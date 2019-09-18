Oil Slips On Bearish EIA Inventory Data

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 58.23 -1.11 -1.87%
Brent Crude 10 mins 62.57 -0.99 -1.56%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.615 -0.053 -1.99%
Mars US 18 hours 61.84 -3.66 -5.59%
Opec Basket 3 days 66.43 +6.41 +10.68%
Urals 2 days 55.70 +0.45 +0.81%
Louisiana Light 3 days 67.40 +9.34 +16.09%
Louisiana Light 3 days 67.40 +9.34 +16.09%
Bonny Light 2 days 65.83 -2.21 -3.25%
Mexican Basket 6 days 56.54 +0.41 +0.73%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.615 -0.053 -1.99%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 2 days 67.40 +3.73 +5.86%
Murban 2 days 70.08 +4.23 +6.42%
Iran Heavy 2 days 57.17 -2.43 -4.08%
Basra Light 2 days 67.23 -3.11 -4.42%
Saharan Blend 2 days 66.11 -2.11 -3.09%
Bonny Light 2 days 65.83 -2.21 -3.25%
Bonny Light 2 days 65.83 -2.21 -3.25%
Girassol 2 days 67.06 -1.92 -2.78%
Opec Basket 3 days 66.43 +6.41 +10.68%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 42.63 -1.15 -2.63%
Western Canadian Select 21 hours 43.84 -3.56 -7.51%
Canadian Condensate 29 days 53.34 -3.56 -6.26%
Premium Synthetic 19 days 59.74 -3.56 -5.62%
Sweet Crude 21 hours 54.79 -3.56 -6.10%
Peace Sour 21 hours 52.59 -3.56 -6.34%
Peace Sour 21 hours 52.59 -3.56 -6.34%
Light Sour Blend 21 hours 54.24 -3.56 -6.16%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 21 hours 60.24 -3.56 -5.58%
Central Alberta 21 hours 53.54 -3.56 -6.23%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 3 days 67.40 +9.34 +16.09%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 55.75 -3.25 -5.51%
Giddings 2 days 49.50 -3.25 -6.16%
ANS West Coast 6 days 61.95 -0.34 -0.55%
West Texas Sour 2 days 53.29 -3.56 -6.26%
Eagle Ford 2 days 57.24 -3.56 -5.86%
Eagle Ford 2 days 57.24 -3.56 -5.86%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 55.75 -3.25 -5.51%
Kansas Common 3 days 53.25 +8.25 +18.33%
Buena Vista 3 days 71.43 +8.45 +13.42%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 5 minutes Drone attacks cause fire at two Saudi Aramco facilities, blaze now under control
  • 8 minutes China Faces Economic Collapse
  • 12 minutes Oil Production Growth In U.S. Grinds To A Halt
  • 14 minutes Iran in the world market
  • 17 minutes Ethanol, the Perfect Home Remedy for A Saudi Oil Fever
  • 17 mins Experts review drone damage . Say Saudis need to do a lot of explaining.
  • 4 hours Saudis Confirm a Cruise Missile from Iranian Origin
  • 22 hours Yawn... Parliament Poised to Force Brexit Delay Until Jan. 31
  • 36 mins The Spy Money: U.S. Wants To Seize All Money Edward Snowden Makes From New Book
  • 18 hours USA Wants Iran War -- Shooty Shooty More
  • 4 hours Aramco Production
  • 3 hours Trump new National Security Advisor. Trump easily manipulated.
  • 8 hours Let's shut down dissent like The Conversation in Australia
  • 23 hours Collateral Damage: Saudi Disruption Leaves Canada's Biggest Refinery Vulnerable
  • 37 mins Trump Will Win In 2020 And Beyond..?
  • 1 day Wonders of US Shale: US Shale Benefits: The U.S. leads global petroleum and natural gas production with record growth in 2018
  • 16 hours The Belt & Road Initiative: A Wolf in Sheep's Clothing?

Breaking News:

U.S. Reveals Who Is Behind The Saudi Drone Attack

Alt Text

Oil Erases Gains As OPEC Decides Against Deeper Cuts

The bullish sentiment at the…

Alt Text

Banks Battle For The Aramco IPO

The battle between investment banks…

Alt Text

Trade War Optimism Halts Oil Price Slump

Financial markets have received a…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Slips On Bearish EIA Inventory Data

By Irina Slav - Sep 18, 2019, 9:40 AM CDT
Join Our Community
Crude trading

Crude oil prices extended their decline today after the Energy Information Administration reported a crude oil inventory build of 1.1 million barrels.

This compares with a 6.9-million-barrel draw a week earlier, which strengthened oil’s rally spurred by plans by OPEC to extend its production cuts.

The rally received a major boost earlier this week after drone and cruise missile attacks on Saudi oil infrastructure, which took some 5.7 million bpd of production offline. However, this rally didn’t last: as soon as Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman told media oil production will return to pre-attack levels by the end of the month, both Brent and WTI slumped back.

EIA’s report is unlikely to change that. Besides the build in crude oil stocks, the authority also reported an estimated 800,000-barrel increase in gasoline stockpiles and a 400,000-barrel rise in distillate fuel inventories.

This compares with a 700,000-barrel gasoline inventory draw a week earlier, countered by a 2.7-million-barrel increase in distillate fuel inventories in the first week of September.

In production, the EIA reported a daily processing rate of 16.7 million barrels for U.S. refineries during the second week of September, with gasoline output at 9.5 million bpd and distillate fuel production at 5.1 million barrels. This compares with 10.4 million bpd of gasoline and 5.3 million bpd of distillate fuel for the first week of September.

Production, meanwhile, continued to grow. In its latest Drilling Productivity Report, the EIA said it expected shale oil production to hit 8.84 million bpd in October, up from 8.77 million bpd this month. The biggest change, the authority said, is to be recorded in the Permian, which is hardly a surprise. Production there should rise by 71,000 bpd between this month and next.

At the time of writing, Brent crude was trading at $62.92 a barrel, with West Texas Intermediate at $58.46 a barrel.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage



Previous Post

Is It Time To Invest In Offshore Drillers?

Next Post

Saudi Arabia Pours Cold Water On Oil Rally
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

$100 Oil? Drone Strikes Halt Half Of Saudi Crude Production

$100 Oil? Drone Strikes Halt Half Of Saudi Crude Production
Oil Price Explosion – Brent Crude Jumps 20%

Oil Price Explosion – Brent Crude Jumps 20%

 China Just Got Handed The Oil Deal Of A Lifetime

China Just Got Handed The Oil Deal Of A Lifetime

 Why Oil Prices Just Fell 6%

Why Oil Prices Just Fell 6%

 Oil Prices May Slump Heavily In 2020

Oil Prices May Slump Heavily In 2020

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com