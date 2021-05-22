The U.S. Oil And Gas Infrastructure Crisis May Be Worse Than Thought

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 17 hours SellBuy 63.58 +1.64 +2.65%
Graph up Brent Crude 17 hours SellBuy 66.44 +1.33 +2.04%
Graph down Natural Gas 17 hours SellBuy 2.906 -0.019 -0.65%
Graph up Heating Oil 17 hours SellBuy 1.988 +0.024 +1.21%
Graph up Gasoline 17 hours 2.069 +0.021 +1.04%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 64.05 -1.43 -2.18%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 64.05 -1.43 -2.18%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 65.51 +0.48 +0.74%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 65.29 -0.66 -1.00%
Chart Mars US 17 hours 63.73 +1.64 +2.64%
Chart Gasoline 17 hours 2.069 +0.021 +1.04%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 63.40 -1.60 -2.46%
Graph down Murban 1 day 63.70 -1.98 -3.01%
Graph up Iran Heavy 1 day 61.57 +0.53 +0.87%
Graph up Basra Light 1 day 66.44 +1.22 +1.87%
Graph up Saharan Blend 1 day 65.17 +0.40 +0.62%
Graph up Bonny Light 1 day 65.51 +0.48 +0.74%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 65.51 +0.48 +0.74%
Chart Girassol 1 day 66.21 +0.43 +0.65%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 65.29 -0.66 -1.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 47.34 -1.43 -2.93%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 16 hours 47.54 -1.41 -2.88%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 1 day 60.94 -1.41 -2.26%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 1 day 62.34 -1.41 -2.21%
Graph down Sweet Crude 16 hours 57.44 -1.41 -2.40%
Graph down Peace Sour 16 hours 55.79 -1.41 -2.47%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 55.79 -1.41 -2.47%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 57.79 -1.41 -2.38%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 60.94 -1.41 -2.26%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 55.94 -1.41 -2.46%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 64.05 -1.43 -2.18%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 60.00 +1.50 +2.56%
Graph up Giddings 1 day 53.75 +1.50 +2.87%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 65.45 -1.97 -2.92%
Graph up West Texas Sour 1 day 57.53 +1.53 +2.73%
Graph up Eagle Ford 1 day 61.48 +1.53 +2.55%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 61.48 +1.53 +2.55%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 60.00 +1.50 +2.56%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 52.25 -1.25 -2.34%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 68.39 -1.31 -1.88%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Cyberattack Forces Shutdown Of Largest Gasoline Pipeline In United States - Zero Hedge
  • 6 minutes Renewable Energy Capacity Jumped 45% Worldwide In 2020; IEA Sees 'New Normal'
  • 11 minutes Forecasts for Natural Gas
  • 10 mins U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 6 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day Joe Biden's Presidency
  • 1 day The U.S. Is Not Ready For An All-Electric Future
  • 18 hours .
  • 1 hour Can Technology Keep Coal Plants Alive and Well?
  • 4 days Is the Republican Party going to perpetuate lies about the 2020 election and attempt to whitewash what happened on January 6th?
  • 20 hours US Oil Refinery Fexibility
  • 1 day Nord Stream - US/German consultations

Breaking News:

North Dakota Supreme Court Decides In Favor Of Oil Firms In Royalties Case

Oil Prices: Few Tailwinds Until Driving Season Begins

Oil Prices: Few Tailwinds Until Driving Season Begins

Crude oil prices are likely…

The Four Biggest Threats To U.S. Energy Independence

The Four Biggest Threats To U.S. Energy Independence

The United States is quickly…

Prices At The Pump Stuck At 7-Year Highs

Prices At The Pump Stuck At 7-Year Highs

Gasoline prices remained elevated, with…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The U.S. Oil And Gas Infrastructure Crisis May Be Worse Than Thought

By Felicity Bradstock - May 22, 2021, 10:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community

As the U.S. oil and gas industry slowly appears to be getting back on track, ramping up production in line with demand, the effects of the Texas storm earlier this year appear to have hit production levels harder than originally thought according to new figures.

Aging infrastructure is the reason for President Biden’s new national infrastructure plan. However, this comes after years of neglect which has cost the oil and gas sector billions of dollars, as well as wreaking havoc on both the environment and communities relying on vital energy supplies. 

Every year, extreme weather hinders energy distribution across the U.S. During California’s hot summers we see wildfires halting energy production from the state’s aging electrical infrastructure. This is largely because it is common practice to wait until a component fails within the system for it to be replaced, rather than preemptively investing in better structures. 

This February, the electrical grid shut down and refineries halted production as Texas was hit hard by a winter storm which saw freezing pipes and no energy supply for heat and water to many houses across the state. Many were left to rely on generators to heat their houses to escape freezing temperatures for up to a week.  

However, just last month the outlook appeared brighter with experts predicting a profit for several oil majors despite the disruptions earlier this year. Despite companies such as Exxon experiencing as much as $800 million in damages from the storm, Exxon and many other firms are expected to announce a profit in the first quarter of 2021. 

But now it looks like the effects of the storm, and more generally of aging energy infrastructure across the U.S., may be worse than originally thought. Figures released last week suggest that the loss in production at the beginning of the year was worse than at first glance. 

The industry was shocked when production dropped due to power outages and frozen oil and gas output. New figures suggest that production dropped by around 1.2 million bpd of oil due to the storm. This represents the biggest decline since May 2020, at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic which triggered a decrease in demand and severe drop in oil prices. 

Texas contributed to the bulk of this production loss, around 70 percent of the monthly loss, with New Mexico accounting for approximately 9 percent of the loss. 

In early April, production cuts from the storm were thought to average around 800,000 bpd. It is only with greater statistical evaluation from the Energy Information Administration that the picture looks bleaker. 

However, many are still optimistic as investments in the Permian basin are showing promise for increased production levels through the rest of 2021, which companies hope will balance out the February loss.

In addition, President Biden has announced a $2 trillion plan for the improvement of national infrastructure over the next 8 years. This comes following the announcement of a C-rating score for U.S. infrastructure from the American Society of Civil Engineers. 

Biden, who has titled the scheme the American Jobs Plan, hopes greater investment in infrastructure will not only help avoid future disasters, such as the effects of storms and heatwaves on energy delivery, but will also help the country recover from the Covid-19 pandemic by creating thousands of new job opportunities. 

While news of the damaging effects of February’s winter storm is just now becoming clear, greater investment in the Permian Basin and the national infrastructure plan give hope to an industry rallying from a difficult year. 

By Felicity Bradstock for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Oil Stabilizes After Volatile Week
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

One Junior Miner May Have Sparked A New Gold Rush In Canada 

One Junior Miner May Have Sparked A New Gold Rush In Canada 
IEA Drops Bombshell Report On Oil And Gas

IEA Drops Bombshell Report On Oil And Gas
The UK’s Brilliant Plan To Repurpose Abandoned Coal Mines

The UK’s Brilliant Plan To Repurpose Abandoned Coal Mines
Russia Is Making A Mad Dash To Outrun Peak Oil Demand

Russia Is Making A Mad Dash To Outrun Peak Oil Demand
Oil Prices Tumble As Crude Inventories Rise

Oil Prices Tumble As Crude Inventories Rise



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com