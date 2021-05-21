OPEC Slams IEA’s Net-Zero Report As ‘Destabilizing’

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 1 hour SellBuy 63.58 +1.64 +2.65%
Graph up Brent Crude 1 hour SellBuy 66.44 +1.33 +2.04%
Graph down Natural Gas 1 hour SellBuy 2.906 -0.019 -0.65%
Graph up Heating Oil 2 hours SellBuy 1.988 +0.024 +1.21%
Graph up Gasoline 2 hours 2.069 +0.021 +1.04%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 64.05 -1.43 -2.18%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 64.05 -1.43 -2.18%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 65.03 +0.24 +0.37%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 65.29 -0.66 -1.00%
Chart Mars US 54 mins 63.73 +1.64 +2.64%
Chart Gasoline 2 hours 2.069 +0.021 +1.04%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 65.00 -0.94 -1.43%
Graph down Murban 2 days 65.68 -0.79 -1.19%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 61.04 +0.36 +0.59%
Graph down Basra Light 2 days 65.22 -1.49 -2.23%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 64.77 -0.06 -0.09%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 65.03 +0.24 +0.37%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 65.03 +0.24 +0.37%
Chart Girassol 2 days 65.78 +0.14 +0.21%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 65.29 -0.66 -1.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 3 days 48.77 -2.60 -5.06%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 16 hours 47.54 -1.41 -2.88%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 16 hours 60.94 -1.41 -2.26%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 16 hours 62.34 -1.41 -2.21%
Graph down Sweet Crude 16 hours 57.44 -1.41 -2.40%
Graph down Peace Sour 16 hours 55.79 -1.41 -2.47%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 55.79 -1.41 -2.47%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 57.79 -1.41 -2.38%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 60.94 -1.41 -2.26%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 55.94 -1.41 -2.46%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 64.05 -1.43 -2.18%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 60.00 +1.50 +2.56%
Graph up Giddings 17 hours 53.75 +1.50 +2.87%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 65.45 -1.97 -2.92%
Graph up West Texas Sour 17 hours 57.53 +1.53 +2.73%
Graph up Eagle Ford 17 hours 61.48 +1.53 +2.55%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 17 hours 61.48 +1.53 +2.55%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 60.00 +1.50 +2.56%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 52.25 -1.25 -2.34%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 68.39 -1.31 -1.88%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Cyberattack Forces Shutdown Of Largest Gasoline Pipeline In United States - Zero Hedge
  • 6 minutes Renewable Energy Capacity Jumped 45% Worldwide In 2020; IEA Sees 'New Normal'
  • 11 minutes Forecasts for Natural Gas
  • 1 hour U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 16 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 18 hours Joe Biden's Presidency
  • 2 hours .
  • 8 hours The U.S. Is Not Ready For An All-Electric Future
  • 3 days Is the Republican Party going to perpetuate lies about the 2020 election and attempt to whitewash what happened on January 6th?
  • 34 mins Can Technology Keep Coal Plants Alive and Well?
  • 13 hours Nord Stream - US/German consultations
  • 4 days Electric vehicle market growth is a blessing for some metals — and not a big worry for oil
  • 3 hours US Oil Refinery Fexibility

Breaking News:

North Dakota Supreme Court Decides In Favor Of Oil Firms In Royalties Case

The IEA May Have Given OPEC A Huge Gift

The IEA May Have Given OPEC A Huge Gift

With its call for the…

Russia Has Oil Reserves At Least Until 2080

Russia Has Oil Reserves At Least Until 2080

Russia’s oil reserves will last…

IEA: Net-Zero Goal Means No More New Oil And Gas Investment Ever

IEA: Net-Zero Goal Means No More New Oil And Gas Investment Ever

The world doesn’t need any…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

OPEC Slams IEA’s Net-Zero Report As ‘Destabilizing’

By Tsvetana Paraskova - May 21, 2021, 9:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community

The bombshell suggestion of the International Energy Agency (IEA) that the world doesn’t need any new oil and gas investments ever if it is to reach net-zero emissions could further raise the volatility in oil markets if investors heed the call, according to an internal OPEC report seen by Reuters.

Earlier this week, the IEA published a Net Zero by 2050 report, in which it said that the road to limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius involves a rapid and radical shift away from fossil fuels. According to the Paris-based agency, created to safeguard the stability and security of energy supply in the wake of the Arab oil embargo of 1973, the world will not need new oil and gas projects beyond those sanctioned as of this year.

But in the pathway to net-zero emissions, in a scenario in which oil demand is plunging, supplies will become increasingly concentrated in a small number of low-cost producers, the IEA said in its report. OPEC’s share of a much-reduced global oil supply would surge from around 37 percent in recent years to 52 percent in 2050, “a level higher than at any point in the history of oil markets,” according to the IEA.

In its internal briefing report discussing the IEA report, OPEC said, as carried by Reuters:

“The claim that no new oil and gas investments are needed post-2021 stands in stark contrast with conclusions often expressed in other IEA reports and could be the source of potential instability in oil markets if followed by some investors.”

Moreover, developing countries will need financial and technical help to have a chance to go on the net-zero pathway, OPEC noted.

Just two months ago, Fatih Birol, the Executive Director of the IEA, said that India and other developing nations should get international financial support, as well as strong government commitment and aid, in order to phase out coal and contribute to emissions reduction.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

U.S. Shale Is Finally Giving Shareholders A Payday

Next Post

Rig Additions In U.S. Top 100 For 2021
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment
  • Mamdouh Salameh on May 21 2021 said:
    IEA’s net-zero report is based on pipe dreams, delusion, attention-seeking and staggering ignorance of the inseparable relationship between the global economy and oil and gas.

    Therefore, OPEC should dismiss it as vacuous.

    Dr Mamdouh G Salameh
    International Oil Economist
    Visiting Professor of Energy Economics at ESCP Europe Business School, London

Leave a comment




Most Popular

One Junior Miner May Have Sparked A New Gold Rush In Canada 

One Junior Miner May Have Sparked A New Gold Rush In Canada 
IEA Drops Bombshell Report On Oil And Gas

IEA Drops Bombshell Report On Oil And Gas
The UK’s Brilliant Plan To Repurpose Abandoned Coal Mines

The UK’s Brilliant Plan To Repurpose Abandoned Coal Mines
Russia Is Making A Mad Dash To Outrun Peak Oil Demand

Russia Is Making A Mad Dash To Outrun Peak Oil Demand
Oil Prices Tumble As Crude Inventories Rise

Oil Prices Tumble As Crude Inventories Rise



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com