil Slips On Profit Taking, Stronger U.S. Dollar

Oil Slips On Profit Taking, Stronger U.S. Dollar

Oil prices dropped early on…

Inflation Fears Send Oil Plunging

Inflation Fears Send Oil Plunging

Oil prices dropped for a…

Oil Prices Rally Towards $70 As Demand Outlook Improves

Oil Prices Rally Towards $70 As Demand Outlook Improves

Crude oil prices got a…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Oil Prices
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Prices Fall As Iran Claims Sanctions Will Be Lifted

By Tsvetana Paraskova - May 20, 2021, 10:15 AM CDT
Join Our Community

Oil prices dropped again early on Thursday after Iran’s president said that the world powers had accepted during the latest round of talks that sanctions against Iran would be lifted.

As of 10:39 a.m. EDT on Thursday, WTI Crude was trading down 0.95 percent at $62.76. Brent Crude prices had declined by 1.07 percent to trade below $66 a barrel—at $65.96.

Just two days ago, Brent Crude briefly touched $70 early on Tuesday but failed to hold on to that handle later during the day as reports of a breakthrough in the indirect talks about the nuclear deal between the U.S. and Iran (later clarified that there has been no breakthrough) sent prices down.

On Thursday, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani was quoted as saying that global powers taking part in the indirect U.S.-Iranian talks on a return to the nuclear agreement had accepted that the U.S. sanctions on Iran, including on its oil exports, would be removed.

“The main agreement has been made,” Rouhani said according to Iranian state television, Bloomberg reported.

The report sent crude oil prices down for the third day in a row as the market anticipates a legitimate return of Iranian oil supply. Analysts say that the market would likely be able to absorb additional barrels from Iran, but traders and speculators react to any reported breakthrough in the talks.

Oil prices tumbled to a three-week low on Wednesday, “after the broader market slump was exacerbated by the prospect of a boost in Iranian supply as nuclear talks continue and the EIA reported a 1.3 million barrels rise in crude stocks,” Saxo Bank analysts said early on Thursday.

“Brent is likely to remain stuck in a $65 to $70 range while the ongoing virus threat prevents a synchronized recovery in global fuel demand at a time of rising OPEC+ production,” Saxo Bank noted.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Oil Under Pressure Despite Positive Demand Outlook
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

One Junior Miner May Have Sparked A New Gold Rush In Canada 

One Junior Miner May Have Sparked A New Gold Rush In Canada 
Hackers Behind U.S. Pipeline Attack Say They Lost Access To Ransom Money

Hackers Behind U.S. Pipeline Attack Say They Lost Access To Ransom Money
IEA Drops Bombshell Report On Oil And Gas

IEA Drops Bombshell Report On Oil And Gas
The UK’s Brilliant Plan To Repurpose Abandoned Coal Mines

The UK’s Brilliant Plan To Repurpose Abandoned Coal Mines
Russia Is Making A Mad Dash To Outrun Peak Oil Demand

Russia Is Making A Mad Dash To Outrun Peak Oil Demand



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com